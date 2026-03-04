One thing to know about me is that I'm a beauty hoarder. My apartment could be classified as a mini Sephora with all the new beauty products packed in every nook and cranny. But if there's one thing I have a particularly excessive amount of, it's lip products. I refuse to live with chapped, cracked lips, so I've tried every mask, balm, and treatment on the market, which is what led me to my latest obsession: the Eadem Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm.

For the last several months, my TikTok feed has been flooded with It girls boasting the shiny silver tubes. I was more than skeptical of the claims that this tinted lip balm actually smooths and softens flaky lips. Since the brand just launched two new pink shades—Sakura Shaved Ice and Château Rose—I figured now was as good a time as any to put them to the test.

Ahead, I dive into everything you need to know about Eadem's Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm and reveal if it's actually worth the hype.

Eadem Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm $24 at Sephora

The Formula

As a beauty fan, you likely already know that regular exfoliation is key to smooth, soft skin—the same sentiment should be applied to your lips, and that's what makes Le Chouchou stand out. A combination of hibiscus enzymes, lactic acid, and pyruvic acid buffs away cracked, flaky lips. Consider it an at-home chemical peel for your pout that's gentle enough to use multiple times a day.

With the gentle exfoliation, your lips are primed for maximum absorption of the formula's plumping moisturizers. There's Brazilian açaí butter to provide deep nourishment, while emollients African mongongo butter and moringa oil soften and trap in moisture. Finally, a collagen-boosting peptide plumps and smooths fine lines, and the brand's SpreadIt polymer technology ensures an even, glossy finish.

The Wear

To put it simply, Eadem's Le Chouchou is an absolute pleasure to wear. Texture-wise, its thickness sits somewhere between Summer Friday's Lip Butter Balm and OleHenriksen's Pout Preserve—it's just right in terms of texture so it's rich enough to soothe severely chapped winter lips, but not too thick to feel like a gloopy mess.

The brand says you can apply it in four different ways: as a lip balm, an overnight treatment, a glossy lip finisher, or as prep before lipstick or liner. I personally like to apply it once or twice a day to keep my lips soft, but I also have a tube on my bedside table for my nighttime routine. What's more, you can expect a pillow-like softness to last. Even after the creamy formula fully absorbs, lips are left feeling moisturized, plump, and smooth until the next day—a truly impressive feat.

Another reason Le Chouchou is in my number one spot is its shade range. It comes in eight sheer-to-buildable colors named after the founder's favorite French street snacks. Each one was designed to suit all lip tones without masking two-toned lips, so it's truly made with everyone in mind. I tried the two newest shades: Sakura Shaved Ice, a milky neutral-toned pink, and Château Rose, a shimmery pink. While both are great everyday lip colors, I've been reaching for Château Rose more recently for a dose of fun sparkle.

Lastly, I can't forget to mention Le Chouchou's applicator. The all-metal tip provides an instant cooling sensation, elevating this lip balm to the same heights as some of my most luxurious lip products. I find myself reaching for Le Chouchou throughout the day just to feel the fun applicator.

The Takeaway

As a minimalist, I like to keep my lip look simple. I may have a hundred different lip products in my collection, but they all do relatively the same thing: moisturize and provide a touch of color. Eadem's Lip Chouchou just does it better than the rest. It's one of (if not the) only lip balm I don't have to reapply constantly throughout the day (although, as mentioned, I like to for the cooling applicator). One application with a tiny amount leaves my lips deliciously soft for the entire day, and the sheer pink shades are just enough to give my everyday makeup some oomph. I can confidently say it's worth the hype and then some.

