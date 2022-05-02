The Met Gala 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks

The biggest fashion event of the year is back to its regularly scheduled programming. 

A view inside the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition during the 2022 Met Gala
(Image credit: Getty)
Sara Holzman
By
published

It was merely eight months ago, in September 2021, that designers and their muses, alongside actors, singers, and influencers, gathered to celebrate American fashion with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Tonight, in keeping with the Met Gala's first Monday in May tradition, the event will unveil part two with In America: An Anthology of Fashion. In short, the theme will represent the era of Gilded Glamour, spanning from 1870 to 1900. We anticipate voluminous bustles, intricate beadwork, and loads of gold-flecked hair and makeup looks.

Official co-chairs of the event include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. At the same time, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Instagram's Adam Mosseri will host as honorary co-chairs. Keep on scrolling to see some of the evening's gilded fashion looks from fashion and Hollywood's golden stars, from Beyoncé and Rhianna to Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin.

Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino

Vanessa Hudgens at the Met Gala 2022


(Image credit: Getty)

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton

Emma Chamberlain attends The 2022 Met Gala


(Image credit: Getty)

Hamish Bowles in Ralph Lauren

Hamish Bowles attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Anna Wintour attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Wendi Murdoch in Giambattista Valli

Wendi Murdoch attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Met Gala Co-Chairs Blake Lively in Versace and Ryan Reynolds 

Met Gala Co-Chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Tom Ford

Tom Tom Ford attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Kasey Musgraves in Prada

Kacey Musgraves attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen

Kaia Gerber attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

Janelle Monáe attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley 

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Venus Williams in Chloé

Venus Williams attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Amy Schumer in Gabriela Hearst

Amy Schumer attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung

Mindy Kaling attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Anderson .Paak in Gucci

Anderson .Paak attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung

Camila Cabello attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Ashley Park

Ashley Park attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

 Chloë Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton

Chloë Grace Moretz attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

 Laura Harrier 

Laura Harrier attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers

Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Glenn Close in Valentino

Glenn Close attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Fredrik Robertsson

Fredrik Robertsson attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman 

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra

Rachel Brosnahan attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren

Alicia Keys attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Hillary Clinton in Altuzarra

Hillary Rodham Clinton attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Precious Victoria Lee

Precious Victoria Lee attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai

Phoebe Bridgers attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Claire Danes

Claire Danes attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Claire Danes )

Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen

Winnie Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta

Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Maye Musk and Elon Musk 

Maye Musk and Elon Musk attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Nicola Coughlan in Richard Quinn

Nicola Coughlan attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Jodie Turner-Smith 

Jodie Turner-Smith attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Michael Kors and Sigourney Weaver

Michael Kors and Sigourney Weaver attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Questlove

Questlove attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Normani

Normani attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Jeremy Scott and Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

Jeremy Scott and Megan Thee Stallion attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Ariana DeBose in Moschino

Ariana DeBose attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate Moss

Kate Moss attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

 Irina Shayk 

Irina Shayk attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Dakota Johnson attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto in Gucci

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto attend The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

 Awkwafina in Gucci

Awkwafina attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

 Simone Ashley in Moschino

Simone Ashley attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey arrives at The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Sydney Sweeney 

Sydney Sweeney arrives at The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

 Kylie Jenner in Off White and Khloé Kardashian in Moschino

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace and Gwen Stefani in Vera Wang

Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani arrives at The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Lizzo in Thom Browne

Lizzo arrives at The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Nicola Peltz in Valentino

Nicola Peltz attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Cardi B in Versace

Cardi B attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Bella Hadid in Burberry

Bella Hadid attends The 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Kendall Jenner in Prada

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)

Katy Perry

Katy Perry at the 2022 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty)
Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.