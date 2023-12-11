Kristen Stewart's Copper Hair Is Perfectly Grunge

Save a few platinum blonde phases, Kristen Stewart's hair has been brunette for the majority of her career. It's her natural color, and—based on her most iconic roles—it's how we know her best. But now, the 33-year-old is trying something different: She's a redhead.

While attending the Chanel Metiers D'Art Show in Manchester, England, Stewart showed off a head full of copper-toned hair. Worn in a pinned-back style with wispy bangs, the color was pieced together with both ginger and brunette strands that graduated to a deeper tone toward the back of the Twilight actress's head. Edgy while retaining a natural feel, it's one of my favorite looks of the season.

"We mimicked the cities’ historical layers into K's hair," wrote celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel in an Instagram post after the show. "Manchester, where the Chanel show was held, is the birth place of industrialization and grit and joy division and the rust orange overlapping the ribbons of darkness. It just felt literal and symbolic."

With a heavily lined smoky eye, dark brows, and red lipstick by Jillian Dempsey, Stewart gave a masterclass in edgy glam.The Spencer star and Chanel ambassador chose a black and white tweed dress for the occasion, which featured strands of metallic pinks, greens, reds, and yellows.

Stewart's last major brush with red was in 2019 when she attended the Met Gala wearing David Bowie-inspired neon streaks in her then-blonde hair. Before that, she showed off a head full of red highlights when she attended GQ’s “Men Of The Year” party in 2007.

All this to say: Kristen, you're red hot.