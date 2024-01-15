All the Looks from the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet

The 75th annual Emmy Awards have arrived—and with it, many fashion moments that'll make you say with the utmost enthusiasm, "Oh, she looks fabulous!" Laverne Cox kicked off the evening in a vintage 1989 Thierry Mugler fish-inspired gown from her own archival collection (talk about a flex). Issa Rae was a particularly bright spot on the 2024 Emmys red carpet—literally: Marie Claire's November cover star gleamed in a crystal-embellished and feathered Pamella Rolland gown. Then there was Sarah Snook, who's nominated for her phenomenal work in Succession, in a sweeping, cherry red Viviene Westwood ball gown.

Tonight's honorees include the year’s top series, such as Succession, The Crown, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear, and Yellowjackets. This year's ceremony was delayed by nearly four months due to the actors' strike, which, in tandem with the concurrent writers' strike, brought the industry to a standstill for months. But now that the unions and executives have reached equitable agreements, Hollywood is back in action—which means all the awards shows we love oh so much are back on the schedule.

Ahead, our roundup of every red carpet look from the 2024 Emmys. Whose was your favorite?

Natasha Lyonne

Suki Waterhouse in custom Valentino

Jessica Chastain in custom Gucci

Elizabeth Debicki

Sarah Snook in Vivienne Westwood

Jenna Ortega in Dior Haute Couture

Selena Gomez in custom Oscar de la Renta

Meghann Fahy in Armani

Riley Keough in Chanel

Aubrey Plaza in Loewe

Ayo Edebiri in custom Louis Vuitton

Issa Rae in Pamella Roland

Jasmin Savoy Brown in Givenchy

Simona Tabasco in Marni

Rachel Brosnahan in Versace

Jennifer Coolidge

Camila Morrone in Atelier Versace

Tracee Elliss Ross in custom Balmain

Beatrice Grannò in Armani Privé Couture

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Christian Siriano

Hannah Waddingham in custom Marchesa

Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton

Niecy Nash

Quinta Brunson in Dior Haute Couture

Jenna Lyons

Liv Hewson

Sophie Nélisse

Janelle James

Courtney Eaton in Jason Wu

Padma Lakshmi

Dominique Fishback

Laverne Cox in Archival Thierry Mugler

Samantha Hanratty in Dolce & Gabbana

Joy Sunday