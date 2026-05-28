Camila Mendes is set to play Teela in Masters of the Universe, and she found the most glamorous way to get into character before the film officially drops this summer.

The action film hits theaters on June 5, but ahead of its release, the Riverdale alum joined the rest of the cast at its London premiere on May 27, where she hit the red carpet wearing a silky, white halter-neck gown from Anna October with a plunging neckline. For glam, her hair was styled in a soft bob with a side part and a chunk of hair tucked neatly behind one of her ears, but the most noticeable part of her transformation for the night was obviously her makeup, which was a subtle callout to her character in the movie.

In the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon, Teela has blue eyes, which would explain why Mendes's makeup artist, Alex Babsky, decided to give her a soft glam look with warm eyeshadow, a hint of pink blush, and a muted pink lip color along with icy colored contacts. "@camimendes borrowed Teela’s blue eyes for this evening’s Masters Of The Universe premiere," Babsky wrote on Instagram.

Latest Videos From

Camila Mendes wears a bob and blue eyes to the "Masters of the Universe" premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mendes's eye color swap for the night added a lot of fun to her look, but wearing contacts obviously isn't the only way to play up your eyes. In fact, glam that emphasizes the eyes has been pretty popular among red carpet-goers in recent months. Zendaya, for example, spent nearly all of The Drama's premiere week wearing dramatic eye makeup. In Paris, she was photographed wearing a sultry black "siren eye" before incorporating metallic blue eyeshadow and brown contacts into her look for the New York City premiere that followed.

To mimic Mendes's premiere look on your own, read ahead to shop some necessities.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TOPICS makeup