Lizzo’s Emmys Topknot Makes Me Completely Rethink My Fall Hairstyle

Without fail, every fall season I straighten my curls into a sleek lob. It’s a fun decision that always makes sense: The weather isn't humid, it's simple to create, and most importantly, I don't have to worry about my 4C strands morphing into an afro after three seconds outside. But after seeing Lizzo’s high topknot at the 2022 Emmys, I’ve decided to switch things up. Yes, I’ll still straighten my curls, but I’m rocking a high topknot with super cute baby hairs just like the pop star.

To make sure I get it right, I reached out to celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain—the brains behind the stunning look—for all the details. Here is the full look breakdown:

Step 1: Swain began by shampooing Lizzo’s hair with the SexyHair Boost Up Volumizing Shampoo followed by the SexyHair Boost Up Volumizing Conditioner for hair that had volume and moisture.

Step 2: Once washed, she applied the SexyHair Tri-Wheat Leave-in Conditioner to prepare her hair for straightening while preventing damage from heat styling.

Step 3: As she dried Lizzo's hair, she directed the hair up into the position where she wanted the final topknot to be.

Step 4: After the hair was completely dry, Swain straightened the hair and continued to direct it upwards into the topknot position.

Step 5: Once straightened, she secured with a coated elastic ponytail holder and began to create the knot while applying SexyHair Big Weatherproof Spray. After securing the knot with hair pins, she perfected the any loose strands of hair and sprayed them with SexyHair Spray & Play hairspray.

Hairstylist Shelby Swain creating Lizzo's sky high top knot. (Image credit: SexyHair)

If you’re looking to recreate the look at home, here’s a quick tip that Swain highly recommends: “Secure the hair with a minimum of two strategically placed hair pins. The hair is left a bit wispy so don’t over saturate it with product. Have fun and create your own wispy sultry look.”

A high topknot is the perfect style to accentuate your face shape and bring out your best features, and honestly, that's the only vibe I'm striving for this season.

