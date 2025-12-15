Very few beauty trends have managed to last over 100 years; even fewer have remained just as cool and relevant now as they did when the trend first emerged. Yet somehow, the bob haircut has done just that. The style of choice for film stars and flappers in the 1920s, the bob has, admittedly, been more fashionable in some decades than others—and it’s safe to say we’re firmly in the midst of a bob renaissance. (Perhaps even a… bob-aissance ?) Leslie Bibb’s “ cunty little bob ” was among the buzziest elements of a very buzzy season of HBO’s The White Lotus; the summer’s hottest TV show, The Summer I Turned Pretty, featured protagonist Belly getting a post-breakup bob ; and red carpets and fashion weeks alike have been teeming with the fashionable cropped cuts for months.

According to experts, bobs aren’t going anywhere in 2026. Dallas-based hairstylist Juan Flores says he’s seen an uptick in requests for the cut in the last few months. “Clients are loving it because it feels fresh, chic, and easy to personalize,” he says. But just how will they be worn? Flores, alongside hair pros Gregory Patterson and Marc Ballance, offered insights on the freshest bob cuts, colors, and styles for the upcoming year.

The Micro Bob, 2.0

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One easy way to add high-fashion edge to a short haircut? By going even shorter, of course. Enter the micro bob. “The micro bob is a sharp, jaw-line cut, perfect for highlighting the cheekbones,” says Flores. “It’s bold, voguish, and perfect for anyone wanting a statement look.”

And according to Patterson, the micro bob of 2026 is taking things up even further—consider it the micro bob 2.0. “The micro bob 2.0 is a super-short bob that hovers between cheekbone and jawline, and cut almost like a helmet in the best way, with a sharp perimeter, and a precise line,” he explains. “Think of this bob as the ‘LBD’ of haircuts this season: minimal, strongly architectural, and very, very intentional.” And it provides more versatility than you’d think: You can style it “ultra sleek and chic, or with soft waves,” he says.

The Euro Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“The ‘Italian box bob’ is your more structured box bob, meaning it’s more square in shape along the bottom line, [with] even weight on the two ear sides and throughout the back line,” thus creating an overall more square look, says Patterson. “The length really depends on the wearer, but to create the square shaping of the line, just ensure it’s at least to the natural fall of the hairline along the nape of the neck.” This cut tends to be light on the layers, keeping them “minimal and long — just enough to support the cut, give shape, and allow for soft, flicky, bendy ends,” he explains. “It’s low-maintenance season for the bob haircut.”

The effortless vibes of the Italian box bob can also be found in its “neighboring” haircut, the ‘French bob,’ which, according to Flores, is still going strong. “One of the most popular bob cuts I’m seeing is the ‘French bob,’ a chin-length cut with minimal layers and soft movement,” that creates that “effortless Parisian vibe,” he says. “It also looks great air-dried, for those trying to use less heat in 2026.” He suggests using texturizing products to enhance volume and separation: “I recommend using Hairitage’s Magic Dust Texturizing Powder at the root—worked in with your fingers to add volume—paired with their Magic Spell Texturizing Spray to hold the texture and volume in place all day long.”

The Hydro Bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the name would suggest, the “hydro bob” is characterized by its glossy, high-shine finish. Sitting at or just above the collarbone, the “hydro bob” features “long, soft, [and] wispy” layers that create plenty of swooshing movement, says Patterson. But it really “comes alive more in how it’s styled,” he explains. “Think of creating a really high-gloss polish that is intentionally shine-enhanced through finish products, but without looking overly wet.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Solid Bobs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of color, all three of our experts say you can expect the bobs of 2026 to tone down the dimension. “There is something ultra-chic about a single-toned or dimensionally soft-toned bob; think your mushroom blondes with teddy bear browns, laid out in block color techniques that blend and mold the color into one harmonious play of color,” says Patterson.

“I’ve also been seeing a lot of blended blondes, soft and smooth colors that enhance structure but also look effortlessly lived in. It’s definitely a look that seems to be taking over to me,” says Flores. As Ballance notes, one celeb has already started participating in this trend. “Think of Sydney Sweeney: She’s rocking more of a solid blonde bob instead of a dimensional, softer, highlighted blonde.”

Soft Bobs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling-wise, the experts see the bobs of 2026 erring on the ladylike side, trending toward “soft, bending shapes,” and “cream-like gloss finishes that give a strong polish, but [are] not glass-like,” says Patterson. To get the look, “start building creams and softer, creamier pomades as texture finishing products in your hair wardrobe,” he says. “Think controlled and hydrated, but not wet or oily-looking.” He recommends the Eva NYC Satin Dream Anti Frizz Cream and Miracle Melt Nourishing Oil “[cocktailed] together as a pre-style memory controlling duo,” as well as the Ion Multi Benefit Styling Cream and Ion Illuminating Shine Cream for a healthy, shiny finish.

The Classic Bob with Fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By definition, a classic never goes out of style, and that applies to bobs, too. While different shapes and lengths will come in and out of fashion, “that simple, one-length classic bob look is always timeless, and you’ll see this [trending big] next year," says Ballance.

But “classic” is by no means synonymous with “boring.” If you’re committed to your standard bob, you still have plenty of ways to style it. One option? Fringe. “Whether it be the iconic curtain bang or a micro bang, it instantly adds interesting dimension and texture to the bob,” says Flores. Patterson agrees: “Bangs will always be in style when wearing a bob,” he says. “Just team up with your favorite hair artist to really customize a fringe that not only flatters your face shape, but also walks the same walk as the style of bob you decide to go with."

And pumping up the volume is always a good idea. “Another great way to style a bob is with a bouncy blowout,” says Flores, adding that you can create “curved ends for that ‘quiet luxury’ look.” To do so, Patterson says flat paddle brushes are the way to go. “To keep the shapes modern, using a paddle brush with flexible bristles is the better choice in styling tools, because a round brush can create too much shape overall,” he advises.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Experts

Juan Flores Social Links Navigation Hairstylist Juan Flores is a Dallas-based professional hairstylist.

Gregory Patterson Social Links Navigation Hairstylist Gregory Patterson is a New York-based hairstylist and Sally Beauty Supply pro expert.