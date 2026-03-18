The 10 Best Drugstore Volumizing Products That Give My Fine, Flat Hair Max Volume
Expensive-looking hair on a budget.
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I am the unofficial president of The Fine Hair Club. My ponytail is itty-bitty, and volume is frankly pretty hard to come by in an air-dry situation. But you would probably never know it—I’ve become an expert at faking body and density with the help of volumizing shampoo and conditioners, root lifters, dry texturizers, and dry shampoos. I’ve tested nearly every product on the market designed for fine hair and have one major takeaway: you don’t need to spend a small fortune to get some lift at your roots. Drugstore volumizing products, a.k.a. volumizers, are the real deal.
On any given trip to CVS, Target, or Duane Reade, I seize the opportunity to restock my favorites. These under-$30 finds make my hair feel (and look) expensive, shiny, and really damn thick without giving me and my wallet a mini heart attack. Shop my go-tos and see just how well they work for yourself, ahead.
SHAMPOOS AND CONDITIONERS
The foundation of any well-crafted volumizing routine starts in the shower. Shampoo is the MVP—look for a product that thoroughly cleanses your scalp and plumps the hair follicles. As far as conditioner is concerned? A lightweight option is key so you don’t weigh your hair down.Article continues below
I appreciate it when a drugstore hair brand feels so much more expensive than it is. When I saw the price tag on this Odele shampoo, my jaw dropped. The foaming formula leaves my hair silky, clean, and bouncy.
BLOW DRY BALMS
Heat styling is non-negotiable when I’m trying to amp up the volume. The key to building extra body throughout my blowout (and getting it to hold for hours) is a great blow-dry balm. It helps lock the style in without hairspray, and as someone who hates a crunchy texture, that’s much appreciated.
Just a few sprays of this, and my blow-dry time is quite literally cut in half. It gives my blowout extra shine, better hold, and heat protection.
ROOT LIFTERS
I don’t like to overdo it with styling products—too many will just weigh down my hair—but I always use a root-lifting spray before applying heat. It helps give the crown of my head and my front pieces a little extra volume. The key is to find a formula that doesn’t leave my hair feeling sticky; these two fit the bill.
I was honestly terrified of using mousse for years. The sight of that much product going onto my hair sent chills up my spine. But! It turned out to be one of the most valuable styling tools in my arsenal. When I want mega-volume, this is my go-to.
I grew up on OGX shampoo and conditioner, so this holds a special place in my heart. While I use it on damp hair often, my beauty editor secret is to spray it on day two hair and give my roots a blast with a blow dryer.
DRY SHAMPOOS
Let me be clear: dry shampoo isn’t just for dirty hair. I always do a hefty spray on a fresh blowout; it not only makes my blowout last much longer but also gives me plenty of non-gritty volume.
DRY TEXTURIZERS
I’m very picky with dry texturizers. I despise feeling like I have loads of product in my hair, so finding an option that gives my hair the Goldilocks level of grit has been a journey. These two are up to my high standards; just make sure to spray it a solid eight inches away from your hair.
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When I want a bedhead look, I flip my hair over and use a generous amount of this at my roots. Then, I give it a little zhuzh with my fingers, and my hair has a messy, lived-in vibe with double the volume.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.