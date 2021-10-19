The Bio Ionic Styling Iron is On Major Sale Right Now
Your solution on lazy hair days.
Every so often, one singular product comes around that makes me completely re-think the way I do things. The Bio Ionic Stylewinder Rotating Styling Iron is one of those devices. Luckily, that very product is currently on major sale on Amazon right now, so it's officially time for an upgrade.
The curling iron, which originally retails for $135, is marked down to $108 as a part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event. The deals change literally by the day in this sale, so it's best to hop on the sale now—and with the holidays coming up, it's definitely the right time to treat yourself to a fancy new device.
Here's how it works: The 1.25-inch barrel rotates with the simple click of a button and leaves you with bouncy curls without having to hold your hand over your head for a few minutes at a time. The iron has received over 200 five-star reviews on Amazon's site, with users claiming that it is the perfect thing for people who don't love—or don't really have the time—to style their hair in the morning. All you have to do is simply clamp your hair to the iron, press a button at the base, and watch it spin.
While some users note that a learning curve is definitely part of the process with this techy iron, the resulting curls are worth all of the effort—and the rave reviews prove it. "I'm a low maintenance girl and never thought I'd be curling my hair... But this is so easy I have found a new way of making my hair look good and stylish," raves one review. I, for one, am always looking for ways to simplify my own hair routine, and this product has just landed a top spot on my personal must-buy list.
RELATED STORIES
-
Fondation Cartier Presents Its First U.S. Exhibition in 20 Years with The Great Animal Orchestra
The environmentally-focused work by soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists is now open at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA.
By Julia Gall •
-
Hannah Brown Shares Her Favorite Self-Love Books
The 'Bachelorette' alum gave us a tour of her book collection in MC's 'Shelf Portrait' series.
By Marie Claire •
-
Lady Gaga Sparkled at the 'House of Gucci' LA Premiere
Yes to all of this.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
55 Short Hairstyles and Haircuts for Women to Take Inspo From
Let your haircut planning commence!
By Maya Allen •
-
25 Lip Balms That'll Save Your Dry, Chapped Lips
Pucker up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
The 21 Best Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
Because we'll never grow up.
By Taylore Glynn •
-
How to Wear Eye Makeup Underneath Glasses, According to Experts
And why you should avoid a smokey eye.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
How to Make Your Hair Grow Faster and Thicker: An Expert Guide
Mermaid hair, here we come.
By Tatjana Freund •
-
14 Creams for Eczema on Your Face That Nourish and Soothe
...and they're all available at the drugstore.
By Jenny Hollander •
-
How to Use a Jade Roller, and Why You Should Be
You spin me right round, baby, right round.
By Maya Allen •
-
Microneedling at Home: How to Do It Safely
Done right, it can reduce fine lines, age spots, and acne scarring.
By Alexis Gaskin •