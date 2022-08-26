Kristen Stewart Is Back to Brunette

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We were in full support of Kristen Stewart’s stint as blonde (thank you, Spencer), but according to a new Instagram post shared by her fiancée Dylan Meyers, she’s back to her brunette ways. But naturally, there’s a twist to add a little something extra in terms of excitement. The Twilight alum added some extra layers, took off some inches, and was left with a mullet-esque hairstyle. Pair the two together, and we think this may be one of her most exciting looks to date.

And yet, it gets better. Apparently, Stewart’s new look is a page out of the Wayne’s World playbook. “Accidental Party on, Wayne,” Meyers captioned her Instagram post of the pair, referencing Wayne (Mike Meyers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) from the 1992 movie. The picture (and the duo’s hair looks) quickly received an A-list stamp of approval, with celebrities jumping into the comments section. Paris Hilton dropped a laughing cat emoji, while Seth Rogan wrote, “Is your new nickname Garth?!”

While Stewart has yet to reveal the hair mastermind behind her latest look, she does have a longstanding relationship with hairstylist and Virtue ambassador Adir Abergel. Abergel is the man behind dozens of the actress’ hair cuts and colors through the years, from her punk rock, shaggy styles to the ‘50-inspired pin-up ponytail she wore to the 2021 Met Gala. He’s dyed her hair red, platinum blonde, and brunette, and seen her through every length imaginable.

And while we feel as though the actress doesn’t hold back on hairstyle switch ups, she previously revealed she’d be a lot more experimental if she wasn't an actress. “If I wasn’t an actor, I would definitely do things to my hair. I would cut it more, I would dye it more,” she said in an Into the Gloss interview. “At some point I want to do a total boy cut, completely—not a pretty, girly version—like a straight up James Dean haircut. And then, I’m definitely going to shave my head before I die.”