With masks sticking around for the foreseeable future, we're laser-focused on keeping our eye makeup game sharp. If we're covering up the parts of our face we usually use to flex our favorite products—dewy foundation for a a flawless complexion, pretty blush on your cheeks' apples, a sick red lipstick that doesn't budge—it's still vital to play up what lies above our cheekbones. That means it's all about strong brows and bold, big, fluttery eyelashes.

But when it comes to making your lashes stand out, the solution isn't one-size-fits-all. Different eye shapes and lash situations require different techniques (those of you with hooded lids know exactly what I'm talking about), which is why we're here to steer you in the right direction. Volume always makes eyes pop, and a nice curl can open up the gaze and enhance your makeup—but if there's one thing everyone can use more of when it comes to their lashes, it's length. The illusion of longer lashes can complement a dramatic smokey eye or amp up an otherwise simple makeup look. And for those who worship at the alter of eyelash extensions and can't keep up their routine through the pandemic, a new lengthening formula that helps fake faux lashes can make you feel like your old, extended self again. Here, the cult classic lengthening mascaras and brand-new releases we can't get enough of.

For Lift

Benefit Cosmetics - They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

Benefit is known for its mascaras, and this one is a makeup artist standby. It lifts lashes at the root and helps extend even the the shortest hairs.

For Extra Curl

Dior - Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara

Sure, it might sound like this mascara is all about the curl from its name, but its curled brush also helps amplify length that makes for an even fan.

For Hooded Lids

Thrive Cosmetics - Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara

If the tips of your lashes leave unbecoming smears on your top and bottom lids, try a tubing mascara. The polymers in this formula form around each lash to create an extended, faux-falsies effect that will stay smudge-free all day.

For Clean Shoppers

Ilia - Limitless Lash Mascara

Some natural formulas disappoint when it comes to color payoff and length, but Ilia's cracked the code. Keratin and shea butter give the formula a hydrating kick, which means a fan of pretty, long lashes that never end up crunchy.

For A Buildable Look

Maybelline - Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Maybelline's newest offering is making waves all over TikTok, and for good reason. Two layers of this bamboo fiber-infused formula extend lashes so far that they practically hit my eyebrows when I tested it.

Editor's Pick

Chanel - Le Volume de Chanel Mascara

I've never gotten more compliments on my lashes thanks to this all-star option. Length, volume, and curl—it's got it all. This has been my rave review.

For Pool Days

COVERGIRL - Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

Covergirl mascara is a drugstore MVP, and their newest release is one of their best yet. It's volumizing, it's lengthening, and it comes in a new waterproof version that'll keep it on your lashes through beach afternoons and beyond.

For Everyday

Merit - Clean Lash Extending Mascara

If your lashes stick straight out, Merit's sophisticated formula will prove both length and a bit of curl for a feminine, versatile lash.

For A Fanned-Out Look

Undone Beauty - Indie Lash Mascara

Separation is key for making lashes look longer, and this 4-way brush helps define and lengthen every single hair. And it's infused with castor oil, so your lashes get healthier and more hydrated as you use it.

For Stubby Lashes

L'Oreal Paris - Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara

Behold: a true classic, and one that's as good as they say. This has been a staple in makeup artists' kits for years, thanks to its inky pigment and ability to make lashes look a mile long.

For Smokey Eyes

Marc Jacobs Beauty - At Lash’d Lengthening and Curling Mascara

This pigmented powerhouse is perfect for creating what we like to call The Party Lash. You know what we're talking about: those big, dark, voluminous lashes that compliment smokey shadow and smudgy liner that make your eyes the center of attention. And don't be afraid to layer up; the formula is totally buildable.

For Fanned Out Lashes

Victoria Beckham - Future Lash Mascara

This sleek tube is built for precision. The thin, curved brush grabs onto and pulls each and every lash to its max length, from the shortest hairs in your inner corners to the more fluttery outer corners.

For Everyday

Glossier - Lash Slick

Easy on, easy off. Glossier's tubing option stays on from morning until night, but comes off easily with soapy water or remover, which means less lashes lost.

For Light Lashes

Kosas - The Big Clean Volumizing + Lash Care Mascara

Big is right. The clean formula can make even the blondest lashes look deep space-level black and kick the shortest hairs up a notch.

For Thin, Longer Lashes

It Cosmetics - It Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara

If you love to see every single lash splayed out, meet your new fling. The brush catches every single lash and fans them for a fluttery look.

