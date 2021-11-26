Every Single Product From Glow Recipe Is 20% Off Right Now

When it comes to K-beauty, there are two camps of people: loyal fans and those who have yet to dip their toes into the world of radiance-inducing sheet masks, toners, and moisturizers. No matter where you stand, one thing's for sure: there's a reason why Korean skincare has reigned supreme. After all, is there anyone who doesn't want to achieve the dewy, healthy skin the buzzy skincare genre encourages? This is exactly what cult-favorite K-beauty brand Glow Recipe has cultivated: a community of K-beauty die-hards that take pride in putting their complexion first.

Whether your stockpile needs a refresh or you're finally ready to take the plunge on all that K-beauty has to offer, Glow Recipe is making things easy this holiday season, offering 20 percent off their website through Cyber Monday with code 'CYBER' (excluding sets). Now is your chance to stock up on the brand's TikTok-famous holy grails, a few of which we listed below. You're welcome in advance.

Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner $34 on Glow Recipe For a product that refines pores without stripping your skin, this fan-favorite toner fits the bill, harnessing the power of gentle yet effective PHA and BHA actives for ultra-smooth, even skin.

Pineapple-C Bright Serum $49 on Glow Recipe Dull skin? Don't know her. Thanks to a mix of three powerful forms of vitamin C, this brightening serum arms your skin with everything it needs to get glowing—and stay glowing.

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops $34 on Glow Recipe Up your skin's glow factor with this niacinamide-infused highlighting serum, which provides an instant radiance even the dullest of complexions can't escape.

Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask $42 on Glow Recipe It's your toast's best companion, the base of your favorite Mexican side dish, and the star of the show in this firming eye cream. Avocado lends its hydrating properties while encapsulated retinol, coffeeberry, and niacinamide work together to de-puff, brighten, and fend off signs of aging while you catch some zzz's.