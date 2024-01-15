All the Looks from the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet

Whose was your favorite?

emmys red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
last updated

The 75th annual Emmy Awards have arrived—and with it, many fashion moments that'll make you say with the utmost enthusiasm, "Oh, she looks fabulous!" Laverne Cox kicked off the evening in a vintage 1989 Thierry Mugler fish-inspired gown from her own archival collection (talk about a flex). Issa Rae was a particularly bright spot on the 2024 Emmys red carpet—literally: Marie Claire's November cover star gleamed in a crystal-embellished and feathered Pamella Rolland gown. Then there was Sarah Snook, who's nominated for her phenomenal work in Succession, in a sweeping, cherry red Viviene Westwood ball gown.

Tonight's honorees include the year’s top series, such as Succession, The Crown, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear, and Yellowjackets. This year's ceremony was delayed by nearly four months due to the actors' strike, which, in tandem with the concurrent writers' strike, brought the industry to a standstill for months. But now that the unions and executives have reached equitable agreements, Hollywood is back in action—which means all the awards shows we love oh so much are back on the schedule.

Ahead, our roundup of every red carpet look from the 2024 Emmys. Whose was your favorite?

Natasha Lyonne

natasha lyonne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Suki Waterhouse in custom Valentino

suki waterhouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain in custom Gucci

emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elizabeth Debicki

emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Snook in Vivienne Westwood

Sarah Snook in Vivienne Westwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Ortega in Dior Haute Couture

Jenna Ortega in Dior Haute Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez in custom Oscar de la Renta

selena gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghann Fahy in Armani

Meghann Fahy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riley Keough in Chanel

Riley Keough

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza in Loewe

Aubrey Plaza

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri in custom Louis Vuitton

Ayo Edebiri

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Issa Rae in Pamella Roland

issa rae

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasmin Savoy Brown in Givenchy

Jasmin Savoy Brown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simona Tabasco in Marni

Simona Tabasco

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan in Versace

emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Coolidge

jennifer cooldige

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camila Morrone in Atelier Versace

Camila Morrone wearing a red gown with a train

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracee Elliss Ross in custom Balmain

tracee ellis ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beatrice Grannò in Armani Privé Couture

Beatrice Grannò attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Christian Siriano

Sheryl Lee Ralph

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Waddingham in custom Marchesa

Hannah Waddingham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton

ali wong

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson in Dior Haute Couture

emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Lyons

jenna lyons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Liv Hewson

Liv Hewson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Sophie Nélisse

Sophie Nélisse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janelle James

emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Courtney Eaton in Jason Wu

Courtney Eaton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Padma Lakshmi

emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Dominique Fishback

emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox in Archival Thierry Mugler

laverne cox emmys 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Samantha Hanratty in Dolce & Gabbana

Samantha Hanratty 2024 emmys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joy Sunday

joy sunday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Fashion Features Editor

Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).

Latest
You might also like