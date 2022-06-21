Halsey’s Latest Eye Makeup Look Is a Lesson in Color Blocking

Leave it to Halsey to serve up the ultimate summer makeup inspo. The “Without Me” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 21, to break down their DIY glam routine—which naturally requires a handful of About-Face products. “My favorite pre-show ritual,” they captioned their post. “Can’t wait for tonight!!”

To kick off their routine, the beauty founder whipped up a custom periwinkle color using three of the Matte Fluid Eye Paints: Blue Monday, White Noise, and New Karma. With just a swipe of each, they concocted a gorgeous light purple shade. Then, using a flat brush, they spread the one-of-a-kind tone up to their brow bone and in their inner corner. If you plan on recreating this look (we know we are), just be cautioned: These pigments dry down in just about 30 seconds, so you’re going to need to work quickly.

Once the stunning purple shade had set, Halsey reached for Cloned, a matte terracotta hue that was the *perfect* contrast against the purple. They used a small detail brush to create an upside-down wing on their lower lash line. Now, you don’t need to be a pro to get this look. Feel free to be a little messy—it’s going to get blended and buffed out anyway. To wrap up the eye look, Halsey put the Line Artist eyeliner in her waterline, swiped on some mascara, and popped two casual eye gems in their inner corners.

As for the rest of their look? They opted for a nude-borderline-brown lip created with Matte Fix Lip Pencil in Smoking Room, a deep chestnut, and the Paint-It Matte Lip Color in Nudist Judist.

Halsey has been sharing tons of makeup inspo and color combos recently, as her line just made its grand debut at Ulta this week. “I always wanted to create products that encouraged self-expression, without any rules tied to what beauty ‘should be’. I’m so proud to partner with @ultabeauty who also celebrates that kind of individuality,” they captioned an earlier Instagram post. “Can’t wait to bring these wildly colorful + high-performing products to more faces. shop now at Ulta.com 💚🧡 #ultabeauty”

