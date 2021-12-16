The 8 Best Lip Scrubs for Smooth, Luscious Lips
And no, you can't eat them (all).
By Alexis Gaskin published
We should address the elephant in the room: Lip scrubs smell way too good for something we’re not “supposed” to eat. If we aren’t supposed to take a quick taste, then why make it smell so good, like bubblegum and cherries? Hmm? Explain it to me! Anyways, I digress. If you have never experienced the joy and satisfaction that is using a lip scrub, then you're missing out, my friend. TikTok is constantly influencing us to buy products that its users swear by, and a number of TikTok-ers have been sharing their favorite lip scrubs of late—from the iconic Dior sugar scrub to the affordable e.l.f. lip scrub.
It's getting colder, and the drying effects of masks have sparked a rise in chapped lips—so a weekly lip scrub is a must to keep your lips from getting cracked and peeling. We've put together the best TikTok-approved lip scrubs that you'll begin to hoard, just like you do your favorite lip balms. Just a final reminder: No matter how good it smells, wipe off the lip scrub after you’ve fully exfoliated—those are the rules. However, we won’t know if you (occasionally) don’t follow them.
1. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator
Everyone’s favorite drugstore brand e.l.f. really keeps the hits coming with this lip scrub. It’s already a staple in many lip routines, so it's no wonder there are dozens of videos about its wonders on TikTok. The major plus is the convenient shape: it's like a regular lipstick, so there's no mess or fuss when applying.
2. noyah Peppermint-Vanilla Lip Scrub
Sorry not sorry to the other scrubs on this list, but the Noyah Lip Scrub is actually safe to consume, since it’s made with food-grade products. That also means it’ll probably expire faster, but you’ll end up using it all anyway, so don’t even worry about that. User @anahitaxo shows how she uses this scrub as part of her routine for perfect lipstick application, and it was the final push I needed to add two to my cart.
3. Tarte Pout Prep Lip Exfoliant
This one comes with an applicator, y’all—Tarte said, no need to get your fingers or nails dirty, and everyone on TikTok said thank you. It’s a clear favorite for its nourishing ingredients, like vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, shea butter, and of course micro-fine sugar for a pleasing lip experience. Also, as a treat, because you deserve it, if you’re into ASMR then be prepared to fall down the rabbit hole that is @kerbom3’s videos, I watched her testing out this Tarte Lip Exfoliator 15 times before I realized I was trapped.
4. frank body Original Lip Scrub
Known for their coffee-based body scrubs, Frank Body takes it a step further with their equally delicious-smelling lip scrubs. Divine Pertile (@selfcarefad) exfoliates weekly with it to keep their lips from getting chapped. Coffee is, of course, the star of this scrub; it not only leaves lips smelling like a cup of joe, it also tightens and gives skin a perky jolt. And because we’re all about natural ingredients, Frank Body uses ethically sourced beeswax that has a lasting effect so powerful you’ll wish you could kiss yourself.
5. Dior Addict Lip Sugar Scrub
Dior creates literal magic with this lip scrub that combines the gentle scrubbing powers of sugar with moisturizing oils that allow the sugar to dissolve in a no wipe needed option. Most scrubs call for you to wipe the product off before continuing your routine, but this formula allows for an all-in-one softening scrub with the glowy effect of a Dior balm. TikTok is all about this luxury lip product—user @sweetspunbeauty shows the magic firsthand in their video.
6. Lush Bubblegum Lip Scrub
TikTok didn’t need to influence me to buy this pot of gold. Many of us are aware of the iconic staple that is the Lush Lip Scrub, and it seems to be a consensus amongst TikTok that this OG speaks for itself. Specifically, user Collete Baksi (@lilcbaksi), who picks up this scrub for the perfect juicy lip. My favorite is the bubble gum, because duh.
7. RiRe Bubble Bubble Lip Mask
While technically not a scrub, this mask treatment has similar results when it comes to exfoliating the lips to create a smooth and nourishing base for lipsticks. TikTok users love the fun bubbling effect, as well as its dead-skin lifting powers (buh-bye, peeling lips). In her review, Mireya Rios notes that the product is tingly when it’s applied ,but that you can watch as the mask transforms into foam and then is removed easily.
8. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick
Listen, we pretty much love every product that Miss Robyn Fenty displays before us. It’s her internet and we are all just using it. However, she truly hit gold with this lip scrub. Fans of the product are all over TikTok praising this scrub—like Kamilah Michelle, who uses it for her “soft kissable lips.” Made with the exfoliating powers of apricot-seed scrubbers and the always-moisturizing shea butter and jojoba oil, this is a purse/car/pocket essential, especially if you love wearing liquid lipstick.
Alexis Gaskin is a Freelance Beauty Writer for Marie Claire who can often be found painting her nails to match every outfit. She covers beauty, skincare, and fat fashion and will get distracted by any and all Halsey-related content or anything glittery.
-
The 23 Best True Crime TV Shows to Binge-Watch
Real life can be a lot scarier than fiction.
By Cady Drell
-
2022 Planners and Agendas to Get Organized for the New Year
Time is clearly a construct!
By Rachel Epstein
-
The Queen Has Canceled Her Christmas Lunch at Windsor "With Regret" Amid COVID Fears
Cases are surging in the U.K.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 16 Best Antioxidant Serums for Skin That Glows
Begone, free radicals.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 17 Best Hair Masks for Damaged Hair
Luscious, healthy strands, here we come!
By Tatjana Freund
-
The 22 Best Serums for Glowing Skin
Time for your glow-up.
By Chloe Metzger
-
How to Get Rid of Dark Spots for Good
From serums to lasers, we've got you covered.
By Maya Allen
-
11 Keratosis Pilaris Treatments That Really, Truly Work
Dermatologists explain what keratosis pilaris, a.k.a "KP," really is—and how to treat it.
By Chloe Metzger
-
Why Your Mascara Keeps Sliding and Slipping — and How to Stop It
Surprise: It's easy to prevent.
By Chloe Metzger
-
How to Get Rid of Under-Eye Wrinkles, According to Experts
The products and pointers you need to make an impact.
By Chelsea Hall
-
The 14 Best Korean Skincare Brands to Swear By
Multi-step routines, coming right up.
By Alexis Gaskin