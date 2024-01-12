Khloé Kardashian's Metallic Lips Are Literally Solid Gold

Over the years, the Kardashian family has rocked basically every beauty look that's ever existed...or so I thought. In a new (but not entirely unexpected) turn of events, Khloé Kardashian is proving there's something fresh to see. What's that something, you ask? Lips of—wait for it—solid metal.

No, it's not a new lipstick (although I'm hoping Kylie Cosmetics whips up a color that's similar). Kardashian's new pout is actually the work of artist Lillian Shalom and her "Surrealist Gilded Lips," which she wore for a new photoshoot. Made of gold-plated silver, the big, unsmiling lips feature "a little platform to bite onto inside," according to the brand. The metallic pout was complimented by a set of gold rings (also by Lillian Shalom) and a similarly heavy-metal golden chrome stiletto manicure.

The look came from a photoshoot with tmrw magazine, who recently published a 100-page zine completely dedicated to the Good American co-founder. While iconic without context, the lips pay homage to Kardashian's brilliant mouth—she's coined no shortage of famous one-liners on her family's reality shows.

"F--K YEA ROCKING MY RINGS N LIPS XXX" commented the jewelry designer on tmrw's post. Kardashian, meanwhile, shared the images to her own social media channels, adding some black heart emojis.

While the lips only made their one (stunning) appearance, Kardashian wore the same manicure for the entire event. The long, metallic nails were the creation of celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend, who called the shoot his favorite "so far" in an Instagram post, also poking fun at the 39-year-old's decision to deviate from her signature mani.

"New Cover Alert! [...] And it’s not nude nails," he wrote. Nah, this is a golden girl we're talking about.