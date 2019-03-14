Amazon is shaking things up in the skincare world with its newly launched, exclusive line: Fast Beauty Co. Dreamed up by influencers Simona and Diana Kubasova with the help of NYC-based dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, the entire line is under $20 and filled with sheet masks made for women who just don't have time to put 15 different products on their face every single day but still crave results. These masks, some of which are as cheap as $5, work in five minutes. Yep, five—a dream.

Here's how this sheet mask collection came to be: The Kubasova sisters live busy lives and couldn't find a routine that worked fast enough with the hustle and bustle of their non-stop schedules. Who can relate to dreading going through the steps of their skincare routine after a busy day? Same, same, same. So, they decided to create brightening, hydrating, and detoxifying sheet masks, all cruelty-free and vegan, made with a high concentration of potent ingredients meant to target your concerns quickly.

The sisters saw a "white space in the market for faster, cleaner skin care that actually works,” as told to WWD, and decided to do something about it. The brand has a focus on time and effectiveness, which sound like skincare's two magic words to me. "While there are certainly many who enjoy 10-plus-step daily skin-care rituals, sometimes we just don't have the time needed to do them," Bhanusali told Allure. "When we were putting together Fast Beauty Company, we focused more on natural ingredients, higher concentrations, and how quickly we could get them to penetrate."

There are many things about this new, Amazon-exclusive brand that you'll love. For one, the masks are cheap as hell, and cover all your bases, curated with specific collections to cure specific concerns. The Dive In! collection has a hefty dose of hyaluronic acid to leave your skin feeling incredibly hydrated. The Drink Up collection is full of antioxidants, like hibiscus and argan extracts, to nourish the skin. And the Charity collection is charcoal-based, which will deep-clean your pores and target acne. Fast Beauty Co. completed their collection with micellar wipes, an added bonus to cleanse the skin and effectively remove makeup.

To top it all off, everything in the line has selfie-worthy packaging, because if you didn't 'gram it, did you really mask!? And according to the sisters' convo with Allure, this is just the beginning for the line. "Things like micro-needling patches, face and body scrubs, peel-off masks and 'some unique, Instagram-worthy moisturizers,'" are in the works. Amazon Prime people, you can get this entire line with free and super-fast shipping. Everyone else: you better buy something before these too-good-to-be-true prices sell out.

