As someone who is proudly summer obsessed, I've already started swapping out my sweaters for maxi skirts, opting for sandals over sneakers, and, most importantly, deciding what new nail color will properly usher me into the warm weather. Fortunately, it seems the summer 2025 nail trends will provide me with the vibrant pop of colors I've been yearning for.

To get all the inside scoop on the summer 2025 polish colors and nail designs that are about to dominate salons, I tracked the latest lacquer launches, studied the styles nail influencers are sharing, and tapped three of the industry’s top nail artists: Jin Soon Choi , Elle Gerstein , and Brittney Boyce .

A few trends stood out, but above all else, we’re having fun with our nail sets this summer. “Summer nails are all about freedom and vibrancy,” says Choi. “It’s the season where bold, happy colors come alive—everything feels more playful.” Boyce concurs, sharing, “I don’t do rules, I do vibes.”

The energy is definitely high this summer season, and you bet I’m painting my claws to match the summer aura. From neon pink nails to pastel patterns, I’ve compiled a list of the 11 top nail trends about to take over. Scroll ahead for screenshot-worthy inspo to save for your next nail appointment, as well as expert-approved products and tips for those looking to DIY an on-trend set.

Vibrant Colors

As per usual, summer calls for brightly colors nails. "Vibrant shades—like bright yellow, orange, pink, and green—will dominate summer," says Choi. "They’re bold but wearable and instantly energize any look." You can keep it simple with a single-color manicure or add playful details like dots, funky tips, or geometric patterns. Even the simplest designs feel fresh and impactful with bright hues.

Vibrant Colors

Citrus Yellow

Move over butter yellow, there's a new shade in town. "My standout color is citrus yellow," says Gerstein. While the pastel tone was all the rage this spring, the brighter season ushers brighter yellow into salons. "We need to be happy right now, and it’s so fashion-forward with accessories, shoes, and makeup on the runway." The best part? The shade works great for both all-over color and playful patterns. "It’s in a lot of nail art designs—sunsets, lemons, limoncellos."

Citrus Yellow

Playful Pastels

If you've already stocked up on pastel polish, don't worry. Muted tones aren't actually going anywhere—they're just getting a makeover. "We’ll keep seeing pastels in both solid shades and creative designs," explains Choi. "You can wear them as a full-color manicure or incorporate them into abstract art—think color swirls, French tips with a pastel twist, or layered ombré effects." According to Gerstein, we'll also see lots of chrome-topped pastels. "Glazed pastel chrome is the new take on glazed donut," she states.

Playful Pastels

Maximal Charms

This summer, Boyce is urging nail art-lovers to "think of nails as jewelry." To add some extra spice to your mani, she recommends filling up your set with charms, studs, and 3D orbs galore. And for my maximalists out there, you can even mix in some neon colors as Boyce did above. "It's chaos in the best way," she says.

Maximal Charms

Soft Lilac

Gerstein's go-to pastel summer hue is a soft lilac. "It gives a soft shade with a lot of extra shine," she says, adding, "I like this because on olive skin tones it can play neutral." For a classic lilac color, she recommends Mineral Fusion's Fun & Games . But if you're looking for a little more sparkle, the brand's new metallic polish, Lilac It Hot , may be your perfect match.

Soft Lilac

Confetti Nails

Confetti nails are one of the easiest ways to create colorful nail art without a lot of effort. "I use colorful dotting tools, glitter pieces, or tiny decals to create a scattered confetti effect over a neutral or sheer base," says Choi. "It’s a fun, carefree style that instantly feels celebratory." It's also a quick and easy trick to wear several vibrant polish colors at once.

Bright Coral

That's right, coral is making a comeback. "A perfect combo of pink and orange—It’s a really bright color that draws instant attention," says Gerstein. She adds that it pairs especially well with a tan, and evokes the incredible vibes of tropical beaches and sunsets.

Bright Coral

Fresh Whites

For those who love a neutral manicure, you're in luck. "From sheer to opaque and even pearlescent, white nails are becoming a summer staple," says Choi. "They’re clean, crisp, and incredibly versatile." With a white background, even the most intricate designs pop while still feeling modern and airy. "I start with a sheer or opaque white base, depending on the look I’m going for," Choi notes. Even a sheer gray can fit into this trendy style, adds Gerstein.

Fresh Whites

Beach-Inspired Sets

With summer months comes relaxing days at the beach—and manicures that match the views. "The beach trends and seashell trends are really fun for me for summer," says Gerstein. From realistic seashell nails made from 3D gel, to a classic ocean blue polish, this summer is all about "mermaid vibes." With deep blue nails specifically, she notes, "It’s universal and seems underrated because it might not seem as trendy, but it’s more of a staple and part of the core of what summer feels like."

Matte Neons

"I’m obsessed with neon matte nails," says Boyce. Mixing vivid tones of pink and orange is one of her go-to neon color combos, and "switching up the colors on each hand keeps it fresh without overthinking it." Gerstein adds that matte yellow nails are on the rise, but she doesn't expect the trend to become a classic, so get in on the fleeting moment ASAP.

Matte Neons

Pearlescent Pink

No matter the season, painting your nails pink is never a bad idea. This summer, Gerstein suggests ditching the classic color and using pearlescent pink polish instead. "This is replicating a shiny nail," she explains. "It’s like a micro shimmer, or it can have flecks of gold or silver." The glimmer effect adds a subtle pop to your manicure while still being minimalist.

Pearlescent Pink

