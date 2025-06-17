Princess Kate's Best Royal Ascot Outfits Ever

From the incredible hats to the racing action, Royal Ascot is one of the most anticipated events in the British social season. Each year, members of the Royal Family gather to take in the five-day-long event—and show off their finest fashion in the process.

Although she married Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton didn't join the royals at Ascot until 2016, and has since attended only five times over the course of her royal career. But even though her appearances on the race course haven't been frequent, the Princess of Wales always brings her A-game to the high-society event.

Whether it's a bold red hat or delicate white lace dress, she's never failed to give fans some serious outfit envy. With Royal Ascot kicking off on Tuesday, June 17, we're taking a look back at Princess Kate's best race-day outfits, ahead.

2019

Kate bloomed in baby blue for the 2019 race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it looks like a dress, Kate's 2019 Ascot outfit was actually a skirt and top by Elie Saab. The sheer pussy-bow blouse was a bespoke version of a runway look and featured swiss dot fabric over a coordinating tank, with her coordinating midi skirt crafted from the same delicate fabric. She added some bling to her ensemble with blue topaz earrings by her go-to jeweler, Kiki McDonough.

The highlight of her outfit was a Philip Treacy hat dyed the perfect shade of pale blue that featured a tonal flower underneath its brim. She chose silver accessories to accent her icy outfit, carrying a metallic Elie Saab clutch and silver Gianvito Rossi pumps.

2022

The royal wore classic dots to the 2022 event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess delivered serious My Fair Lady vibes in a polka-dotted Alessandra Rich dress for her 2022 appearance at the races. Dressed in a long-sleeved, '80s-inspired midi featuring brown spots, the then-Duchess of Cambridge brought back memories of Princess Diana's 1988 Royal Ascot outfit.

For further Diana effect, she wore the late royal's favorite South Sea pearl drop earrings with diamond accents. And no Ascot look is complete without a fabulous hat, with Kate matching her polka-dots to her brown straw topper trimmed with white flowers.

2023

Kate went for a splash of red at Royal Ascot 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales's most recent Royal Ascot appearance was in 2023, when she gave royal watchers a surprise by switching up her usual white or pastel outfits for a pop of bright red. She turned to her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, for her '23 Ascot outfit, wearing a long-sleeved midi dress with a wrap bodice.

The year also marked the first time the royal was seen with an Hermès piece. She carried a red vintage clutch by the designer, adding a pair of red Jennifer Chamandi pumps and a floral-trimmed red Philip Treacy hat.