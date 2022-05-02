The Met Gala 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks

It was merely eight months ago, in September 2021, that designers and their muses, alongside actors, singers, and influencers, gathered to celebrate American fashion with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Tonight, in keeping with the Met Gala's first Monday in May tradition, the event will unveil part two with In America: An Anthology of Fashion. In short, the theme will represent the era of Gilded Glamour, spanning from 1870 to 1900. We anticipate voluminous bustles, intricate beadwork, and loads of gold-flecked hair and makeup looks.

Official co-chairs of the event include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. At the same time, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Instagram's Adam Mosseri will host as honorary co-chairs. Keep on scrolling to see some of the evening's gilded fashion looks from fashion and Hollywood's golden stars, from Beyoncé and Rhianna to Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin.

Vanessa Hudgens in Moschino



(Image credit: Getty)

Emma Chamberlain in Louis Vuitton



(Image credit: Getty)

Hamish Bowles in Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Getty)

Anna Wintour in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty)

Wendi Murdoch in Giambattista Valli

(Image credit: Getty)

Met Gala Co-Chairs Blake Lively in Versace and Ryan Reynolds

(Image credit: Getty)

Tom Ford

(Image credit: Getty)

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

(Image credit: Getty)

Kasey Musgraves in Prada

(Image credit: Getty)

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Getty)

Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Getty)

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley

(Image credit: Getty)

Jon Batiste

(Image credit: Getty)

Maude Apatow

(Image credit: Getty)

Venus Williams in Chloé

(Image credit: Getty)

Amy Schumer in Gabriela Hearst

(Image credit: Getty)

Shawn Mendes

(Image credit: Getty)

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung

(Image credit: Getty)

Kieran Culkin

(Image credit: Getty)

Anderson .Paak in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty)

Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung

(Image credit: Getty)

Ashley Park

(Image credit: Getty)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

(Image credit: Getty)

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty)

Emma Stone

(Image credit: Getty)

Chloë Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty)

Tracey Collins and New York City Mayor Eric Adams

(Image credit: Getty)

Laura Harrier

(Image credit: Getty)

Sarah Jessica Parker in Christopher John Rogers

(Image credit: Getty)

Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Getty)

Glenn Close in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty)

Fredrik Robertsson

(Image credit: Getty)

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty)

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

(Image credit: Getty)

Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra

(Image credit: Getty)

Alicia Keys in Ralph Lauren

(Image credit: Getty)

Hillary Clinton in Altuzarra

(Image credit: Getty)

Paloma Elsesser

(Image credit: Getty)

Carey Mulligan

(Image credit: Getty)

Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: Getty)

Precious Victoria Lee

(Image credit: Getty)

Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai

(Image credit: Getty)

Claire Danes

(Image credit: Claire Danes )

Winnie Harlow in Iris Van Herpen

(Image credit: Getty)

Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta

(Image credit: Getty)

Billie Eilish in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty)

Maye Musk and Elon Musk

(Image credit: Getty)

Nicola Coughlan in Richard Quinn

(Image credit: Getty)

Jodie Turner-Smith

(Image credit: Getty)

Michael Kors and Sigourney Weaver

(Image credit: Getty)

Questlove

(Image credit: Getty)

Normani

(Image credit: Getty)

Jeremy Scott and Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino

(Image credit: Getty)

Maggie Rogers

(Image credit: Getty)

Ariana DeBose in Moschino

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty)

Naomi Campbell

(Image credit: Getty)

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

(Image credit: Getty)

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty)

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty)

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty)

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty)

Awkwafina in Gucci

(Image credit: Getty)

Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Getty)

Simone Ashley in Moschino

(Image credit: Getty)

Chloe Bailey

(Image credit: Getty)

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty)

Kylie Jenner in Off White and Khloé Kardashian in Moschino

(Image credit: Getty)

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace and Gwen Stefani in Vera Wang

(Image credit: Getty)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne

(Image credit: Getty)

Lizzo in Thom Browne

(Image credit: Getty)

Nicola Peltz in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty)

Cardi B in Versace

(Image credit: Getty)

Bella Hadid in Burberry

(Image credit: Getty)

Kendall Jenner in Prada

(Image credit: Getty)

Katy Perry