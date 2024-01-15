All the Looks from the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet

The 75th annual Emmy Awards have arrived—and with it, many fashion moments that'll make you say with the utmost enthusiasm, "Oh, she looks fabulous!" Laverne Cox kicked off the evening in a vintage 1989 Thierry Mugler fish-inspired gown from her own archival collection (talk about a flex). Issa Rae was a particularly bright spot on the 2024 Emmys red carpet—literally: Marie Claire's November cover star gleamed in a crystal-embellished and feathered Pamella Rolland gown. Then there was Sarah Snook, who's nominated for her phenomenal work in Succession, in a sweeping, cherry red Viviene Westwood ball gown.
Tonight's honorees include the year’s top series, such as Succession, The Crown, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear, and Yellowjackets. This year's ceremony was delayed by nearly four months due to the actors' strike, which, in tandem with the concurrent writers' strike, brought the industry to a standstill for months. But now that the unions and executives have reached equitable agreements, Hollywood is back in action—which means all the awards shows we love oh so much are back on the schedule.
Ahead, our roundup of every red carpet look from the 2024 Emmys. Whose was your favorite?
Natasha Lyonne
Suki Waterhouse in custom Valentino
Jessica Chastain in custom Gucci
Elizabeth Debicki
Sarah Snook in Vivienne Westwood
Jenna Ortega in Dior Haute Couture
Selena Gomez in custom Oscar de la Renta
Meghann Fahy in Armani
Riley Keough in Chanel
Aubrey Plaza in Loewe
Ayo Edebiri in custom Louis Vuitton
Issa Rae in Pamella Roland
Jasmin Savoy Brown in Givenchy
Simona Tabasco in Marni
Rachel Brosnahan in Versace
Jennifer Coolidge
Camila Morrone in Atelier Versace
Tracee Elliss Ross in custom Balmain
Beatrice Grannò in Armani Privé Couture
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Christian Siriano
Hannah Waddingham in custom Marchesa
Ali Wong in Louis Vuitton
Niecy Nash
Quinta Brunson in Dior Haute Couture
Jenna Lyons
Liv Hewson
Sophie Nélisse
Janelle James
Courtney Eaton in Jason Wu
Padma Lakshmi
Dominique Fishback
Laverne Cox in Archival Thierry Mugler
Samantha Hanratty in Dolce & Gabbana
Joy Sunday
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
-
Ali Wong’s Makeup Artist Used This Incredible Bronzer Hack for Her Emmys' Glam
Get this: Her contour is actually lipstick.
By Samantha Holender
-
'The White Lotus'' Beatrice Grannò Blooms in Armani Privé Couture
'The White Lotus' actress spoke exclusively to Marie Claire about her Emmys ensemble and why she would never trust Mia to wear it.
By Melony Forcier
-
Pink Lipstick and Blonde Hair Are Taking Over the Emmys
Our favorite glam on all our favorite stars.
By Gabrielle Ulubay