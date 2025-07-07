Much like her newest single suggests, Cardi B was back outside this week, and she marked the occasion by wearing the trendiest haircut of 2025: the blunt bob. The rapper and mom of three made an appearance at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week on July 7, where she wore a long-sleeve, sculpturesque Schiaparelli original with a floating neckline and fringe detail, and even though the dress was making a huge statement on its own, it was her bob that I couldn't stop staring at.

Cardi B wore the chin-length cut bone straight with a very deep, curved side part and a swooped bang. Her hair was slicked down with what was probably an unfathomable amount of hairspray and edge control to give the bob an unmovable, almost glassy look.

Cardi B wearing a blunt bob during Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While bob haircuts have technically never actually been out of style, if the last few months have told us anything, it's that the power (and popularity) of the bob will always be unmatched. The cut has pretty much taken over as several celebrities' hairstyle of choice throughout the spring and summer, from Jenna Bush Hager revealing her haircut live during an episode of “Today” to Sophia Richie deciding to cut her hair into a French bob to get rid of her over-processed ends.

If you're still thinking of getting a bob (or if you've already made the chop), read ahead for some recommendations on how to style it wherever you go.

Oulaer Natural Black Lace Front Wig $119 at Amazon US Whether you're not ready to commit to a full cut or if you have short hair that isn't quite bob length yet, you can always test the style out with a wig. This one is made with human hair and is glueless, making application easier and faster. Conair Infinitipro by Conair Titanium Flat Iron $65 at Ulta Beauty To get your hair as sleek and straight as Cardi's, try using a titanium flat iron. This one from Conair can get the hair pretty straight in just a single pass, and it's made to add shine to the hair. Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray $26 at Sephora Once everything's straight, hold it all in place with a durable hairspray like this one from Color Wow.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors