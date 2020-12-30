The Best Silk Pillowcases of 2022
A beauty sleep-obsessed editor weighs in.
By Amanda Mitchell published
There are opinions to be had when it comes to silk pillowcases. Some beauty editors describe them as beauty sleep's secret weapon, extending the lifespan of your blowout and keeping your skin silky-soft, not to mention the additional benefit of preventing split ends and facial wrinkles—and others think they're overpriced pieces of soft, slippery fabric, designed to wind up on the floor, leaving your hair a mangled mess. The buzz around silk pillowcases come from the fact that silk allows your hair and skin to move smoothly along the pillowcase without sucking up all of the moisture you worked so hard to get there in the first place. Also, did you know that moisture absorbed by cotton can draw allergens and bacteria into your pillowcase?
As a writer who wishes she could put "sleeping" on her resumé under "skills," I'm forever looking for more ways to improve my Olympic-level beauty sleep regimen. Bye-bye, cotton pillowcases and sheets. Falling into a bed completely full of silk every night makes me feel like I'm in a lotion commercial. There are a million and one options for silk pillowcases on the market now, and I've done my best to gather the best silk options for your hair and your skin.
1.LilySilk Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
There's no miracle cure for acne, but combining good skincare with a silk pillowcase can be a life-changer. Silk pillowcases, like this affordable favorite from LilySilk, help skin stay hydrated, meaning that going to bed with a clean face that's been slathered in your favorite serums and moisturizers will keep the acne far, far away.
2.Slip Silk Pillowcase
You've probably seen this pillowcase on your Instagram feeds for months, and there's a good reason for that. They're wildly popular because they work, plain and simple.
3.Blissy Pillowcase
While a pillowcase like Blissy's is certainly a luxury purchase, think of it this way: You'll be saving so much money in the long run. Extending the lifespan of blowouts, not using so much skincare because your skin feels great...where is the issue?
4.Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Another benefit of a silk pillowcase? Less puffiness! Yes, my dears—sleeping on silk, like this one from Brooklinen, can help reduce exposure to allergens like mold, dust mites, and fungus (gross) which can all create allergic reactions in the skin like puffiness.
5.Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
This pillowcase checks all the boxes: It's reasonably priced, it's made from Grade 6A Pure Mulberry Silk, and has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
6.Moonlit Skincare Cloud 9 Silk Pillowcase
Hair breakage is as welcome in the world as a wild pony in a glass shop. While a pillowcase like this one can't prevent damage, the smooth texture can help prevent the friction that can lead your down the slippery path of split ends.
7.Shhh Silk White Marble Silk Pillowcase
Even for my non-textured haired friends, silk pillowcases can change your entire game. They'll help your hair by preventing kinks and flyaways, so if you're a member of the Thick Hair Club (I'm a card-carrying member) or a frizzy haired gal, a pillowcase like this one is a worthwhile investment. The silk cuts down on friction between your head and the pillow, making bed head something you only dreamt about.
8.The Hollywood Silk Solution Caramel Pillowcase
If you suffer from rosacea or eczema, a silk pillowcase like this one is a great option for you when it comes to fabrics. Silk is less abrasive on your face than your run-of-the-mill cotton covers, resulting in less friction on your skin, which will be far less irritated, which can help reduce redness.
9.Go-To Skincare Face Case Silk Pillowcase
Some people are beautiful unicorns, sleeping on their backs, not daring to let their precious cheeks dare to touch a pillow. And then there's some of us (me) that wake up a wrangled, tossed-up mess, and for those people, silk pillowcases like this one from Go-To are truly game-changers. Waking up without creases in your face from your pillowcase means no wrinkles in the future!
10.J JIMOO Natural Silk Pillowcase
Got a case of the night sweats? Not anymore—the cooling effects of a silk pillowcase like this one, thanks to silk's ability to adjust to the room's temperature, may help you on those nights when your room is sweltering or you're recovering from a gnarly fever you just can't sweat out.
11.NIGHT Two-Way Memory Foam Pillow
This dual-sided pillow is designed for all types of sleepers, thanks to its memory foam core. One side is a more traditional pillow shape, while the other is dipped to give you optimal spine alignment all night long. Oh—and it's covered in silk, of course.
12.Momme Silk Beauty Sleep Pillowcases Bundle, Set of 2
Why only get one pillowcase when you can have two? Now you can elevate your sleep experience every night of the week.
13.Mulberry Park Silks 19 Momme Silk Pillowcase
If you don't want a zipper on your regular pillowcase, why would you want one on your silk pillowcase? This pick from Mulberry Park Silks has an enveloped closure that guarantees the pillowcase will stay on all night without running the risk of getting your hair tangled up in it.
14.Beauty of Orient 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Now you don't have to worry about ruining your silk pillowcase if it accidentally makes its way into the washing machine. This option comes in 14 different colors, so it will match any bedding that you pair it with.
Amanda Mitchell is a writer and podcaster with bylines at Marie Claire, OprahMag, Allure, Byrdie, Stylecaster, Bon Appetit, and more. Her work exists at the apex of beauty, pop culture, and absurdity. A human Funfetti cake, she watches too much television, and her favorite season is awards season. You can read more of her work at amandaelizabethmitchell.com or follow her on Instagram and Twitter @lochnessmanda.
