Rihanna's Go-To Hair Brand Just Dropped a New Damage Protecting Conditioner

Have you ever wondered how celebrities get their hair so healthy looking? Especially when they're constantly changing up their color and texture entirely? It takes a village—of stylists, salon treatments, and curated products. But now, you can take some of that village home with you.

K18, the haircare brand beloved by the likes of Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Sofia Richie Grainge, has a new, nourishing product to add to your roster: Damage Shield Protective Conditioner. Launching Friday, December 22, the new formula is K18's answer to anyone who's asked what product to use on days when they're not using their viral mask.

"Just like you wouldn’t go out without sunscreen or a moisturizer on your skin, you need daily protection for your hair," shared the brand in a press release. "Designed to be used with K18’s Damage Shield shampoo, the new duo is the answer to all your in-between maintenance showers and washes."

If you're unfamiliar with K18, here's a crash course Founded by Britta Cox and Suveen Sahib in late 2020, the brand first went viral on TikTok for its ability to award users the greatest hair flips of all time. How do they do it? With something called biomimetic technology. Basically, their products mimic solutions found in nature to solve all your hair woes. For example, Damage Shield Protective Conditioner utilizes a biotech-produced polysaccharide that was inspired by microorganisms in French Polynesia. "This biomimetic barrier weightlessly protects hair against pollution and environmental aggressors," shares the brand.

While traditional conditioners make detangling easier, they often don't prevent against other types of damage (mechanical, environmental, and UV included). Damage Shield meanwhile was formulated with a fortifying ceramide blend to seal damage sites in the cuticle itself—and keep it protected for a clinically proven three days straight. Another star ingredient for my dye-lovers? Vitamin E, which works against the oxidative damage that can fade color and cause breakage.

And yes, it softens, smooths, and detangles your hair, too.

You can shop Damage Shield at Sephora and K18 beginning Friday, December 22.