Today's Top Stories
1
Our Favorite Looks From New York Fashion Week
2
Ann Curry on Reporting in the Aftermath of 9/11
3
Love Has Lost: Inside a Conspiritualist Cult
4
The Eyeshadow Palettes Beauty Editors Swear By
5
Fall Vacation Spots to Get Some Fresh Air

12 Unmissable Beauty Moments From the Spring 2022 Runways

The first in-person Fashion Week since COVID-19 did not disappoint, turning out beauty looks reminiscent of the '90s, Y2K, and Mad Men.

new york, new york september 07 a model prepares backstage during the collina strada show during new york fashion week at brooklyn grange on september 07, 2021 in new york city photo by arturo holmesgetty images
Arturo Holmes

New York Fashion Week kicks off the month-long fashion extravaganza that brings fashion and beauty lovers to New York, Milan, and Paris to see the newest designs from favorites like Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Chanel, and more. The COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary stop to in-person Fashion Month, but designers are finally back to present their Spring 2022 collections. This year, '90s nostalgia, Y2K realness, and acid brights were seen all over the runways—simple, bold beauty looks you'll want to recreate for TikTok or random Zoom meetings (because we're still doing those, apparently). We collected some of our favorite hair and makeup moments from the runways that encompass the subtle-but-bold vibes of Spring 2022.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Framing Neons at Prabal Gurung
new york, new york september 08 a model walks the runway during the prabal gurung ready to wear springsummer 2022 show as part of the new york fashion week on september 08, 2021 in new york city photo by victor virgilegamma rapho via getty images
Victor VIRGILE

Makeup artist Sil Bruinsma showed that you don’t need an intense cut crease—or dare I say, glitter—to make a beauty statement at the Prabal Gurung show. Models wore neon shades of electric blue, neon pink, and golden yellow that subtly stood out on the corners of their lids. Using M.A.C Cosmetics, Bruinsma's reference was "bronzed, sultry skin and neon highlights."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Caged Braids at Christian Siriano
a model presents a creation from the christian sirianos spring 2022 collection during new york fashion week, in new york, september 7, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISS

Quick question: Does Christian Siriano know how to take a day off, ever? The answer is clearly no, because when he's not mentoring on Project Runway he's designing killer runway looks. The beauty vibe for the models was clearly all about giving face, with glowing skin and what I would argue is the perfect wing, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Cosmetics. All hair was kept out of the face in a sleek updo that turned into intricate braids, elegantly done by hairstylist Jawara Wauchope using Dyson products.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Revamped Y2K at Collina Strada
new york,new york september 07 a model walks the runway at collina strada springsummer 2022 at brooklyn grange rooftop during new york fashion week the shows on september 7, 2021 in new york city photo fernanda calfatgettyimages
Fernanda Calfat

Colored streaks, crimping, messy top knots, and voluminous hair were the stars of Collina Strada’s show. The runway was packed with bright earth tones, in line with Strada’s goal of showing off high-fashion upcycled looks. Hairstylist Evanie Frausto created this e-girl-worthy hair using Redken, while makeup artist Alice Smith enhanced the model's natural skin using M.A.C. Cosmetics for a radiant fairy vibe. If ear makeup becomes a thing, then the M.A.C. Pigment is a good place to start.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beehives at Moschino
new york, new york september 09 gigi hadid walks the runway, accessory detail, at the moschino ss22 show on september 09, 2021 in new york city photo by jared siskingetty images for moschino ss22 show
Jared Siskin

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott brought epic pastel nostalgia with this collection’s energy, which stayed on brand from head to toe. Models Gigi Hadid, Aaron Philips, and Precious Lee all donned beehive hair looks that would make any character from Mad Men proud.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Flower Power at Naeem Khan
new york, new york september 09 a model walks the runway for naeem khan during nyfw runway 7 debuts springsummer 2022 collections at sony hall on september 09, 2021 in new york city photo by jemal countessgetty images for runway 7
Jemal Countess

If you get the vibe from this collection that you should be on a beach drinking from a coconut, thanks to the sun-kissed beauty and florals, you’re not alone. I’ve already checked out fake flowers at Michaels to make my own hair accessory similar to the hair at Naeem Khan’s show.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Middle Part Supremacy at Proenza Schouler
new york, new york september 08 a model walks the runway during the proenza schouler ready to wear springsummer 2022 show as part of the nyfw on september 8, 2021 in new york city photo by victor virgilegamma rapho via getty images
Victor VIRGILE

There wasn't a stray hair in sight at the Proenza Schouler show, thanks to the talents of Guido Palau. Using bumble and bumble, the middle part was alive and well, just the way Gen Z intended. Showing love to neon hues, Diane Kendal painted the entire eyelid with a bright blue, orange, or pink and paired it with a flawless, dewy skin base.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Icy Blue at Jason Wu
new york, new york september 10 a model walks the runway for jason wu collection during nyfw the shows on september 10, 2021 in new york city photo by jp yimgetty images
JP Yim

With a matte foundation base, frosty blue eyeshadow, and thick brows, I think it's safe to say the beauty trends from the '90s are back.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Edgy '50s at Batsheva
new york, new york september 10 a model walks the runway for batsheva during nyfw the shows on september 10, 2021 in new york city photo by shannon finneygetty images
Shannon Finney

All hail the '50s updos that would make anyone from the movie Hairspray jealous. Definitely a more modern take on the quaffed looks from jukebox diner days, the models were given more edge with a sharp, dark eyeshadow wing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cat Eyes at Markarian
new york, new york september 10 a model walks the runway for makarian during nyfw the shows at 30 rockefeller plaza on september 10, 2021 in new york city photo by cindy ordgetty images
Cindy Ord

There's nothing like a good cat eye, especially when they're both even. And we saw another blue eyeshadow moment—I think the color is here to stay, so stock up now.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Colored Brows at threeASFOUR
new york, new york september 08 a model walks the runway for threeasfour during nyfw the shows at gallery at spring studios on september 08, 2021 in new york city photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer Harrison

Two words: Colored. Brows. All of a sudden I have an urge to bleach my brows and color-match them to all of my outfits, as seen at the threeASFOUR show. With a completely neutral face base, even down to the lip, models' brows were colored to match the main color of the collection they were wearing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Just Kissed Lips at Ulla Johnson
new york, new york september 08 a model poses for first looks at ulla johnsons ss22 show during new york fashion week at brooklyn botanic garden on september 08, 2021 in new york city photo by taylor hillwireimage
Taylor Hill

In true Ulla Johnson fashion, the models' makeup and hair were done to enhance their natural beauty and create a strong look that lures you in. Makeup artist Romy Soleimani used Bobbi Brown Cosmetics to enhance the natural beauty of the models with a fluffy brow and lightly pinked lips.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Getting Futuristic at Private Policy
new york, new york september 10 a model walks the runway for private policy during nyfw the shows at gallery at spring studios on september 10, 2021 in new york city photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer Harrison

Bleached brows aren't going anywhere, and I'm okay with that. The entire look at the Private Policy show was reminiscent of a sci-fi series with a character so beautiful, they must be an alien. That's the effect of the white brows, glitter skin, and wet hair. I'm just hoping the models have a good makeup remover.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
The Most Game-Changing Natural Hair Products
The Eyeshadow Palettes Beauty Editors Swear By
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chemical Peels That Brighten Your Skin—Sans Burns
Easy (But Gorgeous) Halloween Makeup Ideas
The Colors Your Nails Need Come Fall
Our Favorite Organic Shampoos for Lustrous Hair
The Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips
Why Oribe's Desertland Perfume Is Worth It
At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices That Work
Why You Should Invest In a K-Beauty Sunscreen