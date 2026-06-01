The 10 Summer Perfumes I Always Return to For a Fun and Flirty Fragrance

The heat is no match for my stellar scent library.

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I’d love to be the type of woman who wears only one signature perfume. No matter the season, she spritzes a singular scent onto her neck and wrists, reminding everyone who’s lucky enough to stand close to her that she always smells delicious. Well, I’m not her, and my collection of 50+ fragrances and I simply cannot stick to just one—and that’s okay! Variety is the spice of life, my friends, and with it comes many, many perfumes to play around with. Given that it’s Memorial Day weekend, and the official start of summer, that signals that it’s time to ditch the floral, sweet, and bright fragrances of spring (gone but never forgotten) in favor of my favorite summer perfumes.

So, what do I gravitate towards this time of year? Well, as a certified sweaty lady, I tend to lean into the musky skin scent of it all, with mineral, solar, and zesty perfumes all taking up prime real estate on my vanity. And given that I’m all about fragrance layering these days, it makes perfect sense to embrace more than one scent for summer. Whether you swap them for day to night or you enjoy concocting your own signature blend, here are the 10 summer fragrances I’ll be wearing until fall.

Mystic Minerals

My happy place is by the beach, so anything with a salty, briny kick is an automatic win for the summer fragrance lineup.

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Scintillating Citrus

Who doesn’t want to enjoy a zesty cocktail in a friend’s backyard during the summer? These citrus scents capture that energy perfectly, in perfume form.

Seductive Skin Scents

Designed to sit close to the body, these your-skin-but-better scents are everything you want to wear for a sexy summer fragrance.

Flirty Fig

Speaking of fig notes, I’m already seeing this lush scent run take over 2026 fragrance trends, and I—a longtime fig fan—am more than happy to embrace them for summer.

It’s In the Air

Any perfume that can capture that clean, fresh air feeling when it’s a million degrees outside and the steamy sidewalk vapors are threatening to clog my nose is a major summertime win for me.

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Hannah Baxter
Hannah Baxter
Beauty Director

Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.

She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.