12 Unmissable Beauty Moments From the Spring 2022 Runways
The first in-person Fashion Week since COVID-19 did not disappoint, turning out beauty looks reminiscent of the '90s, Y2K, and Mad Men.
New York Fashion Week kicks off the month-long fashion extravaganza that brings fashion and beauty lovers to New York, Milan, and Paris to see the newest designs from favorites like Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Chanel, and more. The COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary stop to in-person Fashion Month, but designers are finally back to present their Spring 2022 collections. This year, '90s nostalgia, Y2K realness, and acid brights were seen all over the runways—simple, bold beauty looks you'll want to recreate for TikTok or random Zoom meetings (because we're still doing those, apparently). We collected some of our favorite hair and makeup moments from the runways that encompass the subtle-but-bold vibes of Spring 2022.
Makeup artist Sil Bruinsma showed that you don’t need an intense cut crease—or dare I say, glitter—to make a beauty statement at the Prabal Gurung show. Models wore neon shades of electric blue, neon pink, and golden yellow that subtly stood out on the corners of their lids. Using M.A.C Cosmetics, Bruinsma's reference was "bronzed, sultry skin and neon highlights."
Quick question: Does Christian Siriano know how to take a day off, ever? The answer is clearly no, because when he's not mentoring on Project Runway he's designing killer runway looks. The beauty vibe for the models was clearly all about giving face, with glowing skin and what I would argue is the perfect wing, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Cosmetics. All hair was kept out of the face in a sleek updo that turned into intricate braids, elegantly done by hairstylist Jawara Wauchope using Dyson products.
Colored streaks, crimping, messy top knots, and voluminous hair were the stars of Collina Strada’s show. The runway was packed with bright earth tones, in line with Strada’s goal of showing off high-fashion upcycled looks. Hairstylist Evanie Frausto created this e-girl-worthy hair using Redken, while makeup artist Alice Smith enhanced the model's natural skin using M.A.C. Cosmetics for a radiant fairy vibe. If ear makeup becomes a thing, then the M.A.C. Pigment is a good place to start.
Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott brought epic pastel nostalgia with this collection’s energy, which stayed on brand from head to toe. Models Gigi Hadid, Aaron Philips, and Precious Lee all donned beehive hair looks that would make any character from Mad Men proud.
If you get the vibe from this collection that you should be on a beach drinking from a coconut, thanks to the sun-kissed beauty and florals, you’re not alone. I’ve already checked out fake flowers at Michaels to make my own hair accessory similar to the hair at Naeem Khan’s show.
There wasn't a stray hair in sight at the Proenza Schouler show, thanks to the talents of Guido Palau. Using bumble and bumble, the middle part was alive and well, just the way Gen Z intended. Showing love to neon hues, Diane Kendal painted the entire eyelid with a bright blue, orange, or pink and paired it with a flawless, dewy skin base.
With a matte foundation base, frosty blue eyeshadow, and thick brows, I think it's safe to say the beauty trends from the '90s are back.
All hail the '50s updos that would make anyone from the movie Hairspray jealous. Definitely a more modern take on the quaffed looks from jukebox diner days, the models were given more edge with a sharp, dark eyeshadow wing.
There's nothing like a good cat eye, especially when they're both even. And we saw another blue eyeshadow moment—I think the color is here to stay, so stock up now.
Two words: Colored. Brows. All of a sudden I have an urge to bleach my brows and color-match them to all of my outfits, as seen at the threeASFOUR show. With a completely neutral face base, even down to the lip, models' brows were colored to match the main color of the collection they were wearing.
In true Ulla Johnson fashion, the models' makeup and hair were done to enhance their natural beauty and create a strong look that lures you in. Makeup artist Romy Soleimani used Bobbi Brown Cosmetics to enhance the natural beauty of the models with a fluffy brow and lightly pinked lips.
Bleached brows aren't going anywhere, and I'm okay with that. The entire look at the Private Policy show was reminiscent of a sci-fi series with a character so beautiful, they must be an alien. That's the effect of the white brows, glitter skin, and wet hair. I'm just hoping the models have a good makeup remover.