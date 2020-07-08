A fact of life: Moisturizing is a non-negotiable part of any skincare routine. But a downside that we run into too often—whether we're wearing makeup or not—is that pesky slick of sheen that catches the light in all the wrong places, or a formula that's so lightweight that it doesn't leave behind any benefits to mend your dry skin. When it comes to finding the perfect moisturizer formula for your skincare needs, there are so many factors to consider. You could be in the market for a hefty night cream to reset and hydrate your skin during beauty sleep. Or maybe you're looking for a moisturizer that hydrates without clogging your pores, contributing to unwanted oiliness, or causing annoying breakouts. Either way, keep your skincare standards high and don't settle for less—because, luckily, beauty editors are here to point you in the right direction.

So that you won't have to try every moisturizer in the saturated market, we did for you. Partly, well, because it's our job, but more importantly because we're on this quest for good skin with you. Ahead, the MC beauty team gets candid about the 10 face moisturizers we absolutely love, which are equal parts hydrating, glow-inducing and about to be your overactive sebaceous glands' worst nightmare.