Kate Middleton’s Hair Is Darker Than Ever Before

I’ve never been to the UK during the holiday season, but I can only imagine it’s the most magical place. Blame it on Love Actually or Hallmark's propensity for including a royal protagonist in their movies, but I have dreams of window shopping at Selfridges and eating puddings with posh extended family in December.

In line with my mental image of the season, it seems Kate Middleton has already winter-fied her classic look. On Thursday, November 30, the Princess of Wales was spotted out and about with a richer, notably darker chocolate brown color. Her signature long locks were also styled a bit differently—the perfect inspiration for holiday parties to come. Glossy as ever, she wore it down in her signature soft blowout with her curtain bangs on full display. Previously, Kate had only showed off her bangs with a series of updos.

(Image credit: Getty)

To complete her recent glam, the mother of three wore a soft makeup look (almost as soft as that hair) featuring a gold-toned smokey eye and rosy cheeks. She finished things off with a blue cape dress from London designer Safiyaa, a jewelled chocker necklace and bracelet, and a sequin clutch.

(Image credit: Getty)

When the royal first premiered the '70s-esque fringe in September, she wore the style alongside a low, braided bun. At the time, her hair was quite a bit lighter, aligning more closely with her natural medium brown hue. Still, the new color and bang selection aren't that far out of Kate's comfort zone. She's tried both change-ups plenty of times in the past.