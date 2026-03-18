I am the unofficial president of The Fine Hair Club. My ponytail is itty-bitty, and volume is frankly pretty hard to come by in an air-dry situation. But you would probably never know it—I’ve become an expert at faking body and density with the help of volumizing shampoo and conditioners, root lifters, dry texturizers, and dry shampoos. I’ve tested nearly every product on the market designed for fine hair and have one major takeaway: you don’t need to spend a small fortune to get some lift at your roots. Drugstore volumizing products, a.k.a. volumizers, are the real deal.

On any given trip to CVS, Target, or Duane Reade, I seize the opportunity to restock my favorites. These under-$30 finds make my hair feel (and look) expensive, shiny, and really damn thick without giving me and my wallet a mini heart attack. Shop my go-tos and see just how well they work for yourself, ahead.

SHAMPOOS AND CONDITIONERS

The foundation of any well-crafted volumizing routine starts in the shower. Shampoo is the MVP—look for a product that thoroughly cleanses your scalp and plumps the hair follicles. As far as conditioner is concerned? A lightweight option is key so you don’t weigh your hair down.

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Odele Volumizing Shampoo for Lift + Fullness $11.99 at Ulta Beauty I appreciate it when a drugstore hair brand feels so much more expensive than it is. When I saw the price tag on this Odele shampoo, my jaw dropped. The foaming formula leaves my hair silky, clean, and bouncy. MONDAY Haircare Volume Shampoo With Collagen for Thin & Fine Hair $7.99 at Ulta Beauty This shampoo and conditioner are regulars in my shower. Frankly, I’d choose them over luxury washes any day of the week. The packaging is adorable and I genuinely notice that my hair holds a better curl when I use this.

(Image credit: Samantha Holender)

BLOW DRY BALMS

Heat styling is non-negotiable when I’m trying to amp up the volume. The key to building extra body throughout my blowout (and getting it to hold for hours) is a great blow-dry balm. It helps lock the style in without hairspray, and as someone who hates a crunchy texture, that’s much appreciated.

Not Your Mother's All Eyes on Me Styling Hair Treatment Cream $7.99 at Target Multi-taskers will always have a place in my routine. This guy provides heat protection up to 450 degrees, doubles as an air-dry balm, and offers soft hold. Kristin Ess Hydrating Heat Protectant Spray $17.99 at Target Just a few sprays of this, and my blow-dry time is quite literally cut in half. It gives my blowout extra shine, better hold, and heat protection.

ROOT LIFTERS

I don’t like to overdo it with styling products—too many will just weigh down my hair—but I always use a root-lifting spray before applying heat. It helps give the crown of my head and my front pieces a little extra volume. The key is to find a formula that doesn’t leave my hair feeling sticky; these two fit the bill.

TRESemmé Total Volume Plumping Mousse $8.29 at CVS Health I was honestly terrified of using mousse for years. The sight of that much product going onto my hair sent chills up my spine. But! It turned out to be one of the most valuable styling tools in my arsenal. When I want mega-volume, this is my go-to. OGX Volumizing Spray $10.99 at CVS Health I grew up on OGX shampoo and conditioner, so this holds a special place in my heart. While I use it on damp hair often, my beauty editor secret is to spray it on day two hair and give my roots a blast with a blow dryer.

DRY SHAMPOOS

Let me be clear: dry shampoo isn’t just for dirty hair. I always do a hefty spray on a fresh blowout; it not only makes my blowout last much longer but also gives me plenty of non-gritty volume.

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo Powder $16.49 at Ulta Beauty This is a dry shampoo powder done right. There’s no aerosol, it’s TSA-friendly, and it works just as well (if not better) than its aerosol counterpart. Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness Volume & Fullness $8.99 at Walgreens White residue is enemy number one when choosing a dry shampoo, but I promise you, you will not have to worry with this Dove formula. It’s super lightweight and, unlike a lot of other formulas, doesn’t leave my hair looking matte and dull.

DRY TEXTURIZERS

I’m very picky with dry texturizers. I despise feeling like I have loads of product in my hair, so finding an option that gives my hair the Goldilocks level of grit has been a journey. These two are up to my high standards; just make sure to spray it a solid eight inches away from your hair.

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VERB Volume Dry Texture Spray $22 at Target When I want a bedhead look, I flip my hair over and use a generous amount of this at my roots. Then, I give it a little zhuzh with my fingers, and my hair has a messy, lived-in vibe with double the volume. Sexy Hair Big Sexy Hair Fun Raiser Volumizing Dry Texture Spray With Collagen $23.95 at Ulta Beauty This is hands-down one of the most powerful formulas, but do not overdo it. You need the littlest amount of this for an effective payoff—and tons of volume.

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