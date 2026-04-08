In any given clip of Euphoria, you'll catch glimpses of the Alexa Demie's character, Maddy Perez, wearing fun and quirky eye makeup featuring colorful eyeliner and gems. It's part of what inspired the Euphoria makeup trend that went viral when the show first aired back in 2019. But for the show's season three premiere event this week, the actress decided to go anti-Maddy for the night, opting for a minimal makeup look in lieu of full glam.

Demie joined her co-stars in Los Angeles for the HBO series's season three premiere event on April 7, where she wore a vintage, strapless Bob Mackie gown with black and silver stripes. Her dark hair was styled in loose curls with a piece-y baby bang. While her costar, Zendaya, leaned into the drama of Euphoria makeup and went all out with smokey eyeshadow and dark eyeliner for the night, Demie went in the opposite direction. The star opted for a no-makeup look, though she wasn't completely bare-faced. It looks like she was wearing the slightest hint of blush on her cheeks along with a berry lip stain and some light mascara.

Alexa Demie attends the season three premiere of "Euphoria." (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a pretty huge departure from the way her on-screen character typically wears her makeup on the show, or even how Demie has made up her face at events in the past. At the show's season one premiere several years ago, she hit the carpet in a backless snakeskin gown and wore a thick layer of winged eyeliner over frosty eyeshadow. She also contoured her cheekbones and topped the look off with a nude lipstick and gloss.

I can't imagine that this is a reflection of how Maddy's own makeup is set to evolve in season three (the show's lead makeup artist, Donni Davy, just described the makeup for this season as "feral" on Instagram, which tells me everything I need to know), but no-makeup makeup is something she does very well.

Read ahead to get the look.

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