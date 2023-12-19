Every year, the hair tide turns. Think about it: The past 12 months have been overwhelmingly focused on slicked-back (sometimes headache-inducing) buns and ponytails, curtain bangs, and, love it or hate it, the return of the mullet. But with 2024 rapidly approaching, a new wave of hair trends are poised to take over. “With so much innovation in haircare, healthier hair is on the rise,” explains Adir Abergel, celebrity hairstylist and Creative Director of Virtue Labs. “Embracing natural textures with wash and go styles or color that has more bold placements will be major in 2024.”

In that vein, you can expect people to be embracing their natural hair color (greys included) and texture in an effort to minimize heat damage and a pivot towards cuts that seemingly style themselves. While bound to be controversial, the side part and side bangs are poised for a big comeback. In fact, we’ve already seen celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, and Jessica Chastain hop on board.

That’s really just the start. The 2024 hair trends span across cuts, colors, and styling techniques. Ahead of your new-year-new-me makeover, read ahead. Top celebrity colorists and stylists are breaking down what you can expect to see for the next year.

Haircut Trends

Angular Bobs

“2024 will be the moment a lot of people will want to ditch the extensions and rock a cool, edgy bob,” notes celebrity colorist Rita Hazan. Regardless of the length (think: chin-length bob to grazing-the-collar-bone-lob), we’ll see these cuts taking on an “architectural” feel, notes Abergel. We’ll see a mix of blunt chops a la Hailey Bieber and asymmetrical styles.

Face-Framing Layers

Curtain bangs have been the biggest trend for roughly the past two years, but circa 2024? We’re going to see a lot of people actually letting their ‘70s-inspired fringe grow out. “We’re now seeing a lot of people growing out their curtain bangs and wearing longer, face framing fringes,” notes celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak. “We’re definitely going to see more of this relaxed, undone styling.” It creates a low-maintenance cut that looks just as chic meticulously styled as it does air dried. “Adding these layers can have a big impact without a big change,” adds 901 stylist Natty Jackson. “Cutting angles can open up the face and add more variety to your go-to styling routines.”

All About the Bang

There’s going to be some mixed millennial emotions about this next one, but like it or not, the side bang is making a comeback. “This is a look that is flattering on so many face shapes and we’ll see it come back in the Spring,” says Abergel. It’s an easy way to grow out blunt or baby bangs and can actually bring a dose of Old Hollywood glamour to any style. Taylor Swift and Gabrielle Union are already on board if you need further proof.

Hair Color Trends

Warm, Honey Hues

Whether you fall into the blonde or brunette camp, you’re likely going to find yourself saying goodbye to icy, cool undertones and, instead, opting for warm, honey-toned finishes. “This color is classic, gorgeous, and works with almost any skin color or tone,” says Hazan. Just look at Rihanna, Beyonce, and Keke Palmer’s latest hair transformations. “It’s natural and effortless with a happy, bright golden tone—just make sure to stay away from orange or brass tones.” If you want to bring some dimension into the fold, ask your stylist for light, creamy blonde highlights.

Rich Reds

The red hair trend isn’t going anywhere—at least for the first quarter of the year. “Reds are rich colors that do need a lot of maintenance, but they’re great for the winter months and I think it's having its moment.” The red tones we’re seeing run the gamut, from Megan Fox’s bright, true red to Shay Mitchell’s newly adopted Cowboy Copper and Dua Lipa’s auburn tone.

Back to Baseline

As fun as it is to be a faux red head or honey blonde, stylists predict that we’re actually going to see a lot less hair coloring this upcoming year. 2024 is the time for hair health, remember? “People are embracing their natural hair color—we’re going back to basics,” says Roszak. That motto in mind, people aren’t going to shy away from graying hair either. “Our Willow Glen Treatment Oil is an incredible hair mask in between washes to maintain your hair’s brilliance and shine,” she adds.

Hairstyle Trends

Hi-Shine Health

“I believe that 2024 is going to be the year of the hair health journey, giving your hair the foundation it needs to thrive,” says Roszak. “We’re going to see people paying more attention to curating a routine that supports their hair in whatever style they want to achieve.” As a side effect of healthier, stronger hair, high-shine styles are going to dominate the red carper. “Healthier hair finishes with glossy, sheen and movement will be a big thing,” notes Abergel. “My secret weapon for this look is Virtue Healing Oil which has a blend of hydrating oils and the brand's reparative powerful Alpha keratin 60ku protein.”

Side-Swept

In the same way that side bangs are being declared the cut of the new year, so too are other side-swept styles. “There’s some noise around side parts coming back, which I’m into,” notes Roszak. “The side braid trend of the early aughts is also going to see a resurgence. I’ve personally never fallen out of love with a whimsical side braid.” While the side-friendly mentality might inherently remind you of the early aughts, rest assured this renaissance will be sleeker and chicer.

Bouncy Blowouts

This year’s motto goes as follows: The bigger and bouncier your blowout, the better. “Voluminous, runway hair is definitely here to stay,” says Roszak. While you can achieve this looks with great hair prep (try the Santa Lucia Styling Oil), a blow dryer and a round brush, a blow dry brush is an easy, beginner-friendly way to achieve the look. “This tool has been super popular as its a foolproof way to create long-lasting volume, smoothness, and shine,” notes Jackson. “Use the blow-dry brush to smooth out each section and roll the ends under as you go, creating that in-demand, bouncy finish.”

Coquette’s the Status Quo

Bows entered the scene during NYFW back in September 2023, but rest assured the sweet accessory is not going anywhere. “Bows are back—and not just for the holidays,” says Jackson. “You can really channel your inner coquette girl this year.” Attach little bows to updos or tie your hair back with a ribbon—the options are endless.

