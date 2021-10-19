Every so often, one singular product comes around that makes me completely re-think the way I do things. The Bio Ionic Stylewinder Rotating Styling Iron is one of those devices. Luckily, that very product is currently on major sale on Amazon right now, so it's officially time for an upgrade.

BIO IONIC Stylewinder Rotating Styling Iron, 1.25 Inch $108.00 at amazon.com

The curling iron, which originally retails for $135, is marked down to $108 as a part of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul event. The deals change literally by the day in this sale, so it's best to hop on the sale now—and with the holidays coming up, it's definitely the right time to treat yourself to a fancy new device.



Here's how it works: The 1.25-inch barrel rotates with the simple click of a button and leaves you with bouncy curls without having to hold your hand over your head for a few minutes at a time. The iron has received over 200 five-star reviews on Amazon's site, with users claiming that it is the perfect thing for people who don't love—or don't really have the time—to style their hair in the morning. All you have to do is simply clamp your hair to the iron, press a button at the base, and watch it spin.

While some users note that a learning curve is definitely part of the process with this techy iron, the resulting curls are worth all of the effort—and the rave reviews prove it. "I'm a low maintenance girl and never thought I'd be curling my hair... But this is so easy I have found a new way of making my hair look good and stylish," raves one review. I, for one, am always looking for ways to simplify my own hair routine, and this product has just landed a top spot on my personal must-buy list.

