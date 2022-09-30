Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ready for your Friday to be made so much better? Harry Styles—yes, the man, the myth, the legend—has given us the gift of all gifts. He has made the very fabulous decision to expand Pleasing into the makeup category. Read that again: Harry Styles just launched color cosmetics. Because we can only assume you’re wildly excited (same, same), we’ll cut straight to the chase. The launch, which is available for purchase as we speak, is complete with a palette of pressed powder pigments, three universal cream pigments, a multi-use gloss, and five new nail polish shades.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pleasing )

In typical Pleasing fashion, the packaging is stunning. And while we have the utmost faith in Harry’s creative genius, he did have a little help this go round. The makeup was created in collaboration with Paris-based fashion designer Marco Ribiero. In addition to gifting Stylers with unique, colorful, and creative packaging, Ribiero sweetened the deal a smidge more. He also released two limited-edition Pleasing sweatshirts. And that, my friends, is what merch dreams are made of.

If you’re contemplating buying the new line, act fast. If history repeats itself, every product is going to sell out soon. Scroll ahead to shop everything.

The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Pressed Powder Pigments $50 at Pleasing (opens in new tab) The prime example of customizable cosmetics, this eight shade palette truly leaves the ball in your court. The powders are a wet-to-dry formula and can be mixed with the gloss medium (see below) to create a fluid wash of color. Use your fingers or even a detail brush to create sick eyeshadow or some funky eyeliner.

The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Universal Cream Pigments $40 at Pleasing (opens in new tab) With a fresh blue, vibrant yellow, and fresh pink to choose from, these creamy pastes are meant to have fun with. They can all be worn as is, mixed with water, or blended with the gloss to create the texture of your choice. Use these as eyeshadow, a little touch of blush, or even pop ‘em on your lip. The world is your oyster. Against

The Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Gloss Medium $25 at Pleasing (opens in new tab) If you’re only going to purchase one product from this drop, I highly, highly recommend this gloss. It can be used alone for a glossy finish on the eyes, lips, or cheeks, but it’s also the MVP of makeup experimentation. It allows you to play chemist and create your own, high shine finish with any makeup product your heart desires.

Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Polish $65 at Pleasing (opens in new tab) Nail polishes have become a hallmark of Harry’s brand, so the more shades the merrier. This drop introduces Incrível Marrom Fosco, a rich matte brown polish; Aura Laranja Gelatina, an orange polish; Oceano Água-Marinha Cremoso, a glossy aqua-marine polish; Cítrico Vibrante Cremoso, a green matte polish; and Borgonha Açaí Cremoso, a glossy burgundy.