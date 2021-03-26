Mascara has been having its moment this year. Mainly since masks are a necessary accessory and our lipstick collections are getting a little dusty, it's all about opening up your gaze and letting your eyes shine. Maybe you've added some new palettes to your arsenal, freshened up your dwindling eyeliner collection with some glittery options, or fully committed to rehabbing your brows back to their full, bushy glory. But there's one thing that will always take your eye look to the next level: a big, bad, volumizing mascara.

Sure, more length is always great, but lately, we're all about pumping up the pigment and thickness of each hair to balance out much of our face being covered. For those with barely-there hairs, a volumizing formula can cling to even the slightest lashes and create the illusion of dense, inky fringe that's usually only achievable with falsies. Even if you love your natural lashes the way they are, a formula that amps up your God-given assets can take any smoky eye or feline flick up a notch. For those no-makeup makeup days, a coat or two of mascara can make you look instantly *together*, even if you're feeling like you're all over the place. Here, we've rounded up the best, most volume-inducing formulas for every type of lash and occasion so you can put your best gaze forward.

For Every Edge FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara $24.00 at sephora.com A dramatic upper lash is one thing, but add an equally thick bottom lash and your IG worthy look is now red-carpet ready. The flat wand makes it easy to reach every nook and cranny, even the short lashes in the corner.

For Lush Lashes Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara $20.00 at sephora.com Even the smallest lashes are renewed with each swipe of this thick formula that hugs individual hairs with the love they deserve. Thank you Selena and thank you castor oil.

For Dramatic Eyes UOMA Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Nourishing Mascara $11.75 at beautybay.com Make twiggy proud, and flick some of this mascara on for a 70’s approved look. Just add a white liner—like the about-face Shadowstick ($21) in the shade Oxide—on your water liner, give your lower lashes a good swipe and you’re good to go.

For A Soft Glam Babe Lash Volumizing Mascara $25.00 at babelash.com Your lashes deserve to be the star of the show and Babe Lash is going to make sure of that. For quick application or just a simple very-day look, this peptide filled formula will have you questioning every bad mascara you’ve ever used.

For Long Nights Caliray come hell or high water clean mascara $24.00 at caliray.com There is no false advertisement here, this mascara really sticks through it all...come hell or high water. Each swipe, gently coats and conditions with argan oil, so any all nightwear won’t damage your lashes.

For Natural Wisps r.e.m. beauty flourishing volumizing mascara $15 at rembeauty.com The magic is literally in the wand. Those hairs that seem to always hide in between each other are no match for the diverted brush that expertly applies a pigmented midnight black hue for a

For Feathery Fringe L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara $12.49 at target.com We love a classic, and this is one of the best. Its brush coats lashes in the lengthening and thickening formula from root to tip for an especially lifted look.

For A Buildable Look PAT McGRATH LABS Dark Star Volumizing Mascara $30.00 at sephora.com There's going-out lashes. and then there's what we like to call a full-on PARTY LASH. Whichever look you're going for, this super pigmented option is can be layered on to achieve your desired thickness.

For Curling Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara $26.00 at ulta.com This curved wand pushes lashes up and out for a cute curled effect, and the lightweight formula feels like you're going barefaced.

For a False Lash Effect Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Mascara $10.49 at ulta.com The name says it all. If you're not so handy with lash glue and faux fringe, a couple layers of this formula will take your lashes up about ten notches.

For a Night Out Chanel Le Volume de Chanel Mascara $32.00 at macys.com If you have an eyeshadow palette on deck for your Saturday night look, this is the formula to pair it with. Its buildable formula is jet black and pumps up both length and volume for an intense gaze.

For Fragile Lashes Wander Beauty Mile High Club Mascara $26.00 at sephora.com If you went overboard with the lash extensions and now your fringe needs a little rehabilitation, you don't have to sacrifice that falsies look you love. This formula contains castor seed oil that conditions and nourishes lashes in addition to giving them in inky, voluminous lift.

For A Cat Eye Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume HD Mascara $29.50 at sephora.com The spiky brush in Dior's offering helps separate your lash hairs for that thick fanned out look we love, and it's enriched with vitamin B and cotton extract to strengthen lashes while you rock it.

For A Bombshell Beat Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara $29.00 at sephora.com CT's newest mascara provides off-the-charts volume and length thanks to a couple special ingredients. A lash-lifting polymer keeps hairs in place, while carnauba wax and microcrystalline wax add body and texture just like your favorite styling spray would.