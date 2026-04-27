Simone Ashley's Red Carpet Glam Includes an Unexpected Berry Lipstick
Forget about seasonal makeup rules.
If you've been tuned into The Devil Wears Prada 2 press run over the last two weeks, it's likely you've already concluded that bright, cherry reds have been the official theme as each cast member hits the red carpet wearing everything from red nails to red lipstick. But for the cast's latest outing, Simone Ashley decided to forego bright red altogether for a lip color that's slightly more sultry: berry.
Anne Hathaway and co spent most of last week traipsing around Europe attending premiere events and promoting the sequel. They wrapped things up at a red carpet event in London on April 24, where Ashley joined the rest of her costars wearing a boxy white blouse with a pastel orange maxi skirt that flared around the waist. Her outfit for the occasion was very spring forward, but her glam included an unexpected lip shade.
Ashley's long, dark hair was pulled back into a sleek, bone straight ponytail and she wore warm eye makeup along with a deep, berry lipstick.Article continues below
Berry is largely considered a fall color, though there's no official rule that says it can't be worn year round. It's a grungy makeup look that's associated with colder weather because of how moody it looks, but Ashley's glam in London only proves that darker tones can really work for any occasion.
To get the look at home, discover some of my favorite berry lipsticks ahead.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.