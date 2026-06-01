The 10 Summer Perfumes I Always Return to For a Fun and Flirty Fragrance
The heat is no match for my stellar scent library.
I’d love to be the type of woman who wears only one signature perfume. No matter the season, she spritzes a singular scent onto her neck and wrists, reminding everyone who’s lucky enough to stand close to her that she always smells delicious. Well, I’m not her, and my collection of 50+ fragrances and I simply cannot stick to just one—and that’s okay! Variety is the spice of life, my friends, and with it comes many, many perfumes to play around with. Given that it’s Memorial Day weekend, and the official start of summer, that signals that it’s time to ditch the floral, sweet, and bright fragrances of spring (gone but never forgotten) in favor of my favorite summer perfumes.
So, what do I gravitate towards this time of year? Well, as a certified sweaty lady, I tend to lean into the musky skin scent of it all, with mineral, solar, and zesty perfumes all taking up prime real estate on my vanity. And given that I’m all about fragrance layering these days, it makes perfect sense to embrace more than one scent for summer. Whether you swap them for day to night or you enjoy concocting your own signature blend, here are the 10 summer fragrances I’ll be wearing until fall.
Mystic Minerals
My happy place is by the beach, so anything with a salty, briny kick is an automatic win for the summer fragrance lineup.
Olive, cedar, and oakmoss create the perfect Mediterranean escape for this woody-meets-mineral scent. The first whiff I ever tried basically broke my brain with how perfect it is, especially for these warm summer days when my skin is a little slick with sweat.
I’ve been wearing this (you guessed it) salty perfume for years and it never fails to attract compliments from friends and strangers alike. The creamy base of ylang-ylang and Tahitian tiare keep it fresh and vaguely floral.
Scintillating Citrus
Who doesn’t want to enjoy a zesty cocktail in a friend’s backyard during the summer? These citrus scents capture that energy perfectly, in perfume form.
Marie Claire Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender turned me onto this bright citrus scent, and I’m so grateful she did. Lemon and bergamot mingle expertly for an intriguing and not-too-precious fragrance that smells like an airy summer dream.
Apparently tea and citrus is the move for 2026 perfumes because this summer scent also contains the combo. Earl Grey, bergamot, and grapefruit make for one of my favorite zesty fragrances for evening—it’s got that ladylike sophistication without feeling stuffy.
Seductive Skin Scents
Designed to sit close to the body, these your-skin-but-better scents are everything you want to wear for a sexy summer fragrance.
Another fragrance that I’ve been obsessed with for years, this dazzling yet fresh perfume blends blonde woods with luminous mimosa and white musk to truly capture that “fresh sheet of paper” scent—but sexier. Trust me on this one!
The seductive quality of skin scents doesn’t have to mean heavy or cloying. This fig, coconut water, and suede body mist captures all of it while remaining lightweight and delightfully enticing.
Flirty Fig
Speaking of fig notes, I’m already seeing this lush scent run take over 2026 fragrance trends, and I—a longtime fig fan—am more than happy to embrace them for summer.
Okay, this is the closest I’ll ever get to wearing a single signature scent, but trust me on this—if you want a seductive summer perfume that feels like a warm (perhaps slightly naked) embrace from your lover, this is the fragrance for you.
With notes of coconut and Tuscan fig, this fresh and flirty fragrance feels like a summer road trip along the coast. A light floral top note dries down to a warm base of tonka and golden woods for plenty of warm-weather sophistication.
It’s In the Air
Any perfume that can capture that clean, fresh air feeling when it’s a million degrees outside and the steamy sidewalk vapors are threatening to clog my nose is a major summertime win for me.
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I don’t know how David, the brand’s perfumer and co-founder, did it, but this really does capture the essence of a rainbow on a bright, misty summer day. A mix of fruity notes like red mandarin and orange, plus green cedar and indigo grass, are the perfect concoction of a breathy, light-as-air scent.
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Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. She authors the Marie Claire newsletter Face Forward. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more.
She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a weekly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.