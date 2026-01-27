Wavy Hair Is My Signature—These Shampoos and Conditioners Keep It Soft and Smooth

My blonde, wavy hair is something of a signature at this point in my life. After 36 years (and 20 actually understanding how to style and care for my natural texture) I’ve finally figured out how to help my 2b waves do their thing. Is every single day a good hair day? Decidedly not—curly and wavy girls understand that struggle. But I’ve certainly developed a hair care routine that gets me as close as possible on the regular. That means definition, minimal frizz, a hint of volume, and smoothed ends.

Caring for wavy hair isn’t just about the styling products, however. Laying the foundation starts in the shower with your shampoo and conditioner. And, like anything else in the beauty world, finding the right formula, and combination of ingredients, is both an art and a science. Some things are too heavy for the looser waves (especially when compared to tighter curls and coils), but there are more moisture requirements than washing and conditioning straight hair. It’s a delicate dance for us wavy ladies, but not to worry—I’ve put in the legwork (head work?) to find the best shampoo and conditioner duos for wavy hair. Here are all the products I keep stocked in my shower to help my waves look their best.

Rice Water Winners

Rice water is an if you know, you know ingredient to help strengthen and smooth textured hair, and one of my favorites to keep my fragile, color-treated hair strong, especially during harsh winter weather.

Frizz Fighters

Frizz is the bane of my existence, and while I embrace a touch of it (especially since I air dry my hair), I also use my wash days to minimize the flyaways as much as possible.

Growth Boosters

I’m on the offensive when it comes to hair loss, and since textured hair is much more fragile than straight hair, I always look for formulas that help strengthen and retain length. Rosemary is my new go-to with a shampoo and conditioner combo for my 2B waves.

Delectable Definition

Wavy hair is super temperamental, so anything that helps to refine my texture without weighing it down and gives me those Pre-Raphaelite waves is a welcome addition.

Honey Helpers

Manuka honey isn’t just a skincare superstar—it can also provide weightless moisture for wavy and curly hair. Don’t overlook this ingredient when shopping for wash day essentials.

