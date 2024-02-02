Ice Spice's Straightened Hair Reaches Well Past Her Waist

As Ice Spice once said (in a freestyle, no less): "I could pull up in a bonnet. And still say them b-tches is not it." This is true. Now, let's say she pulls up with stick-straight hair that reaches well past her waist. It's positively over for everyone else.

While attending Spotify's 2024 Best New Artist Party on Thursday, February 1, the "Barbie World" rapper pulled off a wildly sleek look that transitioned from the red carpet to the event's stage. Instead of her usual curls, she attended with some of the longest hair she's ever worn (plus a black-and-white striped bodysuit). Every strand was the same signature orange shade as her typical style, complimented by a strong black cat eye, shimmering pink highlighter, and shiny, rosy lips.

The 24-year-old's look can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Kadijah Blade, who calls the it a "side part swoop." She styled her client's hair similarly for a recent music video, breaking down the look on Instagram.

"Getting my girl ready for her music video 'FART' was a blast! To achieve the perfect slick and luscious side part swoop look, I used [As I Am products]. To ensure the wig’s ginger color stayed intact while keeping the hair soft and shiny, I used the rice water shampoo and conditioner," wrote Blade. "First, I used the shampoo to effectively remove any dye from the wig, preventing color bleed through the hair. After rinsing thoroughly, I applied the rice water conditioner, leaving it on for approximately three minutes to allow the nourishing ingredients to penetrate the hair."

Ice Spice wore her signature orange afro to perform at Atlanta's Jingle Ball concert on December 14, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next step was likely a Dyson Airstrait and Airwrap blowout—the Grammy nominee is a huge fan of the brand.

It isn't the first time we've seen long hair on Ice Spice. Besides the video, she wore a similar wig last June for the the 2023 BET Awards. Still, there's novelty to the look—especially on the red carpet. That's the power of kicking off a career with a signature style: When you wear anything else, fans are immediately blown away.