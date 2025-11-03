There are two kinds of people in the world: those who wear middle parts on the regular and others who will always be side part devotees. Whether or not the side part is "Millennial coded" has been hotly debated among Gen Z-ers and Millennials for several years now, but if I had to ask Jennifer Lawrence her opinion on the divisive trend, I think I'd know where she stands just by looking at her most recent glam.

The actor is currently on a press tour for her upcoming film with Robert Pattinson, Die My Love. She attended the New York premiere event on Nov. 1 wearing a black Dior gown with a structured neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her glam was also worthy of applause, specifically the way her hair was styled. For the event, Lawrence wore a bone-straight blowout with a deep side part and a swooped bang. The rest of her hair was tucked behind her ears so as not to distract from the diamond choker she was wearing.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a deep side part to the New York premiere of "Die My Love" on Nov. 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The side part has been hotly debated for several years now, but despite some people deeming it out of style, it's still been a go-to style for plenty of celebrities on red carpets lately. Back in September, it pretty much dominated the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, with people like Chase Sui Wonders and Desi Lydic opting to wear the style for the night. Tessa Thompson was also recently spotted out wearing a side part along with 1950's-style curls while promoting her new movie, Hedda in New York City. It's pretty clear that, even as the debate drags on, the side part is here to stay.

To recreate Jennifer Lawrence's deep side part and blowout at home, read ahead for some essential products.

Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer $419.99 at Dyson Inc. A smooth blowout is key to achieving the sleekest style possible. Start with this tool that'll dry your hair fast with no pulling or heat damage. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Hair Straightener $224.95 at Amazon US Follow up by straightening the hair with a flat iron. For smoother, more bone straight results, grab a titanium flat iron. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Treatment Spray for Frizzy Hair $28 at Sephora Before going in with a heat tool, add a few spritzes of this mist to ensure your results stay smooth and frizz free. Olaplex Volumizing Hair Heat Protective Weightless Blowout Mist $30 at Sephora Tools set to high temperatures can be really harsh on the hair. This heat protectant acts as a shield to ensure that your strands aren't damaged by extreme heat. LolaVie Sculpting Paste Styling Wand $10.50 at Ulta Beauty Finish things off with this wand that keeps flyaways at bay.