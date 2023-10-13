Hermés’ Just-Launched Eyeshadow Quads Are the Epitome of Luxury Beauty

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Luxury beauty products must check certain boxes: They require a flawless formula, rich pigmentation, gorgeous packaging, and a surprise element that lends itself to an elegant aesthetic. That’s exactly what you can expect from Hermés Beauty’s latest two launches. On October 13, the fashion house released six different hues of its Ombres de Harmes Eyeshadow Quartets, along with six deep, dense shades of a brand new Revitalizing Care Mascara.

I get it: There are plenty of gorgeous, luxury quads out there, but the fancy feel that accompanies Hermes’ are bar none. Case in point? Each palette, aside from having an artful design (look at those shapes!) and color scheme, is inspired by the high-end fabrics that the brand employs on its steeply priced bags and clothes.

The matte shadows are reminiscent of silk chiffon, the satin finish shadows are a nod to silk twill (FYI, you get a twilly tie when you buy the brand’s Twilly Eau de Parfum), and the shimmering shadows take inspiration from silk lamé. I’m strongly in favor of applying the shadows with the accompanying Hermés eyeshadow brush, which is accented by the brand’s iconic orange hue. It really rounds out the luxury vibe, you know? However, you will get a much more intense payoff by applying the product with your fingers.

Here, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike wears the Ombres d'Hermès Eye shadow quartet in Ombres Végétales. (Image credit: BFA/Nikki Ogunnaike)

If you want to top off your eye makeup with yet another Hermés product, you’re now in luck. The brand’s first-ever, brand new mascara is absolutely stunning. It comes in a traditional black, deep brown, maroon, deep blue, dark green, and violet, each taking inspiration from the fashion house’s iconic color range. The tube is gorgeous, but it’s the lash-caring formula that sets it apart. Formulated with nourishing, sensitive eye-friendly ingredients like moringa butter and shea butter, the mascara is just as focused on hydrating and helping lashes as it is lengthening each individual flutter.

The color options are plentiful, but this affordable luxury is not something you want to miss out on. Shop the brand new (!!) Hermés Beauty drops below.