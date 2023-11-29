Take Note of Julianne Hough's Easy Slicked-Back Ponytail Hack

The slicked-back hairstyle is reigning supreme this year. The only problem with this simple, chic look? Keeping every strand smooth and sleek—pesky flyaways are enemy number one. Thankfully, Julianne Hough has the solution. On Tuesday, November 28, the 35-year-old showed up for her Dancing With the Stars hosting duties wearing her signature blonde locks in a double slicked back ponytail—and not a hair was out of place.

How did she accomplish this, you ask? Well, she actually slicked her hair back in two ways, with both the top and bottom halves of her scalp getting their time to shine. Starting right above her ear, the bottom half of Hough's hair was slicked back at an upward angle. The top section angled downward, with the two meeting up to form the straightened low pony.

Like many of Hough's DWTS hairdos, the ponytail was crafted by celebrity hairstylist and Nine Zero One salon co-owner Riawna Capri. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram Story, Capri shared exactly how she made the look happen.

"It's that time again," she captioned the clip, which showed the top half of Hough's hair tightly pulled back and secured with styling clips. While that held, Capri worked on the bottom half, putting it in position and adding some hairspray to make sure everything stayed in place. While she didn't add another video, I can only assume the next step was to build the actual ponytail, connecting the sections above Hough's neck.

To round out her look, the professional dancer chose a classic red lip, laminated brows, and a simple, mauve eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop. Diamond and pearl earrings were the finishing touch, the perfect flair for a simple-yet-stunning hairstyle.