Cardi B Wore the Most Popular Haircut of the Summer During Paris Fashion Week
It's truly the summer of the blunt bob.
Much like her newest single suggests, Cardi B was back outside this week, and she marked the occasion by wearing the trendiest haircut of 2025: the blunt bob. The rapper and mom of three made an appearance at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7, where she wore a long-sleeve, sculpturesque Schiaparelli original with a floating neckline and fringe detail, and even though the dress was making a huge statement on its own, it was her bob that I couldn't stop staring at.
Cardi B wore the chin-length cut bone straight with a very deep, curved side part and a swooped bang. Her hair was slicked down with what was probably an unfathomable amount of hairspray and edge control to give the bob an unmovable, almost glassy look.
While bob haircuts have technically never actually been out of style, if the last few months have told us anything, it's that the power (and popularity) of the bob will always be unmatched. The cut has pretty much taken over as several celebrities' hairstyle of choice throughout the spring and summer, from Jenna Bush Hager revealing her haircut live during an episode of “Today” to Sophia Richie deciding to cut her hair into a French bob to get rid of her over-processed ends.
If you're still thinking of getting a bob (or if you've already made the chop), read ahead for some recommendations on how to style it wherever you go.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.