Elevate Your Holiday Makeup with These 16 Glow-Giving Products

It’s safe to say it’s officially winter in NYC. I love the festive music and twinkling lights, but the chilly weather? Not so much. I’ve noticed my skin is lacking hydration and luster, and I want to restore my glow before some big events I have on the calendar. Thankfully, SHEGLAM has exactly what I’m looking for: a range of top-tier beauty products including velvety matte lipstick, rich cleansing balm, and the most gorgeous liquid blush ever. Did I mention everything is shockingly affordable? It’s a holiday miracle. Keep reading to see all the glow-giving products you need this holiday season.

Nourishing Neroli Face Cleansing Balm $5 at SHEGLAM