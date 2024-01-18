Julianne Hough Just Dropped Her Entire Makeup Routine

I know it's early to say, but Julianne Hough might be poised to win an award for glam of the year. Ever since she chopped her hair into a chic bob earlier this month, she's been turning out look after look—and fans want to know exactly how she's doing it.

The secret? A great team, of course. The 35-year-old has been working with a consistent group of beauty professionals, including hairstylist Riawna Capri and makeup artist Afton Williams. Luckily—while they know exactly how to get the job done—they aren't above sharing their secrets. Capri recently told Marie Claire exactly how the bob came to be, and Williams just shared Hough's entire makeup routine. Are you ready for this?

To kick off Emmy Awards celebrations earlier this week, Williams worked with the Footloose star on a "night before" look featuring a clean red lip and extra-long lashes.

A post shared by Afton Williams A photo posted by afton on

As praise for Hough's glam continued to pour in days later, the makeup artist took it upon herself to break down the look via her Instagram Story. The first step? Prepping the Dancing With the Stars host's skin with NuFACE's Trinity+ toning device. Next up, Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation, Westman Atelier's Face Trace Contour Stick in "Biscuit," and Westman Atelier's Liquid Super Loaded Illuminator Drops in "Peau de Rosé" to perfect her complexion.

Williams then moved onto brows, utilizing Baebrow's Hold Up! Flexible Brow Wax before tackling Hough's lashes with Sweed Beauty's No Lash-Lash falsies and L’Oréal Paris's Voluminous Balm Mascara in "Brown." Perhaps most importantly, the lip was made possible with Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in shade 400, "The Red."

So, if you're also ready to enter the running for glam of the year, you know exactly where to look. Shop Hough's favorites below.

NuFACE Trinity+® and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment $495 at Sephora

Westman Atelier Face Trace Cream Contour Stick $48 at Sephora

Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded All-Over Illuminator Drops with Vitamin C $58 at Sephora

Baebrow Hold Up! Flexible Brow Wax $22 at Baebrow

L'Oréal Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara $12.99 at Ulta