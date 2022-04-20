From Euphoria-inspired eye gems to the resurgence of Y2K beauty, the 2022 makeup trends are totally changing the game. This year, there’s a very obvious nod to the early aughts—frosted shadows and thin brows have made a comeback. But celebrities, influencers, and professionals have also made some new looks go mainstream. With everything from faux freckles (we’ve got the breakdown on how to recreate the look) to graphic eyeshadow designs popping up on social media and the red carpet, it's clear that the beauty world has upped the ante on experimentation and expression.

While bold lips and over-the-top eyes are front and center, skin is taking on a softer, more subtle role this go round. “There is finally a space for both glowy, natural skin with dewy cheeks, but also room for one who loves a flawless finish with glam eyes,” makeup artist Billie Gene explains. “This year, we will see a true merge of both beauty looks.”

So unzip your makeup bag, grab your *clean* brushes, and keep scrolling, because we tapped a master panel of experts to break down the biggest, best, and most innovative makeup looks that are bound to take over in 2022.

Face Gems

Adding a little sparkle to your brow bone, in the corner of your eye, or along your cheeks is a huge trend, according to Co-Founder and Creative Director of Half Magic Donni Davy. "You can create a bold look with something big or use smaller sizes, which I call tiny rhinies," the makeup artist explains. "They create a twinkling and elegant punctuation to any eye makeup, whether it's a minimal or full glam look."

A post shared by ALLAN AVENDAÑO (@allanface) A photo posted by on

Negative Space Eyeshadow

Part of the overarching graphic eyeliner trend, negative space designs are blowing up according makeup artist Jonet Williamson. Creating the look is easiest with a kohl pencil, but make sure to have a Q-tip and makeup remover on standby to clean up any mistakes.

A post shared by JONET WILLIAMSON (@jonetwmakeup) A photo posted by on

Brighter Lips

Williamson says that statement lips have *officially* made a grand return. Not sure which color to grab? She recommends corals and berries, while makeup artist Tobi Henney is all about a red moment. “Strong red lip looks have been all over the red carpet,” she explains. “It works for everyone and can be worn day or night.”

A post shared by KELSEY DEENIHAN FISHER (@kdeenihan) A photo posted by on

Ethereal Skin

“A makeup trend that is timeless and already sweeping social platforms and the runway is youthful, radiant-looking skin,” celebrity makeup artist and Omnia Brush Executive Artist Dominique Lerma says. While cream and liquid products are key for a dewy glow, don’t underestimate the importance of your applicator. Lerma recommends a fluffy, do-it-all brush, like the Omnia BOM-265, to blend highlighters, blushes, and bronzers onto the facial contours.

(Image credit: Dominique Lerma )

The Thin Eyebrow Revival

Yes, they’re back. While we thought thin eyebrows were left in the past with low-rise jeans, it seems the highly controversial style has managed to make a comeback—just look to Barbie Ferreira and Bella Hadid for proof. Williamson attributes the blast from the past to the popularity of the Pamela Anderson filter that’s taking over TikTok. Instead of going crazy with your tweezers though, brow expert Danielle Vincent recommends faking the look with strategically placed brow pencil and concealer.

A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbieferreira) A photo posted by on

White Eyeliner

Opening up the eyes with a white liner is a technique that's about to explode. “You’ll see it lining the inner rim of the eye, popped into the inner corner of the eye for added brightness, and also as a double liner with your classic black liquid liner,” makeup artist Jenna Kristina shares. Her go-to for getting the look? The Maybelline New York Tattoo Studio Gel Eyeliner in Polish White , which promises longwear that lasts 36 hours.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) A photo posted by on

Bronzed Complexions

“Think Jennifer Lopez early 2000,” Gene explains. “To achieve this look, apply a cream bronzer or powder bronzer first, and then finish with a spray self tanner.” One tanning mist we’re loving at the moment is the Isle of Paradise Day Dew Self Tanner, which adds a gorgeous glow to any makeup look.

A post shared by BILLIEGENE™ (@billieegene) A photo posted by on

Lower Lash Line Designs

While a solid wing is nothing new, Davy has been flipping the classic look upside down. "What I love about decorating the lower lash line is that you don’t have to worry about your eyelid type (it’s great for hooded eyes) and it’s a non-traditional way to wear eyeshadow, liner, glitter, or any other adornments," she explains.

A post shared by Doniella Davy (@donni.davy) A photo posted by on

Monochromatic Moments

Makeup artist Cassandra Garcia says one of the biggest trends for 2022 is a "fresh" twist on '90s glam. She's a big fan of bringing back brown hues for the eyes and lips. Not only are the neutral shades most likely already in your beauty arsenal, but the warm tone looks great with all skin tones.

A post shared by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics (@bobbibrown) A photo posted by on

The Kitten Eyeliner Technique

There’s a time and place for the overblown black eyeliner look made popular by the one and only Julia Fox, but baby wings are by and large the big trend for 2022. “Black, browns, and bold shades are an interesting yet subtle twist on the traditional cat eye,” Williamson says. For this look, you’ll want an uber-thin liquid liner like the Ilia Clean Line Liquid Liner.

A post shared by KATIE JANE HUGHES (@katiejanehughes) A photo posted by on

Faux Freckles

Whether you want to emphasize the beauty marks you already have or add a little extra something-something to your complexion, the pros are all about faux freckles this year, with Williamson and Kristina giving it their stamp of approval. To recreate the look, reach for a brown eyeliner and place small dots anywhere you want to mimic the appearance of a freckle. Then, press and pounce your finger on top of the product to diffuse the marks.

A post shared by 𝘍𝘙𝘌𝘊𝘒 𝘉𝘌𝘈𝘜𝘛𝘠 (@freck) A photo posted by on

Pastel Hues

Henney and Kristina both agree: pastels tones that give off an angelic vibe are here to stay. Plus, with multi-tasking products like the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, you can create a monochromatic face beat in seconds.

A post shared by Jenna Kristina (@jennakristina) A photo posted by on

Glossy Lips

Matte lippies will always have their place, but Henney and Garcia say 2022 is all about glossy lips—especially for spring and summer. "Since masks are starting to trickle off, color is coming back in popsicle stains and moisturizing formulas. Think: glossy with a soft pop," Garcia explains.

A post shared by TOBI HENNEY (@tobimakeup) A photo posted by on

Metallic Eyeshadow

Gilded, glistening shadow that boarders on looking wet is one of the biggest trends at the moment. The best part? It's insanely easy to recreate. “Your eyeshadow should have the perfect amount of pigment so it catches the light while looking effortless,” Lerma says. “I live for Bodyography Glitter Pigments that can be applied with the swipe of a finger for a high glitter finish.”

A post shared by Bodyography Official (@bodyography) A photo posted by on

Bold Blush

Take it from Gene: “Don't be shy, flush those cheeks!” The makeup artist, who works with the likes of Chloe Bailey and Chrissy Metz, believes bright and bold cream formulas are the way to go. The over-blushed look is also viral on TikTok thanks to the relaunch of Tarte's Cheek Stain Flush.