Logically, I know I need to wear sunscreen every single day, rain or shine. But a need and a want are very different things, and for years, I absolutely dreaded applying facial SPF. I have the world’s most sensitive skin, and wearing sunscreen daily was historically a recipe for breakouts, bumps, and irritation. It wasn’t until recently—say the past three years—that I’ve found formulas I genuinely look forward to applying.

I try to stick to active ingredients like zinc, titanium, or titanium dioxide rather than chemical filters. “It’s best to use mineral-based sunscreens with Zinc or Titanium if you have sensitive skin or rosacea,” board-certified dermatologist Azideh Shirazi, MD, previously told me. But there are a few chemical SPF exceptions that my skin and I have both fallen in love with.

I’m also not a huge fan of tinted sunscreen (I find them heavier than I like), but I do look for formulas that blur my skin, neutralize redness, and double as a primer. Ahead, shop my 10 all-time favorite sunscreens for sensitive skin.

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Samantha Holender wearing Ciele Prime & Protect Spf 30+ Smoothing Primer - Mother. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

My All-Time Favorites

I do like to switch up my products fairly regularly (it’s my job to test skincare, after all), but I've always come back to these two since they launched last year. They’re both mineral formulas, which is genuinely shocking given how elegant and silky they feel on the skin. Plus: no white cast.

Good Weather Skin The One Daily Sun Cream Spf 30 Mineral Sunscreen $48 at Nordstrom I was genuinely shocked to find out that this was a mineral sunscreen—it has the silkiness and slip of a chemical formula, but is formulated with non-nano zinc. I personally like the Warm Glow, which gives my very pale skin a little color and a hint of shimmer. Ciele Prime & Protect Spf 30+ Smoothing Primer - Mother $38 at Sephora Makeup artist Nikki DeRoset is responsible for this gorgeous, very TikTok-viral brand. While I love the tinted serum, this SPF is hands-down my number one favorite. It blurs my pores, doubles as a makeup primer, and helps disguise my redness.

The Best for Re-Application

I’m an incredibly pale individual and very prone to burning, so reapplication every two hours is non-negotiable. When I have a full face of makeup on, a setting spray SPF is the easiest option—it refreshes my base, adds protection, and even imparts a pretty glow on my skin.

Naked Sundays Hydrating Glow Mist Setting Spray Spf 50+ - 2.54 Oz $27 at Ulta Beauty Piling on layers of SPF is a sure-fire way to aggravate my skin—it hates being suffocated. That’s where this swoops in—a quick spritz a few times a day refreshes my makeup, ups protection, and is feather-light on my face. Kopari Beauty Sunglaze Sheer Setting Mist Sunscreen Spf 50 - 2.53 Oz $34 at Ulta Beauty If you love glow, Kopari better be on your radar. I exclusively use their Sunglaze Body Mist in the summer (it’s SPF and a shimmering body oil, all in one), but this face edition is a new discovery. It almost reminds me of Iconic London’s setting spray, but with the added bonus of an SPF 50.

These Double as Makeup Primer

When I need my glam to last all day or if I’m headed to a big event, I try to use a sunscreen that will grip my foundation and keep it in place—no separating or pilling—for hours. These two happen to be chemical formulations, but in my experience, they’re very sensitive skin-friendly.

Clé de Peau Beauté Uv Protective Cream Broad Spectrum Spf 50+ $150 at Nordstrom She’s a pricey one, but I genuinely haven't found an SPF that rivals her gorgeous finish. It genuinely feels like weighted silk on my skin and creates a perfectly smooth base for foundation. Charlotte Tilbury Lightweight Invisible Uv Flawless Primer Spf 50 $55 at Sephora Hear me out: this is Charlotte Tilbury’s most underrated product. Similar to the OG Magic Cream, it was designed to transform even the driest, most irritated skin into a makeup-ready base within seconds.

If You Want a Good Glow

You’ll rarely catch me with foundation on in the summer. Between the humidity and the heat, I don’t really like anything touching my skin. On those no-makeup days, I reach for a glowy, shimmery formula that blurs over pores, neutralizes my redness, and gives an airbrushed finish.

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Sarah Creal Beauty Brilliant Repair Shield $64 at Sarah Creal Beauty - Affiliates One thing about the MC Team: we love Sarah Creal. Her SPF is specifically designed with mature skin in mind (although my 29-year-old skin drinks it up, too), so it’s formulated to plump, protect, and provide deep, long-lasting hydration. iNNBeauty Project Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spf 43 Pa +++ With Peptides and Vitamin C - Fair-Medium $36 at Sephora So much of summer beauty is about streamlining your routine—fewer steps, less stress. For the times when I just want to run out the door and get to the beach, this is exactly what’s going on my face. It’s formulated with peptides for hydration and vitamin C for antioxidant protection—plus SPF.

Lip SPF, Too

I need to have gloss on my lips 24/7. But in the summer, Vaseline or Aquaphor can act as a magnet for the sun and cause some really nasty, really not fun sunburnt lips. That’s why I’ve started keeping one of these in every single summer bag.

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Spf 50 Hydrating Sunscreen Lip Balm - Bejewelled $22 at Sephora I’m eternally grateful for Ultra-Violette’s entry into the US. The Australian brand does sunscreen right—high protection, gorgeous textures. But it’s lip SPF that’s my current obsession. Not only is the color gorgeous, but it also stays on for hours, so I don’t have to reapply constantly. Supergoop! Glow Gloss Spf 40 Lip Balm With Peptides and Shea Butter - Vanilla Soft Serve $22 at Sephora Supergoop was honestly one of the first brands to make sunscreen feel cool, and they continue to be ahead of the curve. Case in point: this beautiful lip SPF that tastes like a vanilla sundae. Yum.

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