This 5-Step Air-Dry Routine Gives Me Volume, Texture, and Minimal Frizz
I have this system down to a science.
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My hair is no stranger to heat styling. On six of the seven days of the week, I’m using either my Dyson, my T3, or my BondiBoost hot brush to reduce frizz, add texture, and create the illusion of volume. But on Sundays and during the summer months, I do my best to give my hair a break from my hot tools and beat to rehab its health. But! I’m not willing to have a bad hair day. That’s where my (not-so-humble brag) foolproof air-dry system comes in.
In my experience, fine-tuning every single step is key. Air-dry cream is important, yes, but it’s just a piece of the puzzle. In fact, I’d argue that shampoo and conditioner are ten times more important when frizz, volume, and texture are a concern. Hairstylist Dimitris Gianetos is also emphatic that you need to have the right accessories on standby for a polished finish. “I’d suggest using a microfiber towel to remove as much water from the hair as possible after showering,” he previously told MC. “Then, use a detangling brush or comb before running an air-dry product through your hair.”
Do those three things, and you’re well on your way to a perfect air-dry routine. To shop my full regimen, keep reading.
Solid Shampoo and Conditioner
In my opinion, hair care is much more important than styling products for a successful air-dry result. I try to use keratin-infused formulas to help manage frizz and reach for lightweight conditioners that boost my volume and lean into texture, which is key when I’m skipping my curling iron.
If you’re new around here, let it be known that this is my favorite shampoo and conditioner of all time. It smooths out my hair, leaves me with a pretty shine, and is so lightweight that I’m still left with lift at my roots.
Not only does my hair dry so nicely when I use this, but it's also amazing for promoting hair growth and soothing my chronically itchy, irritated scalp.
Have the Right Tools
Per Gianetos, you want to use a microfiber towel, which causes less damage, fewer tangles, and a smoother end result. I also grab a Tangle Teezer or Wet Brush to brush through knots when my hair is still wet. Brushing my hair once it's dry? That’s a recipe for puffiness.
Layer in a Root Lift
This step is most definitely optional, but as a fine hair girl, I rely heavily on a root lifter to create volume and enhance the little texture I have. The biggest trick is finding something that doesn’t need to be heat-activated or feel sticky once dry.
Air-Dry Cream, Of Course
There are actually so many incredible air-dry creams on the market (Crown Affair! Odele! JVN!), all of which work to enhance your natural texture. My hair is on the straighter side, but with the right cream, I’m able to achieve a little bend that mimics a laid-back flat iron wave.
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Whether I’m air drying or heat styling, this makes its way into my routine. It is a multi-purpose cream that not only tames frizz, but also offers shine, strength, and heat protection.
Cutie Claw Clips
I know I’ve said every step is key, but this step is really key. Diana Cohen (the founder of the Crown Affair) put me onto this technique, and it’s a total game-changer. Twist your wet hair into smaller sections—I do three—and secure them at the bottom with claw clips. I let it sit as long as I can before undoing the sections and running my fingers through.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.