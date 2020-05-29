The world of K-beauty has flipped the U.S. beauty market on its head with skincare innovations, one of those being sheet masks. Sheet masks originated in Korea and have evolved into a popular skincare staple in the U.S. for several reasons. One: they're fun to do. I mean, putting on a ghostly-looking mask and spooking your significant other, or posting a sheet mask selfie on Insta, is bound to bring you joy. And second, they can seriously benefit your skin with whatever you're in need of—whether it's brightening, clarifying or acne-fighting, there's a sheet mask for that.

Thankfully, Amazon exists to fulfill all of your sheet mask dreams, at very affordable price points. Real talk: Amazon is the destination for sheet mask shopping—you'll feel like a kid in a candy shop with options galore. And the good thing is, many of these sheet masks come in family packs full of various options to meet your skin where it's at. Say sorry to your shopping cart in advance, and scroll on for the 10 top-rated sheet masks on Amazon with rave reviews.

This Do-It-All Combo Dermal Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet (24-Pack) $14.99 at amazon.com Score: 3,657 five-star reviews This K-Beauty favorite has every skin condition covered. Using skin-saving ingredients like vitamin E and collagen, which boosts radiance and slows down the aging process, this family pack is equipped with 20+ masks to combat everything from dry skin, acne and wrinkle woes.

These Soothing Sheet Masks Ballon Blanc Therapy Facial Sheet Mask (6-Pack) $6.99 at amazon.com Score: 369 five-star reviews If your skin is in desperate need of some R&R, these soothing sheet masks will put your pores in the most relaxed state. Made of pure and potent botanicals, like honey, avocado, aloe, tea tree and egg white, this collection will calm your skin all the way down if you're dealing with inflammation or rough patches and leave you with a hydrated glow.

These Sheet Masks for Sensitive Skin Viva Naturals Sheet Masks (8-Pack) $17.99 at amazon.com Score: 668 five-star reviews These peel-off masks have a heavier material than most, to ensure your skin isn't skimped of any hydration. Treat yourself to a much-needed dose of moisture with these hyaluronic acid and collagen-filled masks for bright, baby-smooth skin suited for those with sensitive skin.

These Botanical Sheet Masks Glam Up Sheet Masks (12-Pack) $10.80 at amazon.com Score: 1,478 5-star reviews Whether you need a brightness boost to reverse dull skin, or nourishment to soothe inflammation, these K-beauty inspired masks—made of earth-friendly ingredients like acai berry, shea butter, oatmeal, green tea, and more—are made to heal many ailments.

These Sheet Masks for Acne-Prone Skin Rael Bamboo Face Sheet Mask (5-Pack) $11.99 at amazon.com Score: 263 five-star reviews If you have oily, acne-prone skin tea trea is probably the one thing missing from your skincare routine. Get your fix with these, crafted with a hefty offering of tea tea oil. It's a powerful antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial agents, which is a fancy way of saying it soothes swelling and redness, while reducing acne and hyperpigmentation overtime.

This Glow-Inducing Sheet Mask Lapcos Pearl Sheet Mask (5-Pack) $17.00 at amazon.com Score: 408 5-star reviews If you want to see this sheet mask in action, watch this episode of Marie Claire's Masked and Answered with actress Trace Lysette. It's another K-Beauty staple packed with probiotics and botanical ingredients to brighten and clarify the skin for a lasting glow.

These Water-Based Moisture Masks Garnier SkinActive Super Hydrating Sheet Mask (6-Pack) $0.00 at amazon.com Score: 442 5-star reviews This goes out to those with oily skin: stop shine in its tracks with these mattifying sheet masks made with green tea and hyaluronic acid, which essentially acts as a tall glass of water. Your skin will seriously drink up this H2o, water-based mask.

Ebanel Laboratories Korean Collagen Face Mask Sheet (10-Pack) $11.95 at amazon.com Score: 880 5-star reviews Behold: these plant-derived stem cell sheet masks are full of peptides that will give your skin a youthful glow. Don't worry, it's free of harmful ingredients, like parabens and alcohol, if you're partial to clean formulas.

These Snail-Infused Sheet Masks La Pure Korean Face Masks (10-Pack) $20.97 at amazon.com Score: 512 five-star reviews You're looking at cruelty free, 100-percent natural snail regeneration masks—stay with me. Each of these sheet masks are infused with snail secretion, which is not gross I promise. Snail secretion works to repair and rejuvenate irritated skin, adding a layer of protection to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier.

These Dark Spot-Fighting Sheet Masks Celavi Cosmetics Collagen Sheet Masks (12-Pack) $11.99 at amazon.com Score: 937 five-star reviews Each of these masks promise firmer, forever-young skin thanks to anti-aging antioxidants. And if you're dealing with dark spots, each mask has a concentrated dose of tea tree, cucumber, honey, charcoal, and avocado, to fade hyperpigmentation.

