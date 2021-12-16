We should address the elephant in the room: Lip scrubs smell way too good for something we’re not “supposed” to eat. If we aren’t supposed to take a quick taste, then why make it smell so good, like bubblegum and cherries? Hmm? Explain it to me! Anyways, I digress. If you have never experienced the joy and satisfaction that is using a lip scrub, then you're missing out, my friend. TikTok is constantly influencing us to buy products that its users swear by, and a number of TikTok-ers have been sharing their favorite lip scrubs of late—from the iconic Dior sugar scrub to the affordable e.l.f. lip scrub.

It's getting colder, and the drying effects of masks have sparked a rise in chapped lips—so a weekly lip scrub is a must to keep your lips from getting cracked and peeling. We've put together the best TikTok-approved lip scrubs that you'll begin to hoard, just like you do your favorite lip balms. Just a final reminder: No matter how good it smells, wipe off the lip scrub after you’ve fully exfoliated—those are the rules. However, we won’t know if you (occasionally) don’t follow them.

The Cult Icon 1. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator $4.00 at ulta.com Everyone’s favorite drugstore brand e.l.f. really keeps the hits coming with this lip scrub. It’s already a staple in many lip routines, so it's no wonder there are dozens of videos about its wonders on TikTok. The major plus is the convenient shape: it's like a regular lipstick, so there's no mess or fuss when applying.

The Edible One (YES!) 2. noyah Peppermint-Vanilla Lip Scrub $20.00 at ulta.com Sorry not sorry to the other scrubs on this list, but the Noyah Lip Scrub is actually safe to consume, since it’s made with food-grade products. That also means it’ll probably expire faster, but you’ll end up using it all anyway, so don’t even worry about that. User @anahitaxo shows how she uses this scrub as part of her routine for perfect lipstick application, and it was the final push I needed to add two to my cart.

The One With a Wand 3. Tarte Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant $16.00 at ulta.com This one comes with an applicator, y’all—Tarte said, no need to get your fingers or nails dirty, and everyone on TikTok said thank you. It’s a clear favorite for its nourishing ingredients, like vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, shea butter, and of course micro-fine sugar for a pleasing lip experience. Also, as a treat, because you deserve it, if you’re into ASMR then be prepared to fall down the rabbit hole that is @kerbom3’s videos, I watched her testing out this Tarte Lip Exfoliator 15 times before I realized I was trapped.

The Caffeine One 4. frank body Original Lip Scrub $14.95 at ulta.com Known for their coffee-based body scrubs, Frank Body takes it a step further with their equally delicious-smelling lip scrubs. Divine Pertile (@selfcarefad) exfoliates weekly with it to keep their lips from getting chapped. Coffee is, of course, the star of this scrub; it not only leaves lips smelling like a cup of joe, it also tightens and gives skin a perky jolt. And because we’re all about natural ingredients, Frank Body uses ethically sourced beeswax that has a lasting effect so powerful you’ll wish you could kiss yourself.

The Luxe Option 5. Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub $35.00 at sephora.com Dior creates literal magic with this lip scrub that combines the gentle scrubbing powers of sugar with moisturizing oils that allow the sugar to dissolve in a no wipe needed option. Most scrubs call for you to wipe the product off before continuing your routine, but this formula allows for an all-in-one softening scrub with the glowy effect of a Dior balm. TikTok is all about this luxury lip product—user @sweetspunbeauty shows the magic firsthand in their video.

The OG Favorite 6. Lush Bubblegum Lip Scrub $12.95 at lushusa.com TikTok didn’t need to influence me to buy this pot of gold. Many of us are aware of the iconic staple that is the Lush Lip Scrub, and it seems to be a consensus amongst TikTok that this OG speaks for itself. Specifically, user Collete Baksi (@lilcbaksi), who picks up this scrub for the perfect juicy lip. My favorite is the bubble gum, because duh.

The Bubbly Treatment 7. RiRe Bubble Bubble Lip Mask $9.99 at amazon.com While technically not a scrub, this mask treatment has similar results when it comes to exfoliating the lips to create a smooth and nourishing base for lipsticks. TikTok users love the fun bubbling effect, as well as its dead-skin lifting powers (buh-bye, peeling lips). In her review, Mireya Rios notes that the product is tingly when it’s applied ,but that you can watch as the mask transforms into foam and then is removed easily.