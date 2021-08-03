The 15 Best Lengthening Mascaras for Sky-High Lashes
For next-level long lashes that will have everyone asking, "Are those real?", try one of these editor-approved lengthening mascaras.
By Taylore Glynn published
With masks sticking around for the foreseeable future, we're laser-focused on keeping our eye makeup game sharp. If we're covering up the parts of our face we usually use to flex our favorite products—dewy foundation for a a flawless complexion, pretty blush on your cheeks' apples, a sick red lipstick that doesn't budge—it's still vital to play up what lies above our cheekbones. That means it's all about strong brows and bold, big, fluttery eyelashes.
But when it comes to making your lashes stand out, the solution isn't one-size-fits-all. Different eye shapes and lash situations require different techniques (those of you with hooded lids know exactly what I'm talking about), which is why we're here to steer you in the right direction. Volume always makes eyes pop, and a nice curl can open up the gaze and enhance your makeup—but if there's one thing everyone can use more of when it comes to their lashes, it's length. The illusion of longer lashes can complement a dramatic smokey eye or amp up an otherwise simple makeup look. And for those who worship at the alter of eyelash extensions and can't keep up their routine through the pandemic, a new lengthening formula that helps fake faux lashes can make you feel like your old, extended self again. Here, the cult classic lengthening mascaras and brand-new releases we can't get enough of.
Benefit Cosmetics - They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Benefit is known for its mascaras, and this one is a makeup artist standby. It lifts lashes at the root and helps extend even the the shortest hairs.
Dior - Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara
Sure, it might sound like this mascara is all about the curl from its name, but its curled brush also helps amplify length that makes for an even fan.
Thrive Cosmetics - Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara
If the tips of your lashes leave unbecoming smears on your top and bottom lids, try a tubing mascara. The polymers in this formula form around each lash to create an extended, faux-falsies effect that will stay smudge-free all day.
Ilia - Limitless Lash Mascara
Some natural formulas disappoint when it comes to color payoff and length, but Ilia's cracked the code. Keratin and shea butter give the formula a hydrating kick, which means a fan of pretty, long lashes that never end up crunchy.
Maybelline - Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Maybelline's newest offering is making waves all over TikTok, and for good reason. Two layers of this bamboo fiber-infused formula extend lashes so far that they practically hit my eyebrows when I tested it.
Chanel - Le Volume de Chanel Mascara
I've never gotten more compliments on my lashes thanks to this all-star option. Length, volume, and curl—it's got it all. This has been my rave review.
COVERGIRL - Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara
Covergirl mascara is a drugstore MVP, and their newest release is one of their best yet. It's volumizing, it's lengthening, and it comes in a new waterproof version that'll keep it on your lashes through beach afternoons and beyond.
Merit - Clean Lash Extending Mascara
If your lashes stick straight out, Merit's sophisticated formula will prove both length and a bit of curl for a feminine, versatile lash.
Undone Beauty - Indie Lash Mascara
Separation is key for making lashes look longer, and this 4-way brush helps define and lengthen every single hair. And it's infused with castor oil, so your lashes get healthier and more hydrated as you use it.
L'Oreal Paris - Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara
Behold: a true classic, and one that's as good as they say. This has been a staple in makeup artists' kits for years, thanks to its inky pigment and ability to make lashes look a mile long.
Marc Jacobs Beauty - At Lash’d Lengthening and Curling Mascara
This pigmented powerhouse is perfect for creating what we like to call The Party Lash. You know what we're talking about: those big, dark, voluminous lashes that compliment smokey shadow and smudgy liner that make your eyes the center of attention. And don't be afraid to layer up; the formula is totally buildable.
Victoria Beckham - Future Lash Mascara
This sleek tube is built for precision. The thin, curved brush grabs onto and pulls each and every lash to its max length, from the shortest hairs in your inner corners to the more fluttery outer corners.
Glossier - Lash Slick
Easy on, easy off. Glossier's tubing option stays on from morning until night, but comes off easily with soapy water or remover, which means less lashes lost.
Kosas - The Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara
Big is right. The clean formula can make even the blondest lashes look deep space-level black and kick the shortest hairs up a notch.
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
