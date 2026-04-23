My hair is no stranger to heat styling. On six of the seven days of the week, I’m using either my Dyson, my T3, or my BondiBoost hot brush to reduce frizz, add texture, and create the illusion of volume. But on Sundays and during the summer months, I do my best to give my hair a break from my hot tools and beat to rehab its health. But! I’m not willing to have a bad hair day. That’s where my (not-so-humble brag) foolproof air-dry system comes in.

In my experience, fine-tuning every single step is key. Air-dry cream is important, yes, but it’s just a piece of the puzzle. In fact, I’d argue that shampoo and conditioner are ten times more important when frizz, volume, and texture are a concern. Hairstylist Dimitris Gianetos is also emphatic that you need to have the right accessories on standby for a polished finish. “I’d suggest using a microfiber towel to remove as much water from the hair as possible after showering,” he previously told MC. “Then, use a detangling brush or comb before running an air-dry product through your hair.”

Do those three things, and you’re well on your way to a perfect air-dry routine. To shop my full regimen, keep reading.

Solid Shampoo and Conditioner

In my opinion, hair care is much more important than styling products for a successful air-dry result. I try to use keratin-infused formulas to help manage frizz and reach for lightweight conditioners that boost my volume and lean into texture, which is key when I’m skipping my curling iron.

Kerasilk Smoothing Shampoo & Conditioner Set $66 at beautycarechoices.com If you’re new around here, let it be known that this is my favorite shampoo and conditioner of all time. It smooths out my hair, leaves me with a pretty shine, and is so lightweight that I’m still left with lift at my roots. Vegamour Gro+ Advanced Balancing Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Severe Signs of Thinning $93 at Sephora Not only does my hair dry so nicely when I use this, but it's also amazing for promoting hair growth and soothing my chronically itchy, irritated scalp.

Per Gianetos, you want to use a microfiber towel, which causes less damage, fewer tangles, and a smoother end result. I also grab a Tangle Teezer or Wet Brush to brush through knots when my hair is still wet. Brushing my hair once it's dry? That’s a recipe for puffiness.

Crown Affair The Hair Towel - Green $59 at Sephora No other product even holds a candle to this towel. It’s designed to be extra-extra-long, so it’s easy to secure the top of the towel in the green band that sits at the nape of your neck. Wet Brush Detangling Comb $4.79 at Amazon US This has been a fixture in my shower for the last five years. It never tugs or rips out my hair and works its way through knots with ease.

Layer in a Root Lift

This step is most definitely optional, but as a fine hair girl, I rely heavily on a root lifter to create volume and enhance the little texture I have. The biggest trick is finding something that doesn’t need to be heat-activated or feel sticky once dry.

Color Wow Raise the Root Thicken + Lift Spray $26 at Ulta Beauty The nice part about this: you can use it on damp or dry hair, and it works even when I don’t blow-dry my hair. A few sprays make my hair feel like it’s doubled in thickness. RŌZ Root Lift Volumizing Hair Styling Spray $42 at Sephora I’m not sure what I love more: the delicious floral smell or the weightless volume. It’s not sticky in the slightest and doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue. Frankly, it’s an all-around win.

Air-Dry Cream, Of Course

There are actually so many incredible air-dry creams on the market (Crown Affair! Odele! JVN!), all of which work to enhance your natural texture. My hair is on the straighter side, but with the right cream, I’m able to achieve a little bend that mimics a laid-back flat iron wave.

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JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream $28 at Sephora With thousands of five-star reviews, you know this is the real deal. Just scrunch a pea-sized amount into your hair from mid-lengths to ends. And if you’re looking a little frizzy on day two? Repeat the process. Virtue 6-In-1 Vitamin E Hair Smoothing Styler $38 at Sephora Whether I’m air drying or heat styling, this makes its way into my routine. It is a multi-purpose cream that not only tames frizz, but also offers shine, strength, and heat protection.

Cutie Claw Clips

I know I’ve said every step is key, but this step is really key. Diana Cohen (the founder of the Crown Affair) put me onto this technique, and it’s a total game-changer. Twist your wet hair into smaller sections—I do three—and secure them at the bottom with claw clips. I let it sit as long as I can before undoing the sections and running my fingers through.

Anthropologie Speckled Mini Hair Clip Set $24 at Anthropologie I love these little guys for a half-up, half-down situation—and they’re the perfect size to hold my hair in a twist so it can set with a soft wave. The Hair Edit Petite Gilded Mermaid Shell Mini Claw Clips $9.99 at Ulta Beauty My summer resolution is to start wearing more fun hair accessories; these mermaid-inspired clips feel like the perfect kick-off.

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