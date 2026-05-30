My beauty routine gets a total 180 makeover the second Memorial Day passes—I take a summer glow (and sun protection) very seriously. So this week, I tossed heavy moisturizers for a lightweight one, ditched foundation altogether in favor of skin tints, and started taking my go-to air-dry hair products and slick-back sticks out of storage. I try to be as easy-breezy with my beauty routine as I can muster (I’m just a high-maintenance girl at heart), and recently that’s meant using a ton of Australian beauty products.

Maybe it’s because I’m very much so on Aussie girl glam TikTok, or that the country just knows how to make a damn good sunscreen, but I have been spending every second of my free time digging through Reddit threads to find the best Aussie beauty brands available stateside. “We lean towards lightweight skincare that keeps the skin hydrated and plump, with breathable one-layer makeup that still looks fresh by the end of the day,” makeup artist Tanielle Jai previously told MC. From pretty mainstream ones like Ultra Violette to newcomers like TanFan (this brand is genius) and Slickhair, shop my favorite new discoveries ahead.

Don’t Sleep on This Skincare

The US certainly isn’t known for having strict beauty regulations—you really have to trust that the brand you’re buying from does its due diligence on clinical trials, verifying claims, and ingredient safety. In Australia? Every brand has to go through the Therapeutic Goods Administration—and they run a tight ship. If a bottle claims it makes skin more hydrated, plumper, or more radiant, it has to prove it.

Sukin Original Hydrating Toner, Face Mist $9.99 at Amazon US This vegan face mist, formulated with chamomile and rose water, has taken up permanent residence in my beach bag. It’s incredibly refreshing, doesn’t mess with my makeup, and gives my skin an added dose of hydration after a salty swim in the ocean. nobody's nobody Leave on Exfoliant - 4.73 Fl Oz $15.99 at Target Dull skin is a big no-go in my book, so I make sure to exfoliate at least once a week in the summer. Nobody’s nobody makes this leave-on exfoliant, which is not only very reasonably priced but also a miracle worker at de-clogging pores.

Sleeper Hits for Hairstyling

It’s nice and toasty down under, so their hairstyling products are built to withstand crazy heat and humidity. If you want your slicked-back bun to be flyaway-free or your frizz to stay minimal, try these.

SLICK STICK Anti-Flyaway Gel Duo $16 at Amazon US If you’re new here, I’ve been on a pretty intense hair growth journey for the past two years. It’s going well (yay!), but it’s also left with some wild baby hairs that make a sleek, slicked-back bun a major challenge. This gel has been the only product that has kept those alfalfa sprouts pinned down. MONDAY Haircare Volume Texturizing Mousse $6.99 at Ulta Beauty I’ve been obsessed with Monday Haircare for a few years now—their prices continue to amaze me. The Australia-based brand excels at volume-boosting products, and this is my all-time favorite when I’m letting my hair fend for itself. It gives me great texture, pretty waves, and more grit than I’d get naturally.

SPF, Obviously

Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world (its UV index is frequently very high), so its cosmetic chemists have had to work twice as hard at formulating elegant yet incredibly effective formulas. Dare I say I like these just as much as K-Beauty sunscreens?

Cancer Council Invisible Fluid Face Sunscreen, Spf50+ $23.99 at Amazon US My skin is super sensitive, so sunscreen is typically a tricky one. I need a non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula that still feels luxe and layers well under makeup. This baby fits the bill. Bonus: there’s no greasy residue. Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Spf 50 Hydrating Sunscreen Lip Balm - Bejewelled $22 at Sephora Following a pretty bad lip sunburn last summer, I’m planning on being extra diligent about my lip care for summer 2026. I currently have one of these shoved in every bag I own so I have no excuse to forget.

A Moment for Makeup

If you’re even remotely tapped into the Aussie Girl Makeup Trend, you know the drill: skin tints over foundation, bronzer over contour, and lots of highlighter. These are my go-tos to get the job done.

INIKA Organic Bb Cream Foundation $52 at Amazon US Try wearing medium coverage foundation in 100-degree heat. It’s not fun. That’s where this uber-lightweight BB cream comes into play. It provides incredible coverage (my dark spots totally vanish), but it feels like I’m wearing nothing. Naked Sundays Cream Blush Serum Sunscreen Spf 50 $35 at Ulta Beauty SPF blush? I'm in. I love just about everything from Naked Sundays, but this liquid blush may take the cake. It's blendable, glowy, and offers added sun protection.

Don’t Skip Your Body

Since I’ll be wearing only shorts and skirts for the foreseeable future, I’m giving my skin some extra TLC from the neck down.

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Tan Fan Self Tan Sleep Sack $46 at Amazon US I’m not a huge self-tanner person during the year (the smell really gets to me), but in the summer I like to have at least a hint of bronze. But because I’m a good, rule-following beauty editor, I really try to stay out of the sun. For the few occasions I do self-tan, I make sure to sleep in this sack so my sheets stay clean. Aesop Avail Spf 50 Body Lotion $48 at REVOLVE I’ll admit I don’t always remember to apply body SPF when I’m just running an errand in the summer; that’s why SPF-packed lotions like this exist. It offers great, consistent protection, but doesn’t feel like a whole other step in my routine.

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