I Have the World’s Most Sensitive Skin—These Are the Only 10 Sunscreens I’ll Ever Use
No breakouts. No irritation.
Logically, I know I need to wear sunscreen every single day, rain or shine. But a need and a want are very different things, and for years, I absolutely dreaded applying facial SPF. I have the world’s most sensitive skin, and wearing sunscreen daily was historically a recipe for breakouts, bumps, and irritation. It wasn’t until recently—say the past three years—that I’ve found formulas I genuinely look forward to applying.
I try to stick to active ingredients like zinc, titanium, or titanium dioxide rather than chemical filters. “It’s best to use mineral-based sunscreens with Zinc or Titanium if you have sensitive skin or rosacea,” board-certified dermatologist Azideh Shirazi, MD, previously told me. But there are a few chemical SPF exceptions that my skin and I have both fallen in love with.
I’m also not a huge fan of tinted sunscreen (I find them heavier than I like), but I do look for formulas that blur my skin, neutralize redness, and double as a primer. Ahead, shop my 10 all-time favorite sunscreens for sensitive skin.
My All-Time Favorites
I do like to switch up my products fairly regularly (it’s my job to test skincare, after all), but I've always come back to these two since they launched last year. They’re both mineral formulas, which is genuinely shocking given how elegant and silky they feel on the skin. Plus: no white cast.
I was genuinely shocked to find out that this was a mineral sunscreen—it has the silkiness and slip of a chemical formula, but is formulated with non-nano zinc. I personally like the Warm Glow, which gives my very pale skin a little color and a hint of shimmer.
Makeup artist Nikki DeRoset is responsible for this gorgeous, very TikTok-viral brand. While I love the tinted serum, this SPF is hands-down my number one favorite. It blurs my pores, doubles as a makeup primer, and helps disguise my redness.
The Best for Re-Application
I’m an incredibly pale individual and very prone to burning, so reapplication every two hours is non-negotiable. When I have a full face of makeup on, a setting spray SPF is the easiest option—it refreshes my base, adds protection, and even imparts a pretty glow on my skin.
If you love glow, Kopari better be on your radar. I exclusively use their Sunglaze Body Mist in the summer (it’s SPF and a shimmering body oil, all in one), but this face edition is a new discovery. It almost reminds me of Iconic London’s setting spray, but with the added bonus of an SPF 50.
These Double as Makeup Primer
When I need my glam to last all day or if I’m headed to a big event, I try to use a sunscreen that will grip my foundation and keep it in place—no separating or pilling—for hours. These two happen to be chemical formulations, but in my experience, they’re very sensitive skin-friendly.
Hear me out: this is Charlotte Tilbury’s most underrated product. Similar to the OG Magic Cream, it was designed to transform even the driest, most irritated skin into a makeup-ready base within seconds.
If You Want a Good Glow
You’ll rarely catch me with foundation on in the summer. Between the humidity and the heat, I don’t really like anything touching my skin. On those no-makeup days, I reach for a glowy, shimmery formula that blurs over pores, neutralizes my redness, and gives an airbrushed finish.
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One thing about the MC Team: we love Sarah Creal. Her SPF is specifically designed with mature skin in mind (although my 29-year-old skin drinks it up, too), so it’s formulated to plump, protect, and provide deep, long-lasting hydration.
So much of summer beauty is about streamlining your routine—fewer steps, less stress. For the times when I just want to run out the door and get to the beach, this is exactly what’s going on my face. It’s formulated with peptides for hydration and vitamin C for antioxidant protection—plus SPF.
Lip SPF, Too
I need to have gloss on my lips 24/7. But in the summer, Vaseline or Aquaphor can act as a magnet for the sun and cause some really nasty, really not fun sunburnt lips. That’s why I’ve started keeping one of these in every single summer bag.
I’m eternally grateful for Ultra-Violette’s entry into the US. The Australian brand does sunscreen right—high protection, gorgeous textures. But it’s lip SPF that’s my current obsession. Not only is the color gorgeous, but it also stays on for hours, so I don’t have to reapply constantly.
Supergoop was honestly one of the first brands to make sunscreen feel cool, and they continue to be ahead of the curve. Case in point: this beautiful lip SPF that tastes like a vanilla sundae. Yum.
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Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.