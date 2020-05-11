Press-On Nail Kits That'll Trick Everyone Into Thinking You Just Left the Salon
You'll achieve the look of a professional-grade mani in minutes.
By Maya Allen published
Don't underestimate the power of press-on nails—I'm here to make you a believer and to make your life way, way easier. Press-on nails have a reputation for being flimsy, child-like, and unreliable. But I promise, there are press-on nails out there that don't fly off your nails in five seconds and actually look cool. Like, you just left Paintbox cool. In the current climate, going to the nail salon is not an option for many of us right now. We're all for practicing being your own professional manicurist if that floats your boat, but if you'd rather spend your time at home doing other things, then opt for a five-minute nail fix instead.
Press-on nails literally take less than five minutes to apply using the adhesives that come in each kit, and can last up to a week. Five minutes for five days? Are you sold yet? Some can even last several weeks, depending on if they're reusable or not (we have options below that are). They're light years healthier for your nails, especially if you're in a rehab stage because you're coming off of back-to-back acrylics or gel manicures, which can wreak havoc on your real nails. And they're dirt cheap—all of the options below are under $16 (!). So, essentially, press-ons will save your nails, time, and money.
Rebecca Minkoff X imPRESS Press-on Manicure
Here's to your hands looking like they just left the nail salon with this coveted, cool-girl design dreamed up by global fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff. This "Le French Pop" lewk comes in three pastel shades for you to pick from. The designer teamed up with imPRESS to release several other nail shades as well. Made in a natural shape to fit your nail beds, these easy-peasy press-ons will trick everyone into thinking they're really yours!
Dashing Diva You're My Sweet Tea Design
These popular press-on nails will jazz up your hands with these marble and pearl-adorned accent nails. According to the brand, they'll last up to seven days. Guys, a regular manicure lasts about a week, if that, and is subject to chip. These chip-free press-ons take five minutes to apply, are water-resistant, and have the appearance of a shiny gel manicure.
UO Exclusive Reusable Pop-On Manicure Kit
All you have to do is take one glance at the brand's gorgeous Instagram feed to know that static nails do not come to play. These cult-loved, award-winning press-on nails, which have been dubbed "the new generation of nails," are available in a myriad of designs, but this tortoiseshell Urban Outfitters exclusive caught my eye for obvious reasons. One kit comes in 12 sizes and you can apply them, take them off, then re-apply them as much as you please—meaning one kit will last you weeks at a time.
H&M Press-on Nails
These almond-shaped nails come in crisp, matte finishes to ensure a sleek-looking, minimalistic finish. Enjoy this deep burgundy hue on days when you want to keep it simple. If you want these to last, be sure to press down on them for 15 seconds throughout the day to keep them in place.
Edary Geometric Lines Full Cover Abstract Press on Fake Nails
Instead of spending an arm and a leg in a salon where you'll be charged for each individual nail to replicate this articulate design, buy this! Then get ready for the compliments to swarm in like crazy. This white-and-black, abstract, geometric design is full of raving reviews on Amazon noting how sturdy and incredibly easy the application process is.
GoldFinger Gel Glam
Raise your hand if shiny black nails are your vibe, no matter the season. *Raises hand* These reflective nails come with stylish pointed tips and will give you the exact feel of a faux gel manicure. They are pretty long, though, so be careful to not crash them into things and avoid getting them wet the first few hours after you apply so that the adhesive sticks.
Allkem Luxury Nails Blue Manicure Sculpted Coffin Extra Long Press-Ons
Last but certainly not least, the fun and flirty ones! These royal blue coffin nails are extra long but durable, thanks to its high-quality ABS material, which is non-toxic and a safer alternative than salon acrylic nails. According to Amazon reviews, these last for up to 5 days and are just as shiny IRL. ... For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).
