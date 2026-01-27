My blonde, wavy hair is something of a signature at this point in my life. After 36 years (and 20 actually understanding how to style and care for my natural texture) I’ve finally figured out how to help my 2b waves do their thing. Is every single day a good hair day? Decidedly not—curly and wavy girls understand that struggle. But I’ve certainly developed a hair care routine that gets me as close as possible on the regular. That means definition, minimal frizz, a hint of volume, and smoothed ends.

Caring for wavy hair isn’t just about the styling products, however. Laying the foundation starts in the shower with your shampoo and conditioner. And, like anything else in the beauty world, finding the right formula, and combination of ingredients, is both an art and a science. Some things are too heavy for the looser waves (especially when compared to tighter curls and coils), but there are more moisture requirements than washing and conditioning straight hair. It’s a delicate dance for us wavy ladies, but not to worry—I’ve put in the legwork (head work?) to find the best shampoo and conditioner duos for wavy hair. Here are all the products I keep stocked in my shower to help my waves look their best.

Rice Water Winners

Rice water is an if you know, you know ingredient to help strengthen and smooth textured hair, and one of my favorites to keep my fragile, color-treated hair strong, especially during harsh winter weather.

California Naturals Dream Curl Shampoo $11.99 at Ulta Beauty First and foremost, the rose scent on this shampoo is out-of-this-world yummy. My boyfriend legitimately sticks his entire face into my waves to take a big whiff every time I use it. But the rice water, jojoba oil, and vitamin B5 combo is what really takes it to the next level for a nourishing cleanse that doesn’t strip my hair. California Naturals Dream Curl Conditioner $11.99 at Ulta Beauty Shea butter is a mega hydrator that revives my dry, fragile strands, while soy amino acids help to tame frizz and minimize breakage. I let it sit in the shower for three to four minutes, comb through with a wide-toothed comb, and then rinse with cool water to further smooth my texture.

Frizz Fighters

Frizz is the bane of my existence, and while I embrace a touch of it (especially since I air dry my hair), I also use my wash days to minimize the flyaways as much as possible.

Nexxus Ultralight Smooth Shampoo $14.50 at Amazon US This stylist-beloved formula helps to block humidity and basically barricade your hair against stubborn frizz. My hair feels so clean, but never stripped, when I add this to my routine, and one pass is enough to leave my scalp feeling free of dirt and debris. Nexxus Ultralight Smooth Conditioner $15.99 at Amazon US Almond protein and jasmine flower are the heroes in this smoothing formula, which help to strengthen and smooth your hair with each wash, and for 72 hours afterwards. If silky soft strands are your goal, you can’t go wrong with this option.

Growth Boosters

I’m on the offensive when it comes to hair loss, and since textured hair is much more fragile than straight hair, I always look for formulas that help strengthen and retain length. Rosemary is my new go-to with a shampoo and conditioner combo for my 2B waves.

Nécessaire Rosemary Shampoo for Thinning Hair $32 at Sephora I love the gentle cleanse from this formula, and the addition of rosemary, ceramides, and plant proteins helps to decrease fall-out and keep my blonde waves thick and supple. It also has the loveliest lather—very spa-like. Nécessaire Rosemary Conditioner for Thinning Hair $32 at Sephora I’ll admit, I use a TON of this conditioner on the ends of my hair, but I can’t help it—my strands feel incredible after four minutes of marinating. I also notice a discernible difference in my ends, with fewer split ends when I use this consistently.

Delectable Definition

Wavy hair is super temperamental, so anything that helps to refine my texture without weighing it down and gives me those Pre-Raphaelite waves is a welcome addition.

R+Co Bleu Soft Bounce Curl Defining Shampoo $49 at Dermstore (US) This is a luxury option that I one hundred percent stand behind because it’s so worth it. Banana fruit extract, black seed oil, and vegan keratin are the hero ingredients here, which gently cleanse your scalp and boost texture definition with every wash. R+Co Bleu Soft Bounce Curl Defining Conditioner $49 at Dermstore (US) Your hair elasticity is essential for length retention and achieving a smooth, gorgeous texture after wash day. I use a hefty amount of this conditioner on my mid-length and ends and it never fails to leave me with goddess-level waves.

Honey Helpers

Manuka honey isn’t just a skincare superstar—it can also provide weightless moisture for wavy and curly hair. Don’t overlook this ingredient when shopping for wash day essentials.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Matrix A Curl Can Dream Weightless Moisture Shampoo For Waves $22 at Ulta Beauty The one-two nourishing punch of rose water and Manuka honey extract means this shampoo is a must-have for anyone with wavy hair. My texture is left bouncy and shiny every time I cleanse with this formula. Matrix A Curl Can Dream Weightless Moisture Conditioner for Waves $22 at Ulta Beauty Again, lightweight moisture is key for wavy hair, but you still want plenty of hydration to stave off frizz. This conditioner nails that tricky combo, and it has quickly become a staple in my wash day routine. The rose, peony, and amber scent is also so incredible.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.