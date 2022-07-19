Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I could write a dissertation about the best sunscreen products in my sleep. SPF is my holy grail, my can’t-live-without, my must-have. I’ve tried dozens upon dozens of formulas through the years, and I’m confident that there’s nothing as quick, easy, and convenient to apply as one of the best spray sunscreens. Because whether I need to reapply sunscreen over makeup or want a non-sticky full body mist to use on the beach, a super-fine SPF spray is always going to be my MVP.

The convenience can’t be beat, and while a spray can be just as effective as a cream sunscreen formula, it’s important to take a little extra caution during application to avoid bizarre tanning patterns (been there, done that, not cute) or sunburn. The recipe for success? Hold the bottle no more than six inches away from your body and thoroughly rub everything into the skin. As for the face? Start off with a cream formula (mineral or chemical will do) and reach for a facial-friendly spray SPF for reapplication.

To get a crash course in all things spray sunscreen, I strongly encourage you to keep reading. Not only have I rounded up some of my personal favorite products, but I also tapped board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky to get her top application tips. From fine mists with a barely-there feel to makeup setting sprays loaded with SPF, here’s a definitive guide to the best spray sunscreens.

The Best Body Sunscreen Sprays

“When using sunscreen, I recommend applying at least one ounce of sunscreen to the entire body—this is the equivalent of a shot glass,” explains Dr. Zubritsky. “This can be hard to determine using a spray-on sunscreen, so a good rule of thumb is to apply the spray until the skin glistens.” You’ll want to keep the bottle close to the skin (no more than a six inch distance) and rub the product in.

For reference, a standard size bottle of spray sunscreen should last *only* six body applications. Let that sink in: one bottle is worth only six body applications.

The Best Water-Resistant Body Sunscreen Spray (opens in new tab) Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Body Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 PA++++ Dr. Zubritsky loves this SPF “because it contains antioxidants like Vitamin C for extra protection.” She says it’s ideal for allll the summer activities (read: hiking, swimming, sports) because it’s water resistant. While you should reapply your sunscreen every two hours, it’s best to lather up after 80 minutes if you’re sweating or decide to go for a dip. $21 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best-Smelling Body Sunscreen Spray Vacation Classic Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 30 First things first: this SPF smells like heaven—and that’s not an exaggeration. Delicious coconut scent aside, the formula is a winner. It’s going to protect you from UVA and UVB rays, while also soothing and hydrating your body thanks to ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, and banana extract. $20 (opens in new tab) at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Kid-Friendly Body Sunscreen Spray (opens in new tab) La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Lotion Spray SPF 60 Making sure that little kids are protected from the sun is tough. Trying to coat them in a cream? Near impossible. But with a spray like this La Roche-Posay option, it’s a heck of a lot easier. We love this formula because it’s water resistant, offers antioxidant protection, and leaves a silky finish. $28 at Ulta (opens in new tab)

The Best Face Sunscreen Sprays

First things first: the face is sensitive, so it is going to be best to start off with a cream formula. That said, a spray can be used for reapplication—just make sure you’re using one of the best formulas. “Choose a spray sunscreen that is specifically made for the face to prevent clogging pores and acne breakouts,” explains Dr. Zubritsky. “Be sure to avoid getting any in your eyes and keep your mouth closed while spraying.”

The Best Derm-Approved Face Sunscreen Spray (opens in new tab) Sun Bum Daily Sunscreen Face Mist Remember those super-fine water misters that cooled you off while you waited on line for a roller coaster? Remember how cooling and light it felt? Same vibes here. This mist is easy to reapply all day long, and it smells like bananas to boot. Plus, it has Dr. Zubritsky’s stamp of approval. $18 at Ulta (opens in new tab)

The Best Face Sunscreen Spray for Oily Skin Yours Sunny Side Up SPF 30 Mist This lightweight mist promises to leave you with no white cast or shine, and is a great sunscreen for oily skin. In addition to defending your complexion against UV rays and blue light, it'll hydrate your skin and repair sun damage. Plus, the formula contains Swiss Buddleja flower extracts, which will help calm sensitive skin. $25 at Love From Yours (opens in new tab)

The Best Face Sunscreen Spray for Dry Skin (opens in new tab) Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Spray SPF 50+ Sunscreen This whisper-light, non-sticky veil provides broad spectrum UV protection with xylitol, which helps the skin retain its natural moisture and boosts levels of hyaluronic acid. You can spray this formula directly onto your face, or you can spritz it into your hands and rub. $40 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best Face Sunscreen Spray for Plumping (opens in new tab) Habit N°38 Facial Sunscreen Mist with SPF 38 There’s nothing more refreshing than having a facial mist on hand during a sweaty beach day. Habit delivers—but they take things a step further too. Not only is their cucumber-scented mist going to give you a pick-me-up, but the formula is made better with SPF 36. $30 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best Makeup Setting Sprays With SPF

A setting spray packed with SPF is Dr. Zubritsky’s go-to for reapplication with makeup. Setting sprays easy as can be to apply over makeup and won’t mess up your foundation or cause your mascara to bleed. Just make sure you’re applying enough product to actually get the benefits on the bottle. Reminder: you want to “glisten.” If you’re more into a matte look, check out the best powder sunscreens.

The Best Blurring Makeup Setting Spray With SPF Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen If you're looking for a 2-in-1, this double-duty formula acts as a SPF and matte-finishing makeup spray. That's right—this spray will keep your makeup in place and add a soft blurred finish for a long-lasting look. We’re not the only ones that love this formula—it’s also Dr. Zubritsky’s fave. $44 (opens in new tab) at dermstore (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Velvet-Finish Makeup Setting Spray With SPF (opens in new tab) Pacific Set & C Protect SPF 45 Matte Sheer Setting Mist Set your makeup and get broad-spectrum UVA and UVB sun protection with just a few spritzes. You can pop this hydrating facial spray into your purse and mist throughout the day for a radiant complexion. $16 at Target (opens in new tab)

The Best Hydrating Micro Mist Sunscreen Spray (opens in new tab) Soleil Toujours Clean Conscious Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30 This sheer mist is brimming with nourishing skincare ingredients like aloe extract, green tea leaf extract, and sodium hyaluronate that'll soothe and hydrate your skin. Plus, red algae, vitamin C ester, vitamin E, and bisabolol will provide anti-aging benefits, improve skin texture, and reduce skin damage. $38 at HeyDay (opens in new tab)

The Best Ultra-Fine Sunscreen Sprays

If you *despise* the sticky, greasy feeling of sunscreen, we have some good news: There are a handful of products that spew out SPF so fine, you barely feel it. They sink into the skin, dry down in seconds, and won’t leave your face or body with a damp or wet feel.

The Best Non-Greasy Micro Mist (opens in new tab) Hampton Sun Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Continuous Mist Sunscreen No one wants the sand to stick to their body during a beach SPF application. And with this luxe formula, you won’t have to worry. The aloe vera-packed spray has a silky texture that doesn’t leave a greasy residue behind. Plus, it's also got a slew of skin-fortifying vitamins and calming aloe vera extract. $30 at Net-a-Porter (opens in new tab)

The Best Micro Mist Sunscreen Spray for Mature Skin (opens in new tab) HydroPeptide Solar Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Protect your skin from sun damage that causes wrinkles and fine lines by adding this spray into your daily routine. The scent-free mineral sunscreen contains hyaluronic acid and aloe, which work to keep your complexion clear and hydrated. $59 at HydroPeptide (opens in new tab)

The Best Micro Mist Spray Sunscreen for Even Application (opens in new tab) Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 This non-aerosol spray comes out in the finest particles. But—and we consider this a plus—the non-nano zinc-based SPF lands with a white tint on the skin so you can see exactly which areas have coverage. While you’ll definitely need to rub this one in, we promise it feels weightless. $22 at Beautycounter (opens in new tab)