I’d love to be the type of woman who wears only one signature perfume. No matter the season, she spritzes a singular scent onto her neck and wrists, reminding everyone who’s lucky enough to stand close to her that she always smells delicious. Well, I’m not her, and my collection of 50+ fragrances and I simply cannot stick to just one—and that’s okay! Variety is the spice of life, my friends, and with it comes many, many perfumes to play around with. Given that it’s Memorial Day weekend, and the official start of summer, that signals that it’s time to ditch the floral , sweet, and bright fragrances of spring (gone but never forgotten) in favor of my favorite summer perfumes .

So, what do I gravitate towards this time of year? Well, as a certified sweaty lady , I tend to lean into the musky skin scent of it all, with mineral, solar, and zesty perfumes all taking up prime real estate on my vanity. And given that I’m all about fragrance layering these days, it makes perfect sense to embrace more than one scent for summer. Whether you swap them for day to night or you enjoy concocting your own signature blend, here are the 10 summer fragrances I’ll be wearing until fall.

Mystic Minerals

My happy place is by the beach , so anything with a salty, briny kick is an automatic win for the summer fragrance lineup.

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Scintillating Citrus

Who doesn’t want to enjoy a zesty cocktail in a friend’s backyard during the summer? These citrus scents capture that energy perfectly, in perfume form.

BVLGARI Eau Parfumée Thé Impérial Eau de Parfum $250 at Saks Fifth Avenue Marie Claire Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender turned me onto this bright citrus scent , and I’m so grateful she did. Lemon and bergamot mingle expertly for an intriguing and not-too-precious fragrance that smells like an airy summer dream. Henry Rose Windows Down Eau De Parfum With Grapefruit + Bergamot $120 at Sephora Apparently tea and citrus is the move for 2026 perfumes because this summer scent also contains the combo. Earl Grey, bergamot, and grapefruit make for one of my favorite zesty fragrances for evening—it’s got that ladylike sophistication without feeling stuffy.

Seductive Skin Scents

Designed to sit close to the body, these your-skin-but-better scents are everything you want to wear for a sexy summer fragrance.

Diptyque L'eau Papier Eau De Toilette $195 at Bluemercury Another fragrance that I’ve been obsessed with for years, this dazzling yet fresh perfume blends blonde woods with luminous mimosa and white musk to truly capture that “fresh sheet of paper” scent—but sexier. Trust me on this one! SIDIA The Body Mist $48 at sidiathebrand.com The seductive quality of skin scents doesn’t have to mean heavy or cloying. This fig, coconut water, and suede body mist captures all of it while remaining lightweight and delightfully enticing.

Flirty Fig

Speaking of fig notes, I’m already seeing this lush scent run take over 2026 fragrance trends , and I—a longtime fig fan—am more than happy to embrace them for summer.

The Maker Lover Eau De Parfum $175 at Sephora Okay, this is the closest I’ll ever get to wearing a single signature scent, but trust me on this—if you want a seductive summer perfume that feels like a warm (perhaps slightly naked) embrace from your lover, this is the fragrance for you. Maison Louis Marie No.13 Nouvelle Vague Eau De Parfum $100 at Sephora With notes of coconut and Tuscan fig, this fresh and flirty fragrance feels like a summer road trip along the coast. A light floral top note dries down to a warm base of tonka and golden woods for plenty of warm-weather sophistication.

It’s In the Air

Any perfume that can capture that clean, fresh air feeling when it’s a million degrees outside and the steamy sidewalk vapors are threatening to clog my nose is a major summertime win for me.

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Loewe Aire Sutileza Elixir Eau De Parfum $210 at Bergdorf Goodman I gasped the first time I sniffed this scent because it’s truly a refreshing breeze, bottled. The subtle floral notes of orange flower, peony, and magnolia envelope your senses for the most delicate and airy summer perfume you’ll ever experience. D.S. & Durga Steamed Rainbow Eau De Parfum $225 at Bluemercury I don’t know how David, the brand’s perfumer and co-founder, did it, but this really does capture the essence of a rainbow on a bright, misty summer day. A mix of fruity notes like red mandarin and orange, plus green cedar and indigo grass, are the perfect concoction of a breathy, light-as-air scent.

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