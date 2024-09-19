The 19 Best Hailey Bieber Nails Top the Glazed Donut Manicure Trend
Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gives ‘Marie Claire’ the breakdown.
Get this: A report from Fresha found that searches for "Hailey Bieber nails" increased 350% this month. Type #haileybiebernails into TikTok, and you’ll be met with over 25,000 posts. Is she the most influential celebrity when it comes to nail trends? I’d bet on it.
Her first glazed donut manicure circa 2022 spurred a chrome powder revolution—securing the required reflective finish was as difficult as winning The Hunger Games. The butter yellow manicure from her baby shower sparked a huge summer 2024 nail trend. And her adorable cherry blossom manicure shared in May received over three million likes on Instagram.
These viral colors and creations result from a dream collaboration between Bieber and her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who also works with Kylie Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Vanessa Hudgens. “One thing about Hailey is she always has an idea and is so creative,” Ganzorigt exclusively tells Marie Claire. “She is down to try new things even when it comes to solid colors—it’s actually how we come up with her popular nails. We’re always experimenting.”
Recently, the duo brought a classic French to the forefront, signaled the start of fall nail trends with a maple syrup manicure, and showed off a milky white hue. But you must travel back in time to find the Rhode founder’s best nails.
I did just that as Marie Claire’s resident Hailey Bieber manicure expert. Here, find a definitive ranking of Hailey Bieber’s best nails.
Glazed Donut
The original glazed donut nails were a pale pink with a chrome finish, but Bieber—and the internet—have put many spins on the iridescent nail look. We’ve had chocolate glazed donut manicures, Rhode grey glazed donut manicures, and even lilac glazed donut manicures. “Glazed donut nails were so unexpected, and we had no idea it would go so viral,” says Ganzorigt. “Now, it’s becoming one of the classic nail designs like French manicure. People wear it anytime and for any occasion.”
Maple Syrup
Ganzorigt had to mix five different shades in order to concoct this perfect fall color, which Bieber shared via her Instagram stories in August 2024. The keys to recreating this look are super-thin coats and sheer polish.
Butter Yellow Baby
"Butter yellow has been trending this year because it’s the new nude," Priscilla Nguyen, Aprés Nail educator and manicurist previously told Marie Claire. "It has a pop of color without being so vibrant." Bieber whipped out the cheery hue for her baby shower in July 2024—and I’ve been wearing it on my nails ever since.
Farmers Market
There’s nothing sweeter than a manicure that features hand-painted blueberries, strawberries, and cherries. If you don’t have the skills to free-hand fruit (I don’t), invest in some nail stickers.
Cheers to Cherry Blossoms
Pink polish, rhinestones, and dotted flowers made their way onto Bieber’s fingers just after she announced she was expecting her first baby with Justin Bieber in May 2024. To get this exact shade, combine Bubble Bath, Alpine Snow, and Without a Pout.
Go Green
A neon hue may not be Bieber’s norm, but it is her shade of choice when a Coachella weekend is on the agenda.
Mix and Match
Winter is, without a doubt, the new mom’s season to experiment with her manicure. Case in point? This mix-and-match manicure—complete with reptile scales and polka dot French tips—that she debuted in February 2024.
Haute Couture
For the Academy Museum Gala in December 2023, Bieber went for a jet black hue to match her YSL mini. “We wanted something to complement her YSL black sequin dress and decided to go with classic shiny black nails,” Ganzorigt captioned an Instagram post. “Black Onyx is my go-to because it’s such a timeless and classic black!”
Maroon Manicure
“Christmas glitter,” was the guiding theme for this December 2023 look, but the nail polish had a sparkle-free finish. Rather, it was a deep maroon. “This red has a chicness and unexpected coolness, likely influenced by runway trends and early fall previews, that has undeniably captured attention,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi explains.
Color-Blocked French Mani
To celebrate Rhode’s first anniversary in July 2023, Bieber whipped out a red and pink French manicure on almond-shaped acrylics. I don’t want to play favorites, but this may just be her number-one best nail design.
Limoncello
Yet another interaction of the famed glazed donut nails, this yellow chrome set is a summer staple. (I know this is a nail story, but can we take a moment to appreciate this pink graphic eyeliner?)
Candy Cane Glaze
Many of Bieber’s manis are inspired by foods. Take this holiday-themed set from December 2022 for instance. Ganzorigt put one coat of Funny Bunny down as the base, and topped the French tip with Big Apple Red. A chrome top coat only sweetened the deal.
Pearly Pinks
Mix OPI’s Presto with some clear gel and top it with Chrome Effects, and you’ll have this exact iridescent finish.
The Perfect Nude
Bieber’s glassy complexion is enviable. Thankfully, we know her entire Rhode Beauty skincare routine. But I’m equally as jealous of this skin-colored manicure from January 2022, which is reminiscent of fall’s mannequin manicure.
That Me Espresso
This manicure landed on our feeds in November 2021 and very well could have inspired Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song. The chocolate brown is a classic fall shade. “Colors like mauve, brown, olive green, and smoky gray remain popular nail shades each fall, as they beautifully complement the seasonal hues all around us,” CND founder Jan Arnold told Marie Claire.
Neon Green
Before Bieber and Ganzorigt teamed up, the beauty founder was a regular with nail artist Britney Tokyo, who gave her this gorgeous neon green French set with a nude base.
Yellow Mellow
Bieber has been on the butter yellow train for over five years. This snap of her posing with friend Justine Skye in June 2018 is proof.
Glow in the Dark
Yes, I know, glow-in-the-dark nails are a throwback. But if you’re feeling inspired to travel back to the 2010s (this was whipped up in April 2018), Tokyo recommends using Apres Official nail polish.
Classic French
Dubbed “white rose” by Tokyo, this gradient French from March 2018 proves the classic manicure has the ability to stand the test of time. “I think of the French manicure as the nail design gift that keeps on giving—it’s nail art’s immortality,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop shared with Marie Claire. “No matter what you do with it, it’s not obtuse. It’s easy to understand. We all expect to see a highlighted nail tip.”
