If you've been tuned into The Devil Wears Prada 2 press run over the last two weeks, it's likely you've already concluded that bright, cherry reds have been the official theme as each cast member hits the red carpet wearing everything from red nails to red lipstick. But for the cast's latest outing, Simone Ashley decided to forego bright red altogether for a lip color that's slightly more sultry: berry.

Anne Hathaway and co spent most of last week traipsing around Europe attending premiere events and promoting the sequel. They wrapped things up at a red carpet event in London on April 24, where Ashley joined the rest of her costars wearing a boxy white blouse with a pastel orange maxi skirt that flared around the waist. Her outfit for the occasion was very spring forward, but her glam included an unexpected lip shade.

Ashley's long, dark hair was pulled back into a sleek, bone straight ponytail and she wore warm eye makeup along with a deep, berry lipstick.

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Simone Ashley wears berry lipstick to the London premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Berry is largely considered a fall color, though there's no official rule that says it can't be worn year round. It's a grungy makeup look that's associated with colder weather because of how moody it looks, but Ashley's glam in London only proves that darker tones can really work for any occasion.

To get the look at home, discover some of my favorite berry lipsticks ahead.

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TOPICS makeup