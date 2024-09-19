The 19 Best Hailey Bieber Nails Top the Glazed Donut Manicure Trend

Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gives ‘Marie Claire’ the breakdown.

a collage of hailey bieber&#039;s best nails
(Image credit: Instagram)
Samantha Holender
By
published
in News

Get this: A report from Fresha found that searches for "Hailey Bieber nails" increased 350% this month. Type #haileybiebernails into TikTok, and you’ll be met with over 25,000 posts. Is she the most influential celebrity when it comes to nail trends? I’d bet on it.

Her first glazed donut manicure circa 2022 spurred a chrome powder revolution—securing the required reflective finish was as difficult as winning The Hunger Games. The butter yellow manicure from her baby shower sparked a huge summer 2024 nail trend. And her adorable cherry blossom manicure shared in May received over three million likes on Instagram.

These viral colors and creations result from a dream collaboration between Bieber and her go-to nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who also works with Kylie Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Vanessa Hudgens. “One thing about Hailey is she always has an idea and is so creative,” Ganzorigt exclusively tells Marie Claire. “She is down to try new things even when it comes to solid colors—it’s actually how we come up with her popular nails. We’re always experimenting.”

Recently, the duo brought a classic French to the forefront, signaled the start of fall nail trends with a maple syrup manicure, and showed off a milky white hue. But you must travel back in time to find the Rhode founder’s best nails.

I did just that as Marie Claire’s resident Hailey Bieber manicure expert. Here, find a definitive ranking of Hailey Bieber’s best nails.

Glazed Donut

hailey bieber nails

This lilac version came just after the clear glazed donut manicure.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

The original glazed donut nails were a pale pink with a chrome finish, but Bieber—and the internet—have put many spins on the iridescent nail look. We’ve had chocolate glazed donut manicures, Rhode grey glazed donut manicures, and even lilac glazed donut manicures. “Glazed donut nails were so unexpected, and we had no idea it would go so viral,” says Ganzorigt. “Now, it’s becoming one of the classic nail designs like French manicure. People wear it anytime and for any occasion.”

Opi Nail Lacquer, Polly Want a Lacquer?, Purple Nail Polish, Fiji Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Polly Want a Lacquer?

Opi Nail Lacquer, Silver Nail Polish, Up to 7 Days of Wear, Chip Resistant & Fast Drying, Fall '24, Metallic Mega Mix Collection, Chrome Clawz, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Silver Nail Polish, Up to 7 Days of Wear

Maple Syrup

hailey bieber nails

Latte-inspired nail art, anyone?

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

Ganzorigt had to mix five different shades in order to concoct this perfect fall color, which Bieber shared via her Instagram stories in August 2024. The keys to recreating this look are super-thin coats and sheer polish.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Espresso Your Inner Self, Brown Nail Polish, Downtown La Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz, 0.5 Fl. Oz.
Opi Nail Lacquer, Espresso Your Inner Self, Brown Nail Polish, Downtown La Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz, 0.5 Fl. Oz.

Butter Yellow Baby

hailey bieber nails

A gender neutral shade was the way to go for Bieber's baby shower.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

"Butter yellow has been trending this year because it’s the new nude," Priscilla Nguyen, Aprés Nail educator and manicurist previously told Marie Claire. "It has a pop of color without being so vibrant." Bieber whipped out the cheery hue for her baby shower in July 2024—and I’ve been wearing it on my nails ever since.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Blinded by the Ring Light, Yellow Nail Polish, Me Myself Spring ‘23 Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz.
Opi Nail Lacquer, Blinded by the Ring Light

Farmers Market

hailey bieber nails

This manicure is sweet enough to eat.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

There’s nothing sweeter than a manicure that features hand-painted blueberries, strawberries, and cherries. If you don’t have the skills to free-hand fruit (I don’t), invest in some nail stickers.

24 Sheets Fruit Nail Art Stickers, Summer Hot Stamping Gold Silver Strawberry Watermelon Lemon 3d Self-Adhesive Nail Art Decals, Diy Manicure Decoration Supplies Accessories for Women Girls
24 Sheets Fruit Nail Art Stickers

Cheers to Cherry Blossoms

hailey bieber nails

This set is equal parts pretty and pink.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

Pink polish, rhinestones, and dotted flowers made their way onto Bieber’s fingers just after she announced she was expecting her first baby with Justin Bieber in May 2024. To get this exact shade, combine Bubble Bath, Alpine Snow, and Without a Pout.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Bubble Bath, Nude Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Bubble Bath

Opi Nail Lacquer, Alpine Snow, White Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Alpine Snow

Go Green

hailey bieber nails

Peep the Rhode phone case. Still want one? It's in stock.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

A neon hue may not be Bieber’s norm, but it is her shade of choice when a Coachella weekend is on the agenda.

Mix and Match

hailey bieber nails

This leopard-print French is my favorite nail of the bunch.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

Winter is, without a doubt, the new mom’s season to experiment with her manicure. Case in point? This mix-and-match manicure—complete with reptile scales and polka dot French tips—that she debuted in February 2024.

Kiss Voguish Fantasy Press on Nails, Nail Glue Included, 'disco Ball', Multicolor, Medium Size, Coffin Shape, Includes 28 Nails, 2g Glue, 1 Manicure Stick, 1 Mini File
Kiss Voguish Fantasy Press on Nails

Haute Couture

hailey bieber nails

Jet black was a huge nail trend at Spring/Summer 2025 NYFW.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

For the Academy Museum Gala in December 2023, Bieber went for a jet black hue to match her YSL mini. “We wanted something to complement her YSL black sequin dress and decided to go with classic shiny black nails,” Ganzorigt captioned an Instagram post. “Black Onyx is my go-to because it’s such a timeless and classic black!”

Opi Nail Lacquer, Black Onyx, Black Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Black Onyx

Maroon Manicure

hailey bieber nails

Zendaya and Cardi B endorsed the moody maroon manicure this summer, too.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

“Christmas glitter,” was the guiding theme for this December 2023 look, but the nail polish had a sparkle-free finish. Rather, it was a deep maroon. “This red has a chicness and unexpected coolness, likely influenced by runway trends and early fall previews, that has undeniably captured attention,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi explains.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Got the Blues for Red, Red Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Got the Blues for Red

Color-Blocked French Mani

hailey bieber nails

Zoom in to catch the color block.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

To celebrate Rhode’s first anniversary in July 2023, Bieber whipped out a red and pink French manicure on almond-shaped acrylics. I don’t want to play favorites, but this may just be her number-one best nail design.

Essie Nail Polish, Salon-Quality Rich Cherry Red Nail Polish, Vegan, Not Red-Y for Bed, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie Nail Polish, Salon-Quality Rich Cherry Red Nail Polish, Vegan, Not Red-Y for Bed, 0.46 Fl Oz

Limoncello

hailey bieber nails

I'm not sure what I'm more jealous of: this polish or Bieber's nail health.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

Yet another interaction of the famed glazed donut nails, this yellow chrome set is a summer staple. (I know this is a nail story, but can we take a moment to appreciate this pink graphic eyeliner?)

Opi Nail Lacquer, Exotic Birds Do Not Tweet, Yellow Nail Polish, Fiji Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Exotic Birds Do Not Tweet

Candy Cane Glaze

hailey bieber nails

She's in the Christmas spirit.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

Many of Bieber’s manis are inspired by foods. Take this holiday-themed set from December 2022 for instance. Ganzorigt put one coat of Funny Bunny down as the base, and topped the French tip with Big Apple Red. A chrome top coat only sweetened the deal.

Glamnetic Press on Nails - Red Affair | Short Almond Red Glitter French Tip Nails With a Glossy Finish | 15 Sizes - 30 Nail Kit With Glue
Glamnetic Press on Nails - Red Affair

Pearly Pinks

hailey bieber nails

On days when you want a subtle polish, copy this manicure.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

Mix OPI’s Presto with some clear gel and top it with Chrome Effects, and you’ll have this exact iridescent finish.

Opi Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Top Coat, Up to 11 Days of Wear & Gel-Like Shine, Clear, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Top Coat

The Perfect Nude

hailey bieber nails

Skin tone shades are huge for fall 2024.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

Bieber’s glassy complexion is enviable. Thankfully, we know her entire Rhode Beauty skincare routine. But I’m equally as jealous of this skin-colored manicure from January 2022, which is reminiscent of fall’s mannequin manicure.

Opi Nail Lacquer, El Mat-Adoring You, Neutral Nail Polish, Malibu 2021 Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, El Mat-Adoring You

That Me Espresso

hailey bieber nails

Call it chocolate nails or an espresso manicure, but this manicure is a serotonin boost.

(Image credit: Instagram/Zola Ganzorigt)

This manicure landed on our feeds in November 2021 and very well could have inspired Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song. The chocolate brown is a classic fall shade. “Colors like mauve, brown, olive green, and smoky gray remain popular nail shades each fall, as they beautifully complement the seasonal hues all around us,” CND founder Jan Arnold told Marie Claire.

Essie Nail Polish, Salon-Quality Brown Nail Polish, Unguilty Pleasures, Vegan, No To-Do, 0.46 Fl Oz
Essie Nail Polish, Salon-Quality Brown Nail Polish

Neon Green

hailey bieber nails

This was very Brat of Bieber.

(Image credit: Instagram/Britany Tokyo)

Before Bieber and Ganzorigt teamed up, the beauty founder was a regular with nail artist Britney Tokyo, who gave her this gorgeous neon green French set with a nude base.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Green Nail Polish, Up to 7 Days of Wear, Chip Resistant & Fast Drying, Hello Kitty 50th Collection, Hello Kindness, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Green Nail Polish, Up to 7 Days of Wear, Chip Resistant & Fast Drying, Hello Kitty 50th Collection, Hello Kindness, 0.5 Fl Oz

Yellow Mellow

hailey bieber nails

Back in 2018, Bieber preferred square shaped nail to almonds.

(Image credit: Instagram/Britney Tokyo)

Bieber has been on the butter yellow train for over five years. This snap of her posing with friend Justine Skye in June 2018 is proof.

China Glaze Nail Polish, Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, 0.5 Fluid Ounce
China Glaze Nail Polish, Yellow Polka Dot Bikini

Glow in the Dark

hailey bieber nails

Halloween inspiration, at your service.

(Image credit: Instagram/Britney Tokyo)

Yes, I know, glow-in-the-dark nails are a throwback. But if you’re feeling inspired to travel back to the 2010s (this was whipped up in April 2018), Tokyo recommends using Apres Official nail polish.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish - Glow in the Dark - Fa-Boo-Lous - 0.5 Fl Oz
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish - Glow in the Dark

Classic French

hailey bieber nails

This classic look never goes out of style.

(Image credit: Instagram/Britney Tokyo)

Dubbed “white rose” by Tokyo, this gradient French from March 2018 proves the classic manicure has the ability to stand the test of time. “I think of the French manicure as the nail design gift that keeps on giving—it’s nail art’s immortality,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop shared with Marie Claire. “No matter what you do with it, it’s not obtuse. It’s easy to understand. We all expect to see a highlighted nail tip.”

French Twist Chill Tips Press-On Nails
French Twist Chill Tips Press-On Nails

Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.

