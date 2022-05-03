While the majority of the celebrities stepping foot on the Met Gala red carpet had glam squads at their beck and call, Gwen Stefani did her makeup on her own. And to be completely honest, The Voice judge has the makings of a true professional.

To create an edgy look that complimented her custom neon green Vera Wang gown, Stefani turned to her namesake beauty brand, GXVE (pronounced ‘give’) for help. The star of the show was hands-down her metallic blue cat eye, which was achieved with the Line It Up 24-Hr Waterproof Gel Liner in Bathwater. Even though the “Sweet Escape” singer’s eye makeup was the standout, it was her nude lip that got us the most excited.

According to a press release shared with Marie Claire, the color in question is a mixture of two never-before-seen nude lipstick shades from her line. While the drop is still under wraps, we got word that it’s going to officially go live on Sephora.com on June 7—so mark your calendar.

(Image credit: Getty)

As for the rest of Stefani's look? She prepped her skin with All Time Prime, a hydrating and glowy face oil packed with soothing aloe vera and meadow seafoam seed oil, which provides soothing properties. She kept her blush, highlighter, and bronzer on the soft side, and lightly filled in her brows with the Hella On Point Ultra Fine Eyebrow Pencil in shade two.

Stefani launched her makeup line back in March after years of development. “I think [everything] I've done in my entire life has led me to this point,” she told Marie Claire at the time. “Everything that comes from a place of creativity is what led me to [create a makeup line].”

While the brand has plans to expand, it's current lineup is complete with eyeliners, brow pencils, eye shadows, and, most notably, lipsticks. "The matte lipstick is my original recipe and I love how I beat all the [matte lipsticks] that I loved in the past,” she previously told Marie Claire. “I was trying to create something that would be comfortable for a long wear.”