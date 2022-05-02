The Met Gala 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks
The biggest fashion event of the year is back to its regularly scheduled programming.
It was merely eight months ago, in September 2021, that designers and their muses, alongside actors, singers, and influencers, gathered to celebrate American fashion with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Tonight, in keeping with the Met Gala's first Monday in May tradition, the event will unveil part two with In America: An Anthology of Fashion. In short, the theme will represent the era of Gilded Glamour, spanning from 1870 to 1900. We anticipate voluminous bustles, intricate beadwork, and loads of gold-flecked hair and makeup looks.
Official co-chairs of the event include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. At the same time, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Instagram's Adam Mosseri will host as honorary co-chairs. Keep on scrolling to see some of the evening's gilded fashion looks from fashion and Hollywood's golden stars, from Beyoncé and Rhianna to Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin.
Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino
Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton
Hamish Bowles in Ralph Lauren
Anna Wintour in Chanel
Wendi Murdoch in Giambattista Valli
Met Gala Co-Chairs Blake Lively in Versace and Ryan Reynolds
Tom Ford
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Kasey Musgraves in Prada
Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen
Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren
Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley
Jon Batiste
Maude Apatow
Venus Williams in Chloé
Amy Schumer in Gabriela Hearst
Shawn Mendes
Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung
Kieran Culkin
Anderson .Paak in Gucci
Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung
Ashley Park
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Cynthia Erivo
Emma Stone
Chloë Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton
Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Laura Harrier
Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers
Gemma Chan
Glenn Close in Valentino
Fredrik Robertsson
Alexa Chung
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra
Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren
Hillary Clinton in Altuzarra
Paloma Elsesser
Carey Mulligan
Bradley Cooper
Precious Victoria Lee
Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai
Claire Danes
Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen
Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta
Billie Eilish in Gucci
Maye Musk and Elon Musk
Nicola Coughlan in Richard Quinn
Jodie Turner-Smith
Michael Kors and Sigourney Weaver
Questlove
Normani
Jeremy Scott and Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino
Maggie Rogers
Ariana DeBose in Moschino
Kate Moss
Naomi Campbell
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent
Irina Shayk
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto in Gucci
Gigi Hadid
Awkwafina in Gucci
Jessica Chastain
Simone Ashley in Moschino
Chloe Bailey
Sydney Sweeney
Kylie Jenner in Off White and Khloé Kardashian in Moschino
Olivia Rodrigo in Versace and Gwen Stefani in Vera Wang
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne
Lizzo in Thom Browne
Nicola Peltz in Valentino
Cardi B in Versace
Bella Hadid in Burberry
Kendall Jenner in Prada
Katy Perry
Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
Alicia Keys Debuts Namesake Makeup Line on the Met Gala Red Carpet
The Keys Soulcare founder famously launched a #NoMakeup Instagram campaign in 2016.
By Samantha Holender
-
Emma Stone Rewore Her Wedding Dress for the 2022 Met Gala
Now that's sustainable.
By Neha Prakash
-
Nicola Coughlan Stuns in Richard Quinn at the Met Gala
That train! Those feathers!
By The Editors
-
Bella Hadid: Joining the VS Collective Is 'About Taking My Power Back'
In an exclusive interview, the supermodel discusses her decision to collaborate with Victoria's Secret again despite her history with the brand.
By Neha Prakash
-
Lady Gaga Stunned in a Dramatic Old Hollywood Look at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala
This custom gown by Schiaparelli is everything to me.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Olivia Rodrigo Looked Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala
Good 4 her!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Met Gala 2021: The Best Red Carpet Looks
The best of the best of "American Fashion."
By Sara Holzman
-
Naomi Osaka's Met Gala Look Was Inspired by Haiti and Japan
Her sister co-designed the Louis Vuitton gown.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Yara Shahidi Plays Pop Quiz With Marie Claire
Our September cover star shares some valuable words of wisdom—and the word that makes her cringe.
By Sally Holmes
-
Generation Yara
“We’re in a time in which we’re no longer settling for reform, but genuine reimagination.”
By Lola Ogunnaike
-
The Queen’s ‘Royal Bagpiper’ Apparently Plays for Her Every Morning at Balmoral
The role's official title is Bagpiper to the Sovereign, and they play at 9am.
By Marie Claire Editors