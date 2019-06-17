The 10 Best Gentle Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin
Because SPF should save your skin, not irritate it.
By Maya Allen , Chloe Metzger published
If you have hypersensitive skin, you know the hell that is finding a sunscreen that doesn't turn your face into an itchy, stinging rash. And though it can be tempting to skip the SPF and only venture outside in the safety of night for the rest of your life, I have a better solution: Using a gentle sunscreen specifically formulated for sensitive skin. WOW! So simple! So brilliant! I know—I try.
And to make the whole process even simpler, I handpicked the very best calming, gentle, non-threatening formulas your face needs right now. Find your new favorite, ahead, and please, for the love of all scary skin-cancer statistics, get slathering.
1. SkinCeuticals Physical Matte UV Defense
This gel-like formula is a cross between a mattifying makeup primer and a lightweight sunscreen, so you can smooth it over your skin before applying your foundation for all-day, slip-proof coverage. It's also a physical formula—i.e. not filled with chemical-based sun protection—so it won't irritate your delicate face.
2. Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen
A sunscreen free of harmful chemicals that won't harm the ocean is a sunscreen we all need to get behind. This feather-light, powdery-clean lotion leaves behind a subtle tint versatile enough to work on all skin tones. What's even better is that the fragrance-free, antixodant and vitamin-filled formulation is designed to cater to suit even the most sensitive skin.
3. Suntegrity Natural Mineral Sunscreen For Body
Okay, yes, technically all sunscreen will shield your skin from damage, but not all sunscreen will protect you from the inflammation, redness, dark spots, and fine lines that come from pollution. Suntegrity's products, however, consistently earn perfect scores on the EWG's ranking system against environmental nasties, making this fragrance-free sunscreen a warrior at keeping easily irritated skin calm and clear.
4. Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen
In an ideal world, you'd reapply your sunscreen every two hours as demanded by the skin gods. But this is real life, and nobody's got time for that. Instead, try dusting your face with a layer of this velvet-y, sunscreen-laced mineral powder, which comes in tints ranging from nearly sheer to bronze, throughout the day. Your dermatologist (and mom) will be proud.
5. Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen
If the thought of added fragrance makes your skin crawl into a ball and cry, try this lightweight, scent-free sunscreen, which uses fruit oils to lightly hydrate skin, without leaving it irritated or greasy.
6. Vanicream Sensitive Skin Sport Suncreen
No, this isn't the sexiest bottle of sunscreen you've ever seen, but when it comes to your sensitive skin, do you really care? Vanicream's formula comes is a favorite of allergists and dermatologists for skin that's prone to breakouts and hives, since its creamy formula is free of all common irritants (like fragrance, dye, and preservatives).
7. Eau Thermale Avène Mineral Ultra-Light Hydrating Sunscreen
Ask a dozen derms what their favorite brand is for sensitive skin, and you'll get a dozen love letters to Avene. This sheer, lightweight lotion is no exception—it's formulated with soothing vitamin E and fatty acids to keep sensitive skin happy, while also protecting against damage with a high dose of SPF 50.
8. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen
It's pricey, but this cult-favorite French mineral sunscreen is worth the splurge for its feather-light finish. The fact that it was made with sensitive skin in mind is a bonus, but the real draw is the fact that the moisturizing lotion dries down to an almost-matte finish, so you'll never look shiny.
9. Dermalogica Oil Free Matte SPF 30
Nothing beats a shield against sun rays and acne. This sunscreen is a part of the brand's Active Clearing line, which contains concentrated ingredients that fight breakouts, hyperpigmentation, and more. Your oily, breakout-prone skin will feel soothed from this satiny slip that stops shine in its track thanks its matte finish, but lightweight enough to make you forget it's there.
10. Sun Bum Original Moisturizing Sunscreen
Dealing with dryness? Fine lines? Wrinkles? It happens, don't stress. Simply employ this product to work its magic on your skin. The hypoallergenic, vegan ingredients will provide you with SPF 50, ample moisture, and prevention from premature signs of aging.
...
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
-
Prince William and Kate's New Year's Eve With the Middletons
Kate's family loves to put on a party.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Royal Historians Think Camilla Parker-Bowles' Fancy New Title Means She Could Become Queen
Is Queen Elizabeth sending a message?
By Kathleen Walsh
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Archie to a Very On-Brand Nursery School
Archie's non-traditional (even for California) PreK teaches emotional literacy, mindfulness, sustainability, and coding.
By Kathleen Walsh
-
13 Eyebrow Brushes for Your Best Brows Ever
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
18 Spring Nail Colors to Welcome Warmer Weather With
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 27 Best Natural Makeup Brands With Products That Deliver
Because your skin deserves makeup that looks good while being good for you.
By Maya Allen
-
The 22 Best Eyebrow Pencils on Earth
Pump up the volume.
By The Editors
-
The 14 Best Setting Powders for a Perfect Finish
Sweat and oil have met their match.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 15 Best Hair Dryer Brushes
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund
-
The 8 Best Lip Scrubs for Smooth, Luscious Lips
And no, you can't eat them (all).
By Alexis Gaskin