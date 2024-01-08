It Appears Every Single Celeb Wore a Peachy-Pink Lip on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 81st annual Golden Globes marks not only the start of the 2024 Awards Season red carpet circuit, but also—a whole new amazing batch of beauty trends. Judging by what we’ve seen this evening? Pinky-peach lipsticks are set to be the must-have shade of the season. Need proof: Nearly every single star (think: Selena Gomez, Issa Rae, Natalie Portman, and Emily Blunt) arrived with the hue brushed across their pout. Sure, there were a few outliers like Elizabeth Olsen’s true red lip or Taylor Swift’s berry pout. But by and large, peachy pinks reigned supreme.

That in mind, I’ve spent the duration of the Golden Globes red carpet talking to the celebrity makeup artists responsible for tonights’ looks in search of the exact shades that made their debut on the small screen tonight. From drugstore glosses to luxe semi-matte lipsticks, please read ahead, shop, and stock up on the hottest shades of the season.

Hannah Waddingham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I lined Hannah's lips with ICONIC London Fuller Pout lip pencil in Srsly Cute," her makeup artist, Stephen Sollitto exclusively tells Marie Claire. "Then I used an undercoat of Melting Touch Lip Balm and topped off the look with a sweep of pink on the lips using ICONIC London Plumping Gloss in Peek A Boo."

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsea Deenihan took the lead when it came to Reese Witherspoon's pretty pink lip. Her product of choice? Westman Atelier's Lip Suede palette: Les Nudes, which gives the perfect peachy pink tone. It's the ideal compliment to her soft, smoky glam. It's a luxe product, but in my personal opinion, worth every penny.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Makeup artist DeMario Ward worked his magic with Sheryl's glam—and did not disappoint. While he has yet to reveal his lip product of choice, you can recreate this look with any glossy product. Might I suggest the Charlotte Tilbury item below with a clear gloss brushed over top.

Collagen Lip Bath Lip Gloss $35 at Nordstrom

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given that Natalie Portman is the face of Dior, it's only fitting that her pout used the brand's superior products. Her lip leaned a little more into the peach side of things, making me think that her makeup artist whipped out a little Rouge Dior in Forever Sensual.

Rouge Dior Forever Visit Site

America Ferrera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only do I want to copy America Ferrera's new bob (it's so chic!), but as of tonight I also want to raid her makeup cabinet and scoop up this perfect pink. It's confirmed to Bobbi Brown, so I'm confident her Pink Cloud lippie is long lasting, deeply hydrating, and will last her through the whole night.