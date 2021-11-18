Glitter. Sequins. Rhinestones. Sparkles. Literally, anything that reflects or shines and you’ve got my attention. Yes, I have the attention span of a baby when glittery things are placed into my line of vision, but who can blame me? When we were little, glitter was a staple of any little kid’s wardrobe, from sequin shirts for photo days to literal glitter being scattered all across the kitchen during craft time. The beauty of this shimmery substance never goes out of style. If you think that you can’t wear glitter nail polish because it isn’t “appropriate” or “mature” enough for adults, then let this serve as permission to run to your nearest Sephora and pick out the sparkliest color you can find.

Beauty is for everyone and has zero rules, and besides—glitter is just so pretty! If you're looking for something subtle, find a topcoat with a hint of sparkle and apply it to a bare nail, or layer it over your go-to shade. Or, if you're ready to fully lean in, grab a glitter nail polish with the chunkiest, most iridescent flecks you can find and add coat after coat until they cover every nail. Either way, it'll be the perfect gateway into a more glittery lifestyle. Here, we've rounded up our favorite shades for a flashy manicure upgrade, from champagne shimmers to rainbow-hued top coats.

NAILS INC. Holler-Graphic in Get Out of My Space $11.00 at sephora.com Euphoria season one was all about the glitter makeup and we should keep embracing that—starting with this lilac shade that screams Jules.

Lights Lacquer Shimmer Polish in Hoping to Be Kissed $9.50 at lightslacquer.com Deep green lovers, please rise! This dark hue is already popular on the runways this season so what better way to embrace it than with glitter? Also, OG Beauty YouTuber Kathleen Lights founded this brand with formulas that won’t chip.

Orly Lisa Frank Iridescent Topcoat in Star Glaze $10.99 at ulta.com If you’re not ready to completely commit to the full dazzle of a chunky glitter polish, opt for a topcoat formula instead. One coat gives you a chic sparkle look that isn’t overwhelming, thanks to the clear base.

Morgan Taylor Professional Nail Lacquer in Rare As Rubies $10.94 at amazon.com Dorothy should have matched her ruby red shoes to this equally vibrant and sparkly polish. Of course, that wasn’t an option when Judy Garland was playing the iconic character, but that doesn’t mean you can’t.

People of Color Non-Toxic Nail Polish in Comida Frita $12.00 at urbanoutfitters.com Picture this: You’re chilling on a beach in Anguilla, you’re sipping a mini umbrella cocktail of choice, you snap a pic with your nails painted in this vibrant yellow, all is well. Honestly, it’s the IG story update we all deserve.

Habit Cosmetics Shimmer Non Toxic Nail Polish in Space Cadet Blue $18.00 at amazon.com We know space is vast and wide, but so are the shimmer flecks in this deep space blue polish. The formula has a translucent base so the glitter is truly the center of this universe.

Le Mini Macaron 1-Step Gel Polish in Sun Down $11.99 at ulta.com Copper is having its moment right now, and matching my nails to a penny is a look, I’m not going to lie. Also, this convenient and cute gel set makes for a lasting manicure with minimal hassle.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Mermaid's Dream $20.00 at sephora.com Embrace your inner child with this light blue shade that reminds us of...well..mermaids! The name of the polish is spot-on, and in two coats you’ll be living your childhood mermaid dreams on your fingers.

Essie Metallics Nail Lacquer in A Cut Above $8.36 at amazon.com It’ll be a perfect day with a few coats of this pink sparkly formula that would be Elle Woods-approved.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Abstract After Dark $10.79 at sallybeauty.com I saw Olivia Rodrigo wearing this polish to the Met Gala, so I bought this nail polish so I could wear it on my couch and listen to her album on repeat.

Holo Taco Nail Lacquer in Electrostatic $14.00 at holotaco.com Black nail polish is timeless. Glitter nail polish is iconic. When you put the two together, you have an edgy classic that is both dark and glamorous.

Olive and June Nail Polish in Exclamation Point $8.00 at oliveandjune.com This is the epitome of a glitter nail polish, with the silver rainbow holographic magic that gives you a glitzed out dream in two coats.

Auda.B Vegan Nail Polish in Road To Riches And Fame $18.00 at nordstrom.com Green the shade of money will have you manifesting the rich, yacht owner life that you deserve. The gold shimmer within the polish stands out for an envious color that shines like buried treasure.

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Nahla $12.00 at ulta.com Bubbling champagne in a bottle! Match your manicure to your champs with a sheer topcoat that will turn your regular nails into a red-carpet-ready set.

1. JINsoon Nail Lacquer Polish in Fête $20.00 at amazon.com Ah, parties—remember those? Well, we'll be layering on this formula for the very first soirée we're invited to. The magenta and purple pigments will look especially chic clutched around a martini glass.

Essie Luxeffects Nail Color in Set In Stones $9.00 at macys.com Consider this your own personal bottled disco ball. The round, chrome flecks in this top coat hit the light just right with every flick of the wrist.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast-Dry Nail Color in Shooting Star $4.20 at amazon.com This formula has major Barbie vibes. And if you need a last minute mani on your way out the door, just brush on one coat of this dreamy shade. It'll dry in 60 seconds flat.

Orly Nail Lacquer in Halo $9.50 at ulta.com Mixing metals is more in than ever. This polish doesn't make you choose between silver and gold, so it'll flatter any ring stack.

ZOYA Nail Lacquer in Magical Pixie Dust $10.00 at amazon.com If diamonds are your thing, this polish looks like a light dusting of the precious stone.

ILNP Cosmetics, Inc. Nail Polish in Birthday Suit $10.00 at amazon.com The glitter suspended in this cashmere-pink shade is superfine, so it's subtle enough to flatter any outfit.