Princess Diana's "Daily Routine" Included "One True Extravagance," According to Her Former Butler

Princess Diana lived an extraordinary life, both as a member of the Royal Family and as a private individual. And according to her royal butler, the former Princess of Wales had a fairly rigid daily routine, which almost always included one beauty ritual.

In the book A Royal Duty, former butler Paul Burrell recalled one of Princess Diana's dealbreakers.

"As part of her daily routine, the princess said that her one true extravagance was having her hair washed and blow-dried every weekday morning, first by hairdresser Richard Dalton and then by Sam McKnight, and both men became trusted confidants," Burrell shared.

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The former butler continued, "All women gossip to their hairdresser and the princess was no different. There were many light-hearted moments between princess, hairdresser and butler and she always SPOKE LOUDER SO HER VOICE COULD BE HEARD OVER THE HAIRDRYER!"

As Princess Diana became known for her iconic hairstyles, amongst other things, it's entirely unsurprising that she stuck to a particular beauty routine.

"The princess said that her one true extravagance was having her hair washed and blow-dried every weekday morning." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remembering Princess Diana's hair appointments, Burrell wrote, "When she saw my reflection behind her in the oval mirror on the dressing table, she would shout, 'LOOK AT THIS!' It might be kind correspondence—or otherwise—a magazine photograph or a comment by a newspaper columnist."

As for who was allowed to see the princess in these special moments, Burrell explained, "Nobody but dresser, butler, hairdresser, and housemaid was ever invited into this inner sanctum. At these times, she was at her most natural, most relaxed, most easygoing: the princess the world never got to see."

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"Nobody but dresser, butler, hairdresser, and housemaid was ever invited into this inner sanctum." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paying tribute to the late royal, Burrell said, "To me, at home, she was a fresh-faced girl stripped of the mask of royalty, as vulnerable as the next person. As soon as she was outside the front door, immaculate in one of her many stunning outfits, she drew on her inner reservoir of strength and strode out with majestic confidence."

Decades later, Princess Diana is remembered for a plethora of things, including her unforgettable hairstyles and enduring fashion.

TOPICS Diana